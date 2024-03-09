Paris Has Spoken—9 Major Runway Trends You're About to See Everywhere
Renowned as the center of the fashion industry, Paris perennially dominates the global stage, particularly during its celebrated fashion week, which is only getting bigger. Brands are fleeing New York City, London, and Milan to have a space among the great designers that show at Paris Fashion Week. Every season, I am willing to drop anything to catch the live stream of a runway show that is bound to set the trends for the upcoming months. With fall/winter 2024 coming at us fast, we've been granted the opportunity to scrutinize the trends that paraded across the recent runways and embrace them immediately.
Whether you're a trailblazing trendsetter or simply curious about the future of fashion, come along as we identify the trends that are sure to come out of the latest Paris Fashion Week. We've taken a glance at every single designer who showcased this season, identifying recurring themes worthy of exploring. These are the only nine trends you need to see.
The decades have found themselves constantly coming in and out of the fashion crowd's attention for quite some time now, and currently, the '70s seem to be on every designer's radar. The most talked-about show of the season was Chloé, which was an homage to the brand's late-'70s collections. Other designers followed suit, and now this trend is high up on our radars.
Fall always champions outerwear, so of course there's no better opportunity for a new staple to make its way to the forefront of our coat closets. Capes soared in popularity on the runways incredibly fast, and everyone at Who What Wear HQ is talking about it. If you want your look to feel upgraded, definitely try this.
There are times when even the most stylish people don't know how to take an outfit to the next level. I'm telling you, in 2024, all you're going to need is a good hat. Paris Fashion Week runways were filled with hats in all shapes and sizes. Whether it be a newspaper cap or floppy sun hat, don't be afraid to try them all.
Designers are reaching new heights by going past turtleneck level and sending necklines to the sky. Trench coats were most affected by this change in necklines, and I love that the functionality exists to wear them lower or higher. I love how this trend adds an air of mystery to your personal style.
From Beyoncé and Lana Del Rey releasing country albums to Louis Vuitton hosting an entire Western-themed fashion show, it's clear that the fashion and pop culture crowds have headed out West. We've been wearing denim on denim, Western-inspired boots, and a whole lot of fringe to keep up.
While sheer everything has been on the rise for quite some time, lately designers clearly have their focus on one sheer wardrobe staple: skirts. It might seem absolutely unpractical to own a sheer skirt, but the styling opportunities here are surprisingly endless, and we plan on getting creative with it.
Lately, fur coats have simply been larger than life, and the Paris Fashion Week runways just confirmed that that theme isn't going away anytime soon. If you haven't already purchased a coat that fills up half of your closet, now is the time to do so.
The fashion crowd's handbag collection is about to be more refined and professional than ever before. A corporate-friendly bag trend has hit the scene and isn't going anywhere. I'm also taking notes on how models are carrying it down the runway.
Leather gloves are quite the outfit makers. Surprise everyone you know by styling them with a minidress, and you're sure to impress.
