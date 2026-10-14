What to Wear

As the undisputed January of the fashion calendar, fall invites a fresh start, a new routine, and an exciting shift in our wardrobes. It's the perfect time to shake off the old and welcome some of this season's latest trends and styles into our daily looks, all the while reinventing the existing pieces we're still happy to rely on.
So what are the most important buys of the new season? Consider that covered. Many themes emerged from the fall/winter 2026 collections, from unique interpretations of familiar classics to art deco–inspired dressing reimagined with opulent embellishments and unexpected fabrics. As it turns out, a luxurious robe coat is essential, as is a pair of two-tone pumps and a crisp tuxedo shirt. And those are just the highlights. Below, we've narrowed it down to the 20 (in honor of Who What Wear's 20th anniversary, of course) essential pieces that will go on to make up the ultimate fall 2026 wardrobe. Consider it a birthday present from us to you. You're welcome.
Some shoes finish an outfit; beaded pumps start one. Prada, Tory Burch, Chanel, Dior, and more all embraced the embellished silhouette this season, proving that one standout shoe can do all the styling for you.
Prada
Embroidered Satin Slingback Pumps
We think your forever dress looks like this: a knee-length slip in an unapologetic color. Specifically, Aflalo’s regal purple version. Throw it on with ballet flats or dress it up with a punchy mule.
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AFLALO
Evie Dress
Do yourself a favor and skip the expected choice (Fair Isle) for this season’s quietly rising marled sweaters. They’ll add the perfect amount of texture, artistry, and visual depth to your fall outfits.
J.Crew
2025 Rollneck Reversible Sweater
You already own a classic bag. This season calls for something with a little more bite. Enter Chanel’s colorful, croc-embossed handbags—they’ll shake up your wardrobe with every carry.
CHANEL
Large Shopping Bag
Spotted at Chanel, The Row, and Ralph Lauren, the tuxedo shirt is sweeping the fashion landscape, replacing one standard button-down at a time.
Polo Ralph Lauren
Washed Cotton Tuxedo Shirt
The best fall jacket does all the work for you, instantly creating a look worthy of compliments, even if what’s underneath is just whatever. Liberowe’s metallic version is proof that sometimes the outer layer is the outfit.
LIBEROWE
Metallic Cropped Fringe Jacket
Innovators are exploring alternative boot colors this fall, from burgundy and camel to the even more relevant deep emerald green. For the latter, of course, Saint Laurent came through.
YSL
77 Boots
Black trousers will always have their place. Right now, though, we’re more interested in playful pants that bring just the right amount of drama to everyday dressing. The best ones are made of crispy taffeta, come in a sumptuous color, and feature a bow at the top.
DONNI
The Silk Taffeta Cargo Pant
Three words: Dries Van Noten. The brand is the blueprint for fall skirts, whether you opt for a vintage style (like our favorite from S/S 05) or one from the house’s F/W 26 collection. The more opulent and antique-looking, the better.
Dries Van Noten
Sentista Embroidered Cotton Midi Skirt
Two colors, twice the personality. Fall’s two-tone footwear offers something for everyone, from classic color combinations like taupe and black to vibrant alts like the purple-and-red duo spotted at Chanel’s F/W 26 show.
CHANEL
Pumps
Delicate jewelry is officially taking a back seat. Instead, drama is the priority, with baroque earrings leading the conversation at Saint Laurent, Valentino, and Givenchy.
Saint Laurent
Sunrise Earrings
Who What Wear is celebrating 20 years; the Cartier Tank is celebrating nearly 110. In that time, it’s earned an impeccable reputation, appearing on the wrists of everyone from Jackie O to Andy Warhol. More than a century later, it’s still the watch every collector wants.
Cartier
Tank Louis Cartier Watch
Kate! Zoë! J.Law! It girls everywhere are swapping basic outerwear for silky, fur-trimmed robe coats. The favorite? Conner Ives’s demi-couture designs featuring hand-embroidered tapestries dating back to China’s Qing dynasty. The result is a museum-quality topper with a bespoke feel.
Conner Ives
Fur-Trimmed Silk Robe
A pair of buggy shades will deliver a low-effort, high-octane entrance every time. Impact: 100.
bonnie clyde
Princessa Sunglasses
The subtle star of every fall outfit is a silk, fringe-trimmed scarf. It’s all very Ralph Lauren tuxedo—Purple Label, to be exact. As for styling, draping it around the neck is the classic choice. Tied at the waist like a cummerbund or cinched over your coat is where things get interesting.
Atelier Jéa
Tassel Cummerbund
At Who What Wear, we like to keep our jeans pretty simple. Our belts, on the other hand… They’re the difference maker, the detail that makes the whole outfit click.
Dior
Médaillon Belt
Your denim deserves a seasonal reset. Trade light washes for inkier indigo and prioritize a sharper silhouette crisp enough to pass for tailored trousers.
Nili Lotan
Joan Jean
Whether you bowl in the 90s or the upper 100s (or are just there for the nachos and beer), at least you’ll be wearing the sneakers every fashion person in London, L.A., and New York has on their wish list.
Wales Bonner
Paris Trainer
Every fall, a new T-shirt shape emerges as the backbone of our basics wardrobe. This season, Henleys are quickly shaping up to be the stars of the show. They’re cool. They’re versatile. And best of all, they’re fresh, putting crew and V-necks out to pasture (for now).
Leset
Nando Short Sleeve Henley
A Rabanne bag is like leopard print: forever in style but never boring. It’s the rare accessory that upgrades a white tee and jeans just as effortlessly as it does your occasionwear.
Eliza Huber is currently the Associate Editorial Director at Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2021 as a fashion editor after starting her career as a writer at Refinery29, where she worked for four years. During her time at WWW, she launched Go Sports, the publication's sports vertical, and published four (and counting) quarterly issues tied to the WNBA, Formula One, and more. She also created two franchises, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on new seasonal trends, up-and-coming designers, and celebrity style.