Typically, by this time of year, I, a seasoned fashion editor, would be advising you on cold-weather wardrobe staples and cosy fabrics as we edge closer to winter. But 2026 is proving to be a different beast. Yes, the days are starting with a crisp morning breeze, but the clear blue skies and surprisingly mild temperatures have made getting dressed something of a fashion conundrum. One moment, you’re reaching for your favourite chunky-knit jumper; the next you’re wondering if you’ve wildly overestimated how cold it actually is.
So rather than diving headfirst into heavy wool coats and winter-ready layers, I’m turning my attention to something far more seasonally appropriate: jackets. More specifically, fitted jackets, a trend that has been quietly taking over this year.
Be it the sharp, nipped-in waist of a peplum or the sculptural silhouette of a frog-fastening jacket, even fashion people with the most laid-back aesthetics are reconsidering their loyalties. Though tailored, these styles channel a ‘90s supermodel nonchalance with a Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy-esque elegance.
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Editorialist's fashion trends and news editor Harry Archer links this renewed appetite for fitted jackets to Bessette-Kennedy's alma mater, Calvin Klein. "There's been a revival of this tailoring economy, and it's become this new fashion currency, especially when you think that the [Calvin Klein spring/summer 2027] was one of the top shows at New York Fashion Week this season, and the whole collection truly pushed the needle on fitted silhouettes."
As women's fashion continues to decenter men from the conversation, the once-coveted "borrowed from the boys" look seems to be losing its allure. After all, why should the most desirable tailoring in our wardrobes not feel distinctly ours? Archer has seen the change too. "The Frankie Shop boyfriend blazer felt like a sign of the girlboss era; however, the pendulum has swung back again, back to the idea that jackets should, well… fit you." And as we enter a "ladylike" era, with the return of traditionally "feminine" silhouettes, the timing makes sense.
If you're new to fitted silhouettes, how to style a slim-line jacket becomes the next question. Thankfully, our favourite street-style muses are here to answer it. Whether you want to pay homage to the '90s supers in slouchy jeans or create a look Carrie Bradshaw would wear, the fitted jackets below will help. Scroll to see (and shop) the best.
The Best Fitted-Jacket Outfits of 2026
1. Stand-Up Style
Style Notes: Undeniably one of this year's most popular silhouettes, fitted jackets with stand-up collars are arguably the most compelling way to wear the trend. With a sculptural neckline and waist-defining cut, it feels both timeless and (when styled well) curated with thought. I love how Jeanette Madsen (pictured above) has worn hers with sleek black cropped trousers; the pairing keeps the outfit feeling fresh rather than overly formal. And her square-toe contrasting mules? Well, that's the icing on the cake of a very well-styled minimalist look.
Shop the Look:
Rotate
Peplum Leather Jacket
Shop Jeanette's exact jacket.
Massimo Dutti
Cotton Blend Kick Flare Pants
I adore how these kick-flare trousers look styled with ballet flats and a contrast T-shirt.
H&M
Heeled Square-Toe Mules
Such a great shape.
Prada
Dada Leather Shoulder Bag
The Prada Dada is an It-girl favourite—just ask Jeanette.
2. Cool Crop
Style Notes: Linda Sza’s look here is exactly how I’ll be wearing a fitted jacket this season. Offsetting the cropped, heritage style with a mid-blue pair of slouchy jeans and classic black ballet flats, it strikes that all-important balance of polished and undone—it's giving vintage Kate Moss in all the best ways. Add a pair of oval sunnies and a shoulder bag, and you’ve got an outfit that could have walked straight out of a 1996 street-style shoot.
Shop the Look:
MANGO
Wool-Blend Lapel Jacket
The wool blend will keep you warm on a cooler day.
COS
Clean Cut T-Shirt
A classic.
Levi's
Low Loose Jeans
I'm a diehard Levi's fan.
Ralph Lauren
Jayna Leather Flat
Your perfect pair.
BALENCIAGA
Rodeo Mini Leather Top-Handle Bag
Balenciaga's Rodeo has been top of my wish list for several seasons now.
3. Frog Fastenings
Style Notes: We never thought we'd see a specific fastening become so popular, but no jacket roundup in 2026 would be complete without at least one mention of frog-fastening jackets. Blending historical cultural significance with a modern edge, the decorative knotted details offer a cooler, more interesting finish than standard buttons and zips. Naturally, the style has quickly become a favourite of the chicest dressers around.
Need further proof? Look to Monikh Dale (pictured above), whose approach is a masterclass in making the statement piece wearable. Pairing her sophisticated satin style with a pair of matching trousers and flip-flops, she keeps her accessories minimal to let the intricate details take centre stage. Her slinky beaded jade necklace and '90s-style bowling bag are carefully chosen to keep the outfit from looking over-styled. Personally, I’d swap her sandals for a minimalist trainer to keep it weather-appropriate.
Shop the Look:
ZARA
Satin Jacket With Frog Fastening
A best-selling style.
M&S
Satin Drawstring Wide Leg Trousers
Shop Monikh's exact trousers.
Dries Van Noten
Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers
I'll be swapping Monikh's sandals for pair of trainers like these.
The Row
90's Bag
The viral black is still sold out, but Monikh's The Row '90s bag is also excellent in this moody hue.
Monica Vinader
Gemstone Beaded necklace
Forget red accents; green is the only pop of colour I'll be wearing this season.
4. More Is More
Style Notes: If you consider yourself a pared-back dresser, it might be time to look away now. You see, this look by Chase Marie Wise is maximalism perfected. Choosing a sculpted, cropped peplum jacket in a moody burgundy shade and pairing it with a fitted leopard-print midi skirt creates an image that is equal parts powerful and playful.
Her accessories make the look: from her square-toe burgundy Mary Janes (which coordinate beautifully with her jacket) to her black beret and Jacquemus The Salon bag, she creates an outfit full of personality that balances the old with the new without missing a beat.
Shop the Look:
NA-KD
Faux Suede Heavy Shirt
Shop her exact fitted jacket from Na-kd.
Jacques Wei
Leopard-Print Shearling and Leather Miniskirt
The stripe will add more depth to your look.
TOMMY HILFIGER
Leather Buckle Mary Jane Ballerinas
I love how the big gold buckles make a statement on this pair.
JACQUEMUS
The Salon Leather Clutch Bag
Potentially the most elegant bag I've ever seen.
COS
Sculpted Wool Beret
'Tis the season!
5. The '50s Called
Style Notes: Etched with the codes of Christian Dior's revolutionary "New Look" collection, the strong shoulders, functional details and beautifully structured silhouette of a fitted jacket can feel less country-house tweed and more off-duty Parisian—we promise. All it takes is a few styling tricks. To dress it down, look to Charlotte Köpf(pictured above) for inspo. Her slouched white jeans and capacious DeMellier The New York tote add a casual nonchalance that perfectly balances her jacket's sharper proportions.
Shop the Look:
MANGO
Wool Blazer With a High Collar
This has gone straight into my basket.
Free People
Fable Low-Rise Twisted Bowed Jeans
These jeans come in 15 different colours.
DeMellier
The New York
A Who What Wear UK editor favourite.
AEYDE
Tiby Bow-Detailed Suede Ballet Flats
Suede ballet flats are endlessly chic to me.
Missoma
Classic Small Hoop Earrings
You can't go wrong with a pair of simple everyday hoops.
6. Playful Print
Style Notes: Call me biased, but I’ve always maintained that the easiest way to wear animal print is with a neutral outfit, and this ethos extends to fitted jackets. Take Magdalena Maria Gontarz's look as an example. Whilst her black leather Bermuda shorts, fitted T-shirt and ruched loafers would look chic with a trench coat or denim jacket, the cropped zebra-print jacket turns it into a powerful, expertly styled look.
Shop the Look:
M&S
Faux Fur Zebra Print Short Jacket
I can't quite believe this viral jacket is back in stock.
FLORE FLORE
Car Ribbed Organic Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt
A reliable basic.
Topshop
Faux Leather Bermuda Shorts
I love how these loose shorts look with a colbalt-blue shoe.
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.
At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.