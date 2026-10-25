Don’t Buy Another Black Jacket Until You See These Cooler Alternatives

There's something about a great fall jacket that can make even the simplest outfit feel infinitely cooler. And while black jackets tend to get most of the attention, there are plenty of other options worth considering this season. From rich chocolate-brown leather to unexpected pops of color and interesting textures, the latest arrivals are making a strong case for branching out beyond the usual neutrals. In fact, some of the best jackets I've come across lately don't involve black at all.
Fall 2026 is bringing an especially good selection of outerwear, with designers and brands leaning into beautiful shades of burgundy, olive green, camel, and even softer hues that feel surprisingly easy to wear. Beyond color, it's the silhouettes and details that make these jackets stand out. Think sculpted waists, cool oversized shapes, interesting collars, and luxe finishes that can completely change the look of an otherwise straightforward outfit. Whether worn with relaxed denim, tailored trousers, or a sleek skirt, these styles have the potential to become the most-worn pieces in your closet.
If another black jacket has been sitting in your shopping cart, consider this your sign to explore a few alternatives first. Ahead, I've rounded up the chicest non-black jackets worth investing in this fall, from versatile everyday finds to statement-making styles that deserve a little extra attention. Keep scrolling to shop the pieces that might just convince you to give your black outerwear a break.