I'm a Shopping Director—You'd Totally Impress Me by Wearing Any of These 29 Chic Fall Items at Nordstrom

I've been saving so many top-tier fall items from Nordstrom. Naturally, I'm here with an edit of the recent standouts that will bring a stylish spin to your wardrobe. If you wear any of the items coming your way, you'd totally impress me (a shopping director) if I saw you walking down the street. The pieces in question are sure to get you compliments.
Keep scrolling to find beautiful jackets in trend-forward silhouettes—think: high necks or sculpted shapes. If you need a few elevated basics to wear regularly, the range of fashionable selects will pique your interest. There's also strong shoes (sneakers included) and other accessories. Happy shopping.
MANGO
Stripe Polo Sweater
A great basic. Wear as is or tied around the waist.
These loafers look more expensive than they are.
MOTHER
The Belted Spoonful High Waist Wide Leg Jeans
Nordstrom
Cinch Waist Leather Jacket
Alex Mill
Taylor Cotton & Cashmere Cardigan
LESET
Kyoto Cotton Drawstring Pants
Style these pants with the blue sweater above.
Birkenstock
Amsterdam Wrapped Leather Mules
You'll get so much wear out of these clogs.
All in Favor
Striped Crewneck Sweater
You just can't go wrong with a striped sweater.
LIONESS
Essential Windbreaker
TOTEME
Technical Cotton Scarf Jacket
Reformation
Sofia Leather Tote
Stunning with that suede.
Open Edit
Muse Ponte Collarless Blazer
Citizens of Humanity
Lindz Easy Straight Leg Jeans
Vince
Brushed Crewneck Sweater
Khaite
Colt Slip-On Loafer
STAUD
Norman Contrast Detail V-Neck Merino Wool Sweater
Nordstrom
Textured Curved Hem Collarless Jacket
Caslon
Swing Cropped Trench Jacket
This swing silhouette is fun.
Marc Fisher LTD
Daynna Knee High Boot
Reformation
Kaylee Loafer
Another strong pair of loafers.
Reformation
Mccall Handkerchief Hem Silk Skirt
Picture this skirt with boots.
This knit also comes in pink.
AZALEA WANG
Raphael Leather Flat Mule
These mules look way more expensive than $79.
Tory Burch
Ella Natuura Drawstring Tote
Into the drawstring detail.
COACH
Multi Belt Print Silk Square Scarf
You can wear this scarf in many different ways.
Chloé
51mm Round Sunglasses
Reformation
Cove Oversize Recycled Cashmere & Wool Sweater
You'll want to live in this sweater.