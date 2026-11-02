Elegant, On-Trend Dressers Are Skipping LBDs—They're Wearing This Luxurious Skirt Trend Instead

The ornate skirt trend is about to take off. Read on to discover the best pairs from Zara to Prada before they're all gone.

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Influencer @lindatol_ wears a champagne ornate skirt with black heels, a black knit and a long pearl necklace.
(Image credit: @lindatol_)
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As party season approaches, I'm ready to hedge a bet on what the most elegant, on-trend dressers will be swanning through soirées in: ornate skirts.

With plenty of encouragement from Prada, we're well and truly living through the season of the skirt. By now, the elegant staple has earned a permanent place in the wardrobes of the chicest dressers. But as we move into a new season, there's still plenty of room for fresh iterations to come to the fore. And right now, the most compelling way to wear the trend is in its most decorative form.

Influencer @lindatol_ wears a champagne ornate skirt with black heels, a black knit and a long pearl necklace.

(Image credit: @lindatol_)

Think designs swathed in floral detailing, crafted from lustrous satin and silk, embellished with intricate beading or finished with playful tassels. There's no hard-and-fast rule for what qualifies as an ornate skirt; instead, I like to think of them as pieces that bring an element of elegance, whimsy and occasion to an outfit.

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Influencer @nlmarilyn wears an ornate skirt over black trousers with a sleeveless knit and heels mules.

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Riffing off the ornate jacket and opera coat trends we've seen gaining traction, these skirts champion sophistication alongside statement dressing, which makes me sure that they'll become a party-season sell-out.

Influencer @emswells takes a mirror selfie wearing a black shirt with an ornate skirt and heeled flip-flops.

(Image credit: @emswells)

There's no shortage of options to choose from, either. Zara is already home to a plethora of compelling iterations, whilst Prada, Ulla Johnson and La DoubleJ are also putting their own spin on the trend.

Want to look elegant and on-trend this season? Read on to shop the ornate skirts I recommend below.

Shop Ornate Skirts:

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
Fashion News Editor

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.