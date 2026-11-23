If you look into my winter wardrobe, one colour trend reigns supreme (and no, it's not black or icy white): it's navy. From structured blazers to everyday jeans, I’ve built a roster of hardworking basics in opulent navy for a good reason. Whilst cherry red can (at times) feel predictable, and summery shades of aqua blue feel a little off in the cooler months, luckily (for both me and you), navy is season-less. But how do you make navy feel modern and not boring? By pairing it with another shade for a timeless colour combo: cognac brown.
Individually, the colours operate as the ultimate "new" neutrals, but when blended, the result quietly whispers "wealth", offering fashionable dressers a warmer, softer, more modern alternative to stark black and white. There's something about a navy and cognac 'fit that channels ‘90sAmerican Ivy-League polish.
Today, the pairing might have an elegant, grown-up feel, but when it was first being worn in the early 2000s, critics weren’t quite as convinced. Despite the women of Friends championing toasty brown and muted blue looks, in an age of Vivienne Westwood-esque print-clashing and Alexander McQueen's rebellious spirit, navy and brown felt a bit boring. It was Miuccia Prada (in all her infinite wisdom) who made the colour combo feel subversive by showing chocolate knee-length skirts with midnight coats and purple Chloë Sevigny-coded tights with sheer tan shirts in the autumn/winter 1996 show that made "bookish" the pinnacle of ugly-chic.
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In 2026, whether anchored as high-contrast focal points or softened with touches of opalite, ebony or silver, navy and cognac do the hard work of making any outfit feel instantly polished. And, as two of this season's biggest colour trends, it couldn’t be easier (or more affordable) to dive into the wardrobe-uplifting combo.
However, if you need a helping hand, scroll down to shop my edit of the best navy and cognac-brown pieces.
Shop Navy and Cognac
M&S
Suedette Collared Bomber Jacket
Perfectly oversized.
Reiss
Textured Leather Oversized Jacket
This also comes in petite sizing.
Reformation
Owen Jacket
I love how this looks over a chunky grey jumper.
M&S
Leather Croc Flat Chisel Toe Pumps
Don't sleep on M&S shoes this season, especially the luxe-looking mock-croc pairs.
Jigsaw
Wool V Neck Jumper
If you're in the market for a chunky V-neck jumper, this is a great option.
Reformation
Caspia Jacket
With navy cropped trousers and loafers? Find me a chicer look.
Massimo Dutti
100% Wool Oversize Short-Sleeve Knit Sweater
How chic would this look with brown tailored trousers?
Autograph
Suede Funnel Neck Longline Jacket
Suede and funnel-neck? Yes and yes.
Reiss Atelier
Wool-Cashmere Ribbed Roll-Neck Jumper
I just know this will be super soft.
Polène
Osmo
Polène's tan Osmo is all over my socials right now.
Burberry
Check Dame Slingback Pumps
I'm really hoping to find these on sale for Black Friday.
Ralph Lauren
Beaton Corduroy Trouser
Utterly divine.
Jimmy Choo
Ellis Loafer
These would also look chic with an all-black look.
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.
At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.