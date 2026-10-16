If Elsa Hosk steps out in a new-season trend in October, you can bet the rest of us will be wearing it come December. So, when I spotted the model styling straight-leg jeans with one of the chicest jacket trends I've come across in recent months, I knew it was a look worth paying attention to.
Putting leather jackets and bombers to one side, Elsa took a more luxurious approach to getting dressed, opting for the season's emerging ornate jacket trend. Cast in a soft sage-green shade and finished with an ultra-fluffy fur trim tracing the collar, her elegant layer felt both statement-making and sophisticated—and a joyful retort to the stricter, '90s-inspired silhouettes that have ruled for so long.
With its lavish textures and considered details, this emerging jacket elevates a jeans-and-heels outfit in one swift move, making it a particularly chic choice for winter. And whilst Elsa may be among the first to debut the trend this season, several key retailers are already backing it, from Doe's decadent fur-trimmed designs to Rixo's cult favourite. Read on to shop my edit of the chicest ornate jackets below.
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Shop Ornate Jackets:
Reformation
Stella Coat
This also comes in a reversible shearling style.
Free People
Mercer Faux Fur Collar Tailored Coat
The fur trim trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Doen
Lamont Coat
Be quick! I can't see this staying in stock for long.
Hayley Menzies
Olsen Satin Coat Black
Style these over stovepipe jeans to immediately elevate your look.
Rixo
Micah Embroidered Jacket
Rixo's Micah Jacket is a fashion person's favourite.
Nour Hammour
Nina Coat
The leopard print trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Annie's Ibiza
Petra Coat
The contoured bodice offers a sleek, sculpted effect.
Destree
Ruby Floral-Jacquard Taffeta Coat
Cobalt and red is one of my favourite winter colour pairings.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.