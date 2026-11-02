As party season approaches, I'm ready to hedge a bet on what the most elegant, on-trend dressers will be swanning through soirées in: ornate skirts.
With plenty of encouragement from Prada, we're well and truly living through the season of the skirt. By now, the elegant staple has earned a permanent place in the wardrobes of the chicest dressers. But as we move into a new season, there's still plenty of room for fresh iterations to come to the fore. And right now, the most compelling way to wear the trend is in its most decorative form.
Think designs swathed in floral detailing, crafted from lustrous satin and silk, embellished with intricate beading or finished with playful tassels. There's no hard-and-fast rule for what qualifies as an ornate skirt; instead, I like to think of them as pieces that bring an element of elegance, whimsy and occasion to an outfit.
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Riffing off the ornate jacket and opera coat trends we've seen gaining traction, these skirts champion sophistication alongside statement dressing, which makes me sure that they'll become a party-season sell-out.
There's no shortage of options to choose from, either. Zara is already home to a plethora of compelling iterations, whilst Prada, Ulla Johnson and La DoubleJ are also putting their own spin on the trend.
Want to look elegant and on-trend this season? Read on to shop the ornate skirts I recommend below.
Shop Ornate Skirts:
Zara
Pareo Skirt With Beads and Fringe
LA DOUBLEJ
Metallic Floral-Jacquard Twill Midi Skirt
Style with the matching jacket or pair this with a simple tee.
Zara
Floral Pareo Skirt
Be quick! This won't stay in stock for long.
Anthropologie
Jacquard Fringed Wrap Skirt
Shop this whilst it's on sale.
Zara
Midi Skirt With Embroidery, Flowers and Beads
Add a dose of whimsy to your winter rotation.
Prada
Embroidered Cady Apron
Style this over an LBD for instant elevation.
ULLA JOHNSON
Lark Fringed Embroidered Silk-Crepe De Chin Midi Skirt
This elegant skirt also comes in ivory.
Reformation
Helen Low Waist Silk Midi Skirt
This also comes in four other shades.
Zara
Beaded Contrast Skirt
Style with heels for one of the chicest party looks of the season.
Marks & Spencer
Satin Floral Knee Length Slip Skirt
The elasticated waist-band ensures a comfortable fit.
Reformation
Carolyn Skirt
The column skirt trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.