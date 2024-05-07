7 Chic Festival Fashion Trends More Grown-Up Than Flower Crowns
If we throw out the phrases "Glastonbury", "festival" or "main stage", its likely that an immediate picture comes to mind. Mud: yes, heaving crowds: yes, but also the age old festival outfit: kaftans, denim shorts, wellies and of course, plenty of hair accessories, but for those tired of fringing, lycra and body glitter, there are plenty of fashionable alternatives that meet the dress code and still channel free-spirited energy.
Depending on your festival of choice there are likely different aesthetics that will speak to the crowds. Download and Reading/Leeds attendees are likely to be spotted in chokers, corsets and flannel shirts. Coachella's bohemian desert girls will feel at home in floaty dresses over micro shorts, and those lucky enough to travel abroad for beach front dance festivals will probably feel most comfortable in bikinis, slides and stacked jewellery, but there are new options bubbling up for 2024 for those who haven't yet found their tribe.
Every year, regardless of location, there are certain factors to consider when putting together the perfect festival outfit. Yes, the aesthetic is always important. but we also have to consider temperature, comfort and longevity (as no one wants to be undressing impractical layers in a Portaloo cabin). Having conducted a quick straw poll, it's clear that if team Who What Wear have learned anything about festival dressing in our years of experience, it's that the easier the outfit, the better (and you might be better saving fancy dress for something indoors).
After all, the best looks are the ones that wouldn't look out of place on any other day during summer in the city. Think Kate's mini dress and waist-belt, Sienna's spaghetti strap mini dress, or Alexa's cotton dress and Barbour. For long days spent standing for hours, and often ankle deep in the dirt, sparkly crop tops and feather capes will only serve you for so long, and in the words of Assitant Social Media Editor Annie Wheatland Clinch "Timeless combos won't ever tire".
So with Coachella wrapped up for another year, but plenty of British festivals about to get started, we searched through socials, runway and street style to put together an edit of the 7 festival fashion trends we're confident are about to dominate in 2024. And hint, there are no flower crowns or themed trends included.
1. Biker Jackets and Moto Boots
Style Notes: Wellies are still one of the most practical shoe styles you can choose for a muddy festival, but should you be looking for something just as durable but with a little more flair, last winter's moto boots are sticking around for festival season too. These tough, leather boots go just as well with pretty dresses as they do distressed denim, but you'll often find them paired with an oversized biker jacket when the weather is cooler—it's the perfect throw-on-and-go layer.
Shop Biker Jackets and Moto Boots:
These come in two different colours, but the dark brown are already nearly out of stock.
2. Slogan Tees
Style Notes: Perhaps it was the return of Y2K favourites like Juicy Couture and Von Dutch, maybe it was the Challengers movie's "I Told Ya" tee, it could even be the "Olivia Rodrigo effect", but we've spotted slogan tees all over social media over the last few months, a strong indicator that they could be about to appear at festivals too. Don't believe us? Just look at the return of the French Connection slogan tees of the 90s, and the now iconic Victoria Beckham merch—2024 is all about saying it loud and proud, and what better way to make a statement than declaring it on your chest?
Shop Slogan Tees:
A cult classic in the making.
Joanie have a tee for every personality (and preference).
3. Lace and Satin
Style Notes: From Courtney Love's affinity for slip dresses to Florence Welch's penchant for ethereal chiffon and lace, the contrast between pretty fabrics and rock and roll sleaze goes back decades, no wonder then that some of the best festival outfits feature the kind of romantic styles you'd expect to see on a dressier summer evening. White lace and camping might not be a sensible combination, but it is perfect for day festivals that are more "glam" than grimy.
Shop Lace and Satin:
You wear this throughout spring, summer, and likely autumn too.
4. Statement Sunnies
Style Notes: If there is one accessory that has the power to turn any outfit from good to great, it's a pair of bold sunglasses. There's no need to overthink outfit planning when a simple top and skirt can be elevated with stand-out sunnies (but more on layering basics later). Take a cursory scroll through the throwback pics of some our festival fashion icons and you'll find a pair of sunglasses front and centre; and 2024's latest releases are all about supersized frames and sculptural shapes.
Shop Statement Sunglasses:
Proof that the best Jacquemus accessories aren't just bags.
5. Tracksuit Pants and Football Shirts
Style Notes: Looking for a trend that prioritises comfort and cool? Gen-Z are relying on sports-coded tracksuits and kits that can be styled up into fresh-off-the-pitch looks that combine high and low pieces. Football shirts and designer bags, trackie bottoms and suede blazers, shorts and, well, just about anything. If it's nylon and has a logo, it's a win.
Shop Tracksuit Bottoms and Football Shirts:
Now this is a team we want to play for.
Complete the look with a ribbed tube sock like O Pioneers' tongue-in-cheek pair.
6. 90's Basics
Style Notes: You don't need to buy an entirely new wardrobe to nod to some of 2024's biggest festival fashion trends, as one of the most popular is all about stripping looks back to basics. Taking pointers from the 90's, tank tops, vests, boxy tees, and mini and maxi tube skirts are the chicest way to do festival season fashionably, and it's likely you've already got everything you need for the look in the back of your wardrobe. Unlike athleisure and bikercore, this look relies on clean minimalism, but you can always take things up a notch with a graphic shoe a la Chrystelle Eriksberger [pictured above].
Shop 90's Basics:
7. Cowboycore
Style Notes: Okay, so it is a themed trend, but we would be remiss to not acknowledge the sudden success of Cowboycore after the social media movement undoubtedly championed by Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter. There might not be any flower crowns at festivals this year, but you're likely to see a cowboy hat or two. For those, who aren't ready to don a Texan tuxedo quite yet, you can nod to Cowboycore the grown up way with billowing blouses, distressed denim and of course a festival favourite—the cowboy boot.
Shop Cowboycore:
Remy Farrell is a London-based shopping editor with nearly 10 years of editorial experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the editorial and fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, Cosmopolitan and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com styling for the social media channels and helping to develop the collections for the in-house brand Iris & Ink. After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes shooting talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she also branched out into beauty, creating tried-and-tested reviews and diverse beauty content.In her role as shopping editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new and exciting brands to share with the Who What Wear readership and particularly loves uncovering hidden gems at affordable prices to make shopping accessible to everyone.Born and raised in Sheffield, Yorkshire, Remy moved to London in 2014 and lives in the Docklands with her partner and pug Billie.
