7 Chic Festival Fashion Trends More Grown-Up Than Flower Crowns

If we throw out the phrases "Glastonbury", "festival" or "main stage", its likely that an immediate picture comes to mind. Mud: yes, heaving crowds: yes, but also the age old festival outfit: kaftans, denim shorts, wellies and of course, plenty of hair accessories, but for those tired of fringing, lycra and body glitter, there are plenty of fashionable alternatives that meet the dress code and still channel free-spirited energy.

Depending on your festival of choice there are likely different aesthetics that will speak to the crowds. Download and Reading/Leeds attendees are likely to be spotted in chokers, corsets and flannel shirts. Coachella's bohemian desert girls will feel at home in floaty dresses over micro shorts, and those lucky enough to travel abroad for beach front dance festivals will probably feel most comfortable in bikinis, slides and stacked jewellery, but there are new options bubbling up for 2024 for those who haven't yet found their tribe.

Every year, regardless of location, there are certain factors to consider when putting together the perfect festival outfit. Yes, the aesthetic is always important. but we also have to consider temperature, comfort and longevity (as no one wants to be undressing impractical layers in a Portaloo cabin). Having conducted a quick straw poll, it's clear that if team Who What Wear have learned anything about festival dressing in our years of experience, it's that the easier the outfit, the better (and you might be better saving fancy dress for something indoors).

After all, the best looks are the ones that wouldn't look out of place on any other day during summer in the city. Think Kate's mini dress and waist-belt, Sienna's spaghetti strap mini dress, or Alexa's cotton dress and Barbour. For long days spent standing for hours, and often ankle deep in the dirt, sparkly crop tops and feather capes will only serve you for so long, and in the words of Assitant Social Media Editor Annie Wheatland Clinch "Timeless combos won't ever tire".

So with Coachella wrapped up for another year, but plenty of British festivals about to get started, we searched through socials, runway and street style to put together an edit of the 7 festival fashion trends we're confident are about to dominate in 2024. And hint, there are no flower crowns or themed trends included.

1. Biker Jackets and Moto Boots

Style Notes: Wellies are still one of the most practical shoe styles you can choose for a muddy festival, but should you be looking for something just as durable but with a little more flair, last winter's moto boots are sticking around for festival season too. These tough, leather boots go just as well with pretty dresses as they do distressed denim, but you'll often find them paired with an oversized biker jacket when the weather is cooler—it's the perfect throw-on-and-go layer.

Shop Biker Jackets and Moto Boots:

Allsaints Billie Oversized Leather Biker Jacket £399 SHOP NOW Allsaints are experts in leather jackets.

PETAR PETROV Savage Belted Suede Biker Jacket £1730 SHOP NOW A luxe biker option (just check the forecast first).

Dune London Totoe Boots £66 SHOP NOW Knee high boots pair so well with mini skirts and dresses.

Jigsaw Box Leather Biker Boot £66 SHOP NOW These come in two different colours, but the dark brown are already nearly out of stock.

2. Slogan Tees

Style Notes: Perhaps it was the return of Y2K favourites like Juicy Couture and Von Dutch, maybe it was the Challengers movie's "I Told Ya" tee, it could even be the "Olivia Rodrigo effect", but we've spotted slogan tees all over social media over the last few months, a strong indicator that they could be about to appear at festivals too. Don't believe us? Just look at the return of the French Connection slogan tees of the 90s, and the now iconic Victoria Beckham merch—2024 is all about saying it loud and proud, and what better way to make a statement than declaring it on your chest?

Shop Slogan Tees:

Victoria Beckham Exclusive 'my Dad Had a Rolls-Royce' Slogan T-Shirt in White £110 SHOP NOW A cult classic in the making.

Fanclub Yes Sir I Can Boogie Oversized Retro Slogan T-Shirt £45 SHOP NOW Just add denim shorts and a tall boot.

Joanie Dawn O’Porter X Joanie - Iced Tea Oat Milk Slogan Tee £15 SHOP NOW Joanie have a tee for every personality (and preference).

Urban Outfitters It's Not Me It's You Pointelle Tank £24 SHOP NOW Coquette-meets-cool-girl.

3. Lace and Satin

Style Notes: From Courtney Love's affinity for slip dresses to Florence Welch's penchant for ethereal chiffon and lace, the contrast between pretty fabrics and rock and roll sleaze goes back decades, no wonder then that some of the best festival outfits feature the kind of romantic styles you'd expect to see on a dressier summer evening. White lace and camping might not be a sensible combination, but it is perfect for day festivals that are more "glam" than grimy.

Shop Lace and Satin:

For Love & Lemons For Love & Lemons Josette Top £168 SHOP NOW Just so pretty.

Doen Neria Corded Lace-Trimmed Floral-Print Silk-Satin Camisole £301 SHOP NOW You wear this throughout spring, summer, and likely autumn too.

VINCE Crinkled Satin Midi Slip Dress £325 SHOP NOW Toughen up such a light dress with a heavy biker.

ZARA Midi Cami Dress £36 SHOP NOW This would look so cool with a baseball cap.

4. Statement Sunnies

Style Notes: If there is one accessory that has the power to turn any outfit from good to great, it's a pair of bold sunglasses. There's no need to overthink outfit planning when a simple top and skirt can be elevated with stand-out sunnies (but more on layering basics later). Take a cursory scroll through the throwback pics of some our festival fashion icons and you'll find a pair of sunglasses front and centre; and 2024's latest releases are all about supersized frames and sculptural shapes.

Shop Statement Sunglasses:

Loewe Paula's Ibiza Dive in Mask Sunglasses in Acetate £310 SHOP NOW The colour clash is so cool.

MIU MIU D-Frame Sunglasses £380 SHOP NOW 2000s nostalgia, eat your heart out.

JACQUEMUS Les Lunettes Gala Cat-Eye Sunglasses £370 SHOP NOW Proof that the best Jacquemus accessories aren't just bags.

Gucci Oval-Frame Sunglasses £365 SHOP NOW Cute as a button.

Style Notes: Looking for a trend that prioritises comfort and cool? Gen-Z are relying on sports-coded tracksuits and kits that can be styled up into fresh-off-the-pitch looks that combine high and low pieces. Football shirts and designer bags, trackie bottoms and suede blazers, shorts and, well, just about anything. If it's nylon and has a logo, it's a win.

Adidas Originals Montreal Track Pants in Green £65 SHOP NOW The originals and still the best.

adidas Adicolor Sst Track Tracksuit Bottoms £55 SHOP NOW Black is so versatile.

Gucci Black Layered Cotton T-Shirt £1600 SHOP NOW Even designers are in on sport-centric styling.

Collusion Collusion Plus Oversized Long Sleeve Football Shirt in Pink £85 SHOP NOW Now this is a team we want to play for.

O Pioneers Quintessentially British Socks £25 SHOP NOW Complete the look with a ribbed tube sock like O Pioneers' tongue-in-cheek pair.

6. 90's Basics

Style Notes: You don't need to buy an entirely new wardrobe to nod to some of 2024's biggest festival fashion trends, as one of the most popular is all about stripping looks back to basics. Taking pointers from the 90's, tank tops, vests, boxy tees, and mini and maxi tube skirts are the chicest way to do festival season fashionably, and it's likely you've already got everything you need for the look in the back of your wardrobe. Unlike athleisure and bikercore, this look relies on clean minimalism, but you can always take things up a notch with a graphic shoe a la Chrystelle Eriksberger [pictured above].

Shop 90's Basics:

Arket Rib Racer Tank Top £17 SHOP NOW A Who What Wear favourite.

COS A-Line Linen Mini Skirt £65 SHOP NOW You can wear this to the office too.

H&M Microfibre Strappy Top £6 SHOP NOW This comes in six different colours, so we'd grab one of each.

KLAYD X HANNAH LEWIS COLLECTION Maxi Skirt £62 SHOP NOW Klayd have got minimalist staples down to a T.

7. Cowboycore

Style Notes: Okay, so it is a themed trend, but we would be remiss to not acknowledge the sudden success of Cowboycore after the social media movement undoubtedly championed by Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter. There might not be any flower crowns at festivals this year, but you're likely to see a cowboy hat or two. For those, who aren't ready to don a Texan tuxedo quite yet, you can nod to Cowboycore the grown up way with billowing blouses, distressed denim and of course a festival favourite—the cowboy boot.

Shop Cowboycore:

Wyeth Cash Cowboy Hat £88 SHOP NOW A strong contender for accessory of the year.

By Anthropologie By Anthropologie Long-Sleeve Embroidered Linen Tie-Front Top £125 SHOP NOW *Adds to basket*

AGOLDE Martika Frayed Organic Denim Jacket £350 SHOP NOW The perfect denim jacket. Thank you, Agolde.