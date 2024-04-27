They're Here: 5 Fresh Bikini Trends That Will Dominate Summer 2024

For too many years, I left it until the very last minute before my summer holiday to buy bikinis. And often, I was left with the dregs at the bottom of the swimwear barrel, searching high and low through sales to find anything in my size. Luckily, the lesson has been learnt. Now, I get swimwear as early in the year as possible, sometimes without even having a trip booked. And trust me, this is the fail-safe way to ensure you get the best styles around.

Much like shopping for jeans, swimwear shopping can be somewhat traumatising, but if you know what you're looking for then it tends to be a lot less stressful. Enter: The bikinis trends set to dominate summer 2024.

If it isn't fun textures, it's statement sparkles, and if you want to embrace the matchy-matchy look then it's all about separates in the same print or hue as your bikini. And I'm also about to reveal the colour that's set to be the new red. Keep going to shop the five key swimwear trends.

1. Crochet

Style Notes: Textured bikinis were huge news in 2015 (it's hard to forget that viral Triangl crochet edge style), and now they're back. They may not be the most supportive or practical style, but Chey illustrates how good they look clashed with other textures—especially beads and sequins.

Shop the Trend:

It's Now Cool It's Now Cool the Crochet Tie Bikini Bottoms £70 SHOP NOW Insert flights to somewhere exotic.

Capittana Lucy Crochet Bikini Top £136 SHOP NOW So fun for a festival.

mango Beaded Texture Bikini Top £30 SHOP NOW String bikinis are also key.

mango Beaded Texture Bikini Bottoms £23 SHOP NOW These also come in green.

ZIMMERMANN Junie Floral-Print and Crochet Bikini £220 SHOP NOW Love the textured top with printed bottoms.

2. Sparkles

Style Notes: Whether it's full-on sequins or a subtle hint of metallic shimmer, sparkles are shining through this season as a key trend. Grece Ghanem is a big fan of Oséree, and considering they're the leading label for statement swim, of course I found a couple of my favourite high-shine styles.

Shop the Trend:

Oséree Disco Bikini £195 SHOP NOW Happiness in bikini form.

Hunza G Womens Hunza G Navy Metallic Hallie Bikini | Harrods Uk £185 SHOP NOW The metallic touch is subtle on Hunza G styles.

AWAY THAT DAY SWIMWEAR Acapulco Top Gold Shimmer Lurex £85 SHOP NOW I really rate Away That Day swimwear, so I of course love this shimmery bikini.

AWAY THAT DAY SWIMWEAR Acapulco Bottom - Gold Shimmer Lurex £69 SHOP NOW These come in eight different hues.

OSEREE Triangle-Cup High-Leg Sequin-Embellished Bikini Set £190 SHOP NOW You'll be sparkling in the sunlight in this sequin-adorned style.

3. Underwire Tops

Style Notes: When fashion meets function, great things can happen. And this is why the bikini top with supportive underwiring not only looks effortless, but it'll make you feel more confident. Marina shows how monochrome never fails with a white outfit and black sunnies.

Shop the Trend:

Arket Crinkle Wired Bikini Top £27 SHOP NOW Love the towelling texture.

Arket Mid Waist Crinkle Bikini Bottom £22 SHOP NOW These have a slightly high waisted fit.

4th & Reckless Black Crochet Bikini £56 SHOP NOW Tick off two trends in one with this crochet underwired style from Manchester label, 4th & Reckless.

Belle The Label The Oracle Bikini Top £140 SHOP NOW This sleek bikini comes in eight other colours.

Malai Malai Easy Sunset Bikini Top £69 SHOP NOW If you prefer no wiring, this one just has the structure and shape of underwired without actually having it.

anthropologie SHOP NOW Perfect if you prefer extra coverage.

4. Go Green

Style Notes: Move over red, there's a new colour in town: green. Whether it's Kermit, lime, olive or pistachio, any shade goes. Anna ticks off three trends in one with a retro, striped green bikini. I'm also all for a print clash when it comes to swimwear.

Shop the Trend:

H&M Padded Triangle Bikini Top £13 SHOP NOW H&M is my favourite destination for bikinis on the high street.

H&M Tie Tanga Bikini Bottoms £12 SHOP NOW I love adjustable tie bottoms.

COS Halterneck Bandeau Bikini Top £35 SHOP NOW I would add a crochet dress over the top with tan sandals and gold jewellery.

COS Ruched High-Waisted Bikini Briefs $49 SHOP NOW Also need these in classic black.

HUNZA G Jean Twist-Front Striped Metallic Seersucker Bandeau Bikini £165 SHOP NOW I already have a Hunza G swimsuit but I'm on the lookout for a bikini, too.

Speedo Speedo Flu3nte Terry Multiway Bikini Set in Green £47 SHOP NOW You'll get so much wear out of a multiway bikini top.

5. Matchy Matchy

Style Notes: Co-ords in the swimwear world are huge news right now. The likes of Triangl (yep, they're back from 2015) Skims and H&M have created separates in the form skirts, shirts and sarongs to perfectly match your bikini. Emmanuelle nails it in this butter yellow outfit complete with summer straw accessories.

Shop the Trend:

Triangl Gio - Orch £105 SHOP NOW You could also style it with white linen trousers and a green bag.

Triangl Vinca - Orch £105 SHOP NOW Choose between the 'cheeky' or the 'cheekiest' bottoms.

Skims Signature Swim Bandeau Bikini Top | Cocoa $38 SHOP NOW So easy to style as a top on holiday, too.