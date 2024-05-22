Polos! Sambas! Tenniscore! Fashion Is in Its Sportswear Era

I’ve always been allured by sports but have never been game enough to play. I walked the mile in high school. I attempted to play volleyball, but a hit to the face quickly changed that. I even tried to take up running, but I fainted and was quickly told by the doctors to stay away from high-intensity workouts. In other words, I'm no Kendall Jenner, who shared in her on-screen Kardashian confessional that she's "literally built like an athlete." Athletics just wasn’t in the cards for me. Years later, I never thought fashion and sports would eventually be interconnected the way they are in 2024. The significance of clothing has always been impactful to athletes, but there's no doubt that fashion is currently in its biggest sporty era. And when it comes to this game, I’m not just cheering on from the sidelines—I’m committed to playing.

After all, how can one not currently fall for sports by way of fashion? Especially during a time when you have Caitlin Clark wearing head-to-toe Prada to the WNBA draft, Zendaya becoming viral with every "tenniscore" look worn while promoting Challengers, or Lewis Hamilton, well, being Lewis Hamilton. Luxury brands have also followed suit, with labels like Dries Van Noten also putting its spin on classic pieces like rugby shirts, elongating their hemlines or producing the silhouette in a sumptuous satin. Grace Wales Bonner has always seamlessly blended sportswear with redefined luxury, but her brand's collab with Adidas took the look to new heights. Miu Miu is known to be the brand that Miuccia Prada likes to have the most fun with, and it certainly appeared so when the brand's recent collections featured low-waist pleated tennis skirts, feather-adorned polo tops, or color-blocked drawstring shorts that looked straight out of an episode of The O.C.

If I had to put trends on a scoreboard, the sporty aesthetic would be winning by a landslide. Keep scrolling to view the standout sporty trends dominating right now, how they appeared on the runways, and where to buy them.

Nylon Jackets

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

When I saw nylon jackets IRL backstage at Tory Burch's S/S 24 show last year, I knew they would be a hit. They're comfortable, water-repellent, and of course, incredibly cool. Styling-wise, I'd suggest pairing it with refined pieces like a relaxed trouser or pencil skirt. Juxtaposition!

Vince Nylon Track Jacket $545

Tory Sport Color-Block Crinkled-Shell Jacket $200

Khaite Farris Oversized Paneled Cotton-Blend Bomber Jacket $2500

Rugby Shirts

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Rugby shirts are obviously not new, but there's just a fresh touch to them this season. Plus, whatever Dries Van Noten does, I'm always on board with. Taylor Swift has also given the look her stamp of approval, which says a lot because she's usually not one to steer from what she likes and veer into trend territory.

Guest in Residence Rugby Oversized Striped Cashmere Sweater $495

Mango Striped Cotton Polo Shirt $70 $50

Dries Van Noten Oversized Tie-Detailed Striped Cotton-Blend Jersey Polo Shirt $920

Polo Tops

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

I wouldn't consider myself a "preppy" person, but even I have fallen for the latest array of polo shirts on the market, especially the printed one below by Wales Bonner. These aren't the average polos you might spot at a country club, they're designed with trending colors and prints in mind or made with elevated fabrics like cashmere.

Wales Bonner Jacquard-Knit Organic Cotton-Blend Polo Shirt $575

Mango Knitted Polo Neck Sweater $60

Pleated Skirts

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

If you've watched Challengers, you'll understand why the inclusion of tennis skirts was necessary. If you haven't, I'd suggest taking a trip to your local theatre to watch it immediately after finishing this story. Whether you go full-on Tashi Duncan with a Miu Miu look or stick to a more stylized ensemble like Sandy Liang's vision, it will translate so well.

H&M Drymove Pleated Tennis Skirt $35

Zella Pleated Sport Skort $69

Lacoste Performance Pleated Piqué Tennis Skort $125

Track Pants

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

If you take a short walk through NYC, you're bound to come across at least three people wearing track pants. It won't be the outfits you're expecting, either. The swooshy pants will be paired with frilly blouses, oversize blazers, and ballet flats. There are no rules here.

Adidas Firebird Track Pants $70

Tory Burch Crepe Track Pant $398 $239