I'm a Shopping Director—You'd Totally Impress Me by Wearing Any of These 29 Chic Fall Items at Nordstrom

Get ready for compliments.

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the best Nordstrom fall 2026 items
(Image credit: Nordstrom)

I've been saving so many top-tier fall items from Nordstrom. Naturally, I'm here with an edit of the recent standouts that will bring a stylish spin to your wardrobe. If you wear any of the items coming your way, you'd totally impress me (a shopping director) if I saw you walking down the street. The pieces in question are sure to get you compliments.

Keep scrolling to find beautiful jackets in trend-forward silhouettes—think: high necks or sculpted shapes. If you need a few elevated basics to wear regularly, the range of fashionable selects will pique your interest. There's also strong shoes (sneakers included) and other accessories. Happy shopping.

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Bobby Schuessler
Bobby Schuessler
Executive Shopping Director

Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over 15 years of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent over a decade at Who What Wear, currently leading the shopping team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives, with brands including Gucci, Nordstrom, Sunglass Hut, Cartier, and Old Navy. He also appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises, and is the star of Who What Wear's scripted show, Retail Therapy.