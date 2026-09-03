No, Not an Alex Mill Tote—The Y2K-Inspired Jelly Bag Taking Over Social Media This Year

If you’ve clicked onto this article hoping for an update to your Alex Mill tote bag, I must apologise—the "Firkin" bag trend couldn't be more of a departure. Cropping up this summer as an accessories microtrend that I kind of ignored—I mean, it's an imitation Birkin rendered in jelly-esque plastic that leaves your wares on full display—somehow, I find myself about to backtrack.
Jelly accessories are by no means new. In the '80s, powerhouses like Jean Paul Gaultier and Thierry Mugler had the fashion set falling hard for avant-garde jelly footwear, whilst Madonna and Cyndi Lauper made a serious case for the PVC bangle. But it wasn't until Y2K that translucent, tactile, wobbly little bags had their moment. Transparent neon totes and structured PVC bowler bags were everywhere, and much to our excitement, this meant that It girls like Paris Hilton showed us exactly what they were carrying around.
Crafted from jelly-like PVC, the "Firkin" is dripping with more-is-more, personality-driven maximalism that Gen Z is wholeheartedly embracing. It's playful, impractical and certainly not shy—isn’t that exactly what we’ve been craving from our wardrobes lately?
And despite its summery aesthetic, it's still very much out and about as we turn the corner into autumn. Whether personalised, lived-in and packed to the max or simply used to add a playful pop of colour to an otherwise pared-back outfit, if you want to transition summer's dopamine-infused colour palette into cooler weather, this is a fun way to do it. As our acting deputy editor Rebecca Rhys-Evans so succinctly puts it, "You’re either an Alex Mill girl or a 'Firkin' girl."
Shop the Jelly "Firkin" Trend
The Mabel
Eileen
The Mabel is leading the charge.
Jelli.World
Yellow Jelly Bag
This would look so cute with black capris and a white shirt.
Pink Jelly Club
The Jelly Firkin
How cool would this look embellished with a few rhinestones?
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.
At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.