7 Major Spring Outfit Trends That Are Giving Florals a Run for Their Money

As the days are brighter and the weather is milder, it's not long until spring 2024 is in full effect, and while we're still wearing the same cosy knits and sensible shoes we relied on in winter, we’re also thinking ahead to the fresh new styles and seasonal trends that will be cropping up over the next few months. On the runways, designers continued to lean into minimalist and wearable staples (a sigh of relief for our wardrobes), as well as introducing new takes on old favourites. So, wondering how you can incorporate some new styling tips into your spring capsule? You've come to the right place. We've scanned through hundreds of shows to find what will inevitably be the seven biggest spring outfit trends in 2024, and there's a lot to get excited about.

From an unexpected colour trend to the revival of a noughties favourite, these key looks just might be the breath of fresh air your 2024 outfit moodboard needs. So should you be wondering what fashion people everywhere will be wearing this season keep scrolling for the spring outfit trends already gaining traction, and I promise, there are no florals included.

1. Chic Cardigans

(Image credit: Launchmetrics; @emswells)

Style Notes: It is almost impossible to have missed the glow up of the cardigan in recent years. Once considered "dated" and "frumpy", this humble knit was relegated to school uniform territory until Katie Holmes stepped out in that bra-bearing Khaite co-ord and singlehandedly made the cardigan cool again. In the following years we've worn cardigans with everything from basic jeans to satin slips, but the S/S '24 runways continue to place the cardigan front and centre in matching co-ords with micro mini skirts and playful short-shorts to up the kitsch factor.

2. Matchy-Matchy Tailoring

Style Notes: If the first thing you think of when you hear the word "tailoring" is grey suits, think again. True to the colour and freshness of spring, tailoring is lightening up, unbuttoning its collar, and working its way into our casual wardrobes too. Less "work shirts" and more colourful and contemporary takes on blazers, waistcoats and wide-leg trousers. Everything is looser, more languid, and can be broken up into separates and worn with denim on our dress down days as well as styled up with sandals for the office. Think Aligne's buttermilk waistcoat and inky blue jeans, or COS' cargo pants with an oversized shirt. The perfect high/low balance.

3. Spring Black

(Image credit: Launchmetrics; @piamance)

Style Notes: Pops of red? We wore those all winter. Pastels? Far too predictable. In fact, this spring saw an unprecedented about of black on the runway—black dresses, black blouses, black trousers, the whole shebang, and while it might not feel intuitive to opt for such a dark colour when the weather is starting to look up, you can't go wrong with versatile monochrome. Black is one of the few options in our wheelhouse that never dates and never goes out of style, so save your brights and whites for the start of summer, and continue to get wear out of that black cardigan you bought in winter. It'll look even better with a light skirt and cute flats.

4. Boho 2.0

Style Notes: Given our rediscovered love of cargo trousers, pedal pushers and bandeau tops, it was only a matter of time before one of the biggest trends of the last twenty years would circle back around again. "Boho" is back, thanks in no small part to Chemena Kamali's debut A/W '24 collection for Chloé setting social media on fire this month. No sooner than the models had stepped off the runway, than people rushed to reinterpret this nostalgic trend, and it immediately began trending on Google. So minimalists, prepare yourselves. You're about to see a lot more quilting, patchwork, ruffles, chiffon, suede and layering happening over the next 6 months. Hands up who still owns a chain belt?

5. Country Gingham

Style Notes: Boho not your bag? You may have cottoned onto the other most discussed trend on social media this month—countrycore. Less Cotswolds and little more bluegrass, as news of Beyoncé's country album had TikTok rushing to buy Stetsons and cowboy boots. On the runways things were a little more reserved however, and instead of denim cut offs and buckled belts, designers like Versace and Sandy Liang opted for a ladylike take on the western front, making cute gingham a hero print perfect for spring. Could this be the 2024 alternative to the ditsy floral? We're inclined to think so.

6. Transitional Jackets

(Image credit: Luanchmetrics; @louisahatt)

Style Notes: Any trend that puts practicality first is a win in our book, and the S/S '24 runways were full of the shackets, tweed, leather and denim layers we were looking for to help us through the chilly transition into high spring. With our faux fur coats safely packed away for another year, we're going to need something easy and light to throw on over dresses and tees, and these boxy jackets have answered the call. While there will always be a space in our wardrobes for a classic trench coat, these cropped styles are a strong option for 2024, especially when paired with shorts and minis.

7. Total Denim

(Image credit: Launchmetrics; @leiasfez)

Style Notes: I'm sure you'll agree—double denim has come a long way since the Britney and Justin era, but those still triggered by the memories of stonewashed denim shirts tucked into matching flares, gather round. 2024's double denim outfit pairings are far, far more luxe. For starters there's the wash—faded denim is swapped for true blues and deep indigos that always look premium. Then theres the shape—relaxed and supersized silhouettes are still the cool-girl's look du jour. And then of course the pieces themselves: jorts! Jumpsuits! Tunics! In short, 2024's denim offering is anything but boring, and when worn head-to-toe there's no easier outfit with minimal ironing required.

