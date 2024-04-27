They're Here: 5 Fresh Bikini Trends That Will Dominate Summer 2024
For too many years, I left it until the very last minute before my summer holiday to buy bikinis. And often, I was left with the dregs at the bottom of the swimwear barrel, searching high and low through sales to find anything in my size. Luckily, the lesson has been learnt. Now, I get swimwear as early in the year as possible, sometimes without even having a trip booked. And trust me, this is the fail-safe way to ensure you get the best styles around.
Much like shopping for jeans, swimwear shopping can be somewhat traumatising, but if you know what you're looking for then it tends to be a lot less stressful. Enter: The bikinis trends set to dominate summer 2024.
If it isn't fun textures, it's statement sparkles, and if you want to embrace the matchy-matchy look then it's all about separates in the same print or hue as your bikini. And I'm also about to reveal the colour that's set to be the new red. Keep going to shop the five key swimwear trends.
1. Crochet
Style Notes: Textured bikinis were huge news in 2015 (it's hard to forget that viral Triangl crochet edge style), and now they're back. They may not be the most supportive or practical style, but Chey illustrates how good they look clashed with other textures—especially beads and sequins.
Shop the Trend:
2. Sparkles
Style Notes: Whether it's full-on sequins or a subtle hint of metallic shimmer, sparkles are shining through this season as a key trend. Grece Ghanem is a big fan of Oséree, and considering they're the leading label for statement swim, of course I found a couple of my favourite high-shine styles.
Shop the Trend:
The metallic touch is subtle on Hunza G styles.
I really rate Away That Day swimwear, so I of course love this shimmery bikini.
You'll be sparkling in the sunlight in this sequin-adorned style.
3. Underwire Tops
Style Notes: When fashion meets function, great things can happen. And this is why the bikini top with supportive underwiring not only looks effortless, but it'll make you feel more confident. Marina shows how monochrome never fails with a white outfit and black sunnies.
Shop the Trend:
Tick off two trends in one with this crochet underwired style from Manchester label, 4th & Reckless.
If you prefer no wiring, this one just has the structure and shape of underwired without actually having it.
4. Go Green
Style Notes: Move over red, there's a new colour in town: green. Whether it's Kermit, lime, olive or pistachio, any shade goes. Anna ticks off three trends in one with a retro, striped green bikini. I'm also all for a print clash when it comes to swimwear.
Shop the Trend:
I would add a crochet dress over the top with tan sandals and gold jewellery.
I already have a Hunza G swimsuit but I'm on the lookout for a bikini, too.
You'll get so much wear out of a multiway bikini top.
5. Matchy Matchy
Style Notes: Co-ords in the swimwear world are huge news right now. The likes of Triangl (yep, they're back from 2015) Skims and H&M have created separates in the form skirts, shirts and sarongs to perfectly match your bikini. Emmanuelle nails it in this butter yellow outfit complete with summer straw accessories.
Shop the Trend:
Harriet Davey is a freelance fashion editor who has been part of Who What Wear's extended team since 2017. She previously worked in print at Look magazine and has since worked across print, digital and social for many other titles, including British Vogue, Stylist, Grazia, Refinery29 and Marie Claire. Also a stylist, Harriet has had the pleasure of producing cover shoots and editorials along with commercial shoots for brands including Boux Avenue, Watches of Switzerland, Benefit Cosmetics and Revolution. To add to this, Harriet also works in live TV styling for ITV’s This Morning. Back to Who What Wear. With hundreds of published stories on site, Harriet knows what the WWW reader wants. Keeping up to date with the latest It buys and runway trends, she can guarantee to keep you one step ahead of the most stylish people. When not writing or styling, Harriet loves to go shopping (yes, more fashion). If she’s not in a local Hackney bar or restaurant, you can find her forever searching for her next holiday destination.