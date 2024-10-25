I'm Making Bets: Everyone Will Be Copying These 7 European Trends This Fall

Whenever I'm asked about the common thread that unites all the editors at Who What Wear, I always highlight our shared passion for researching European fashion trends. This fascination stems from the lively streets of cities like Paris, Copenhagen, Lisbon, and London, where trendsetters express their individuality through striking and innovative outfits. These fashion-forward thinkers set the tone for seasonal must-haves and influence the broader aesthetics that ultimately shape our wardrobes here in the U.S.

With fall underway, I felt inspired to explore the captivating trends that European fashion people are showcasing. I curated an edit highlighting the season's most elegant and coveted styles. Though we're just two months into this chilly yet charming period, trendsetters are already fully embracing the art of cold-weather dressing. This is reflected in their selection of lightweight coats, layering techniques that add depth and texture, and sturdy footwear.

As expected, these chic outfits blend comfort with flair and versatility, meaning they're easy to incorporate into one's wardrobe and take with them into winter. Scroll on to see the looks and aesthetics already sweeping Europe this fall.

Trend: Dirty-Green Trench Coats

When it comes to lightweight outerwear that perfectly captures the essence of fall fashion, the trench coat stands out as a classic choice. This season, however, fashion people across Europe are shifting away from the classic beige and camel tones that have long been staples in trench-coat wardrobes. Instead, they are opting for sophisticated khaki variations, which add a fresh and contemporary twist to this timeless piece. This trend aligns beautifully with the growing popularity of dirty-martini green —a rich, muted hue that has emerged as one of the standout colors for the season.

Trend: Boatneck Tops

The British are known for effortless, chic, and timeless style that balances comfort with allure. This fall, one trend is apparent across their wardrobes: the boatneck top, an elevated basic that is easy to get behind.

A boatneck top is the perfect solution when the temperature drops and you want to feel confident. Its elegantly crafted design showcases a wide neckline that delicately reveals the collarbone and shoulders, creating a sophisticated silhouette. It offers just the right amount of coverage, making it a flattering choice for any occasion.

Trend: Scarf Coats

Thanks to the effortlessly stylish brand Toteme, coats with built-in scarves have surged in popularity. As we move into the fall and winter seasons, I expect this trend to reach new heights, especially after witnessing a stunning array of elegant capes and drapey coats showcased on the fall 2024 runways. Fashion-forward stylists and creators, from Paris to Copenhagen, are embracing this look with enthusiasm. They are sporting diverse silhouettes, from flowing long coats to chic cropped styles, in colors ranging from warm tan to rich burgundy.

Trend: Leggings and Slingbacks

Forget about the usual combination of leggings and sneakers. Stylish Europeans are redefining comfort this fall by pairing leggings with pointed-toe slingbacks. Initially, it might seem like an unconventional pairing, but the blend of cozy leggings with the elegant silhouette of slingbacks creates a chic and sophisticated look that's hard to resist. In exploring this trend, I've seen a delightful variety of styles. Some are sporting sleek spandex stirrup leggings, which effectively elongate the legs, combined with classic slingback flats that offer a refined touch. Others are opting for casual cotton leggings effortlessly teamed with kitten-heeled slingbacks that add a subtle lift while maintaining an air of relaxed elegance.

Trend: Suede Sneakers

If there's one sneaker trend to watch this season, it's the luxurious allure of suede sneakers. These stylish shoes perfectly embody fall's fascination with rich textures and deep, vibrant colors. With options in earthy brown, warm tan, soft ivory, deep green, and bold burgundy, suede sneakers bring an elevated touch to any outfit. Whether styled with jeans and a barn coat or a pleated skirt with a leather jacket, these sneakers blend style and wearability.

Trend: Corduroy Pants

I didn't see it coming, but corduroy pants are one of the most hardworking styles you can have in your wardrobe this fall. Not only are they incredibly warm and sturdy—meaning they're more than up to the task of standing up to the elements—but they can also be styled in many ways. Follow Anne-Laure Mais's lead and put a Parisian spin on them with ballet flats, a chunky turtleneck sweater, and a studded belt.

Trend: Double Denim

For those who keep an eye on European fashion trends, it's likely you've noticed that style-savvy folks adore a denim-on-denim ensemble. This fall, however, there's a distinct shift taking place. Instead of the usual mix-and-match denim shades and the laid-back light-wash looks, fashion enthusiasts are gravitating toward dark-wash denim pieces. The allure of this richer, moodier hue lies in its sophisticated charm, bestowing a polished appearance that elevates the overall outfit.

