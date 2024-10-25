I'm Making Bets: Everyone Will Be Copying These 7 European Trends This Fall

Whenever I'm asked about the common thread that unites all the editors at Who What Wear, I always highlight our shared passion for researching European fashion trends. This fascination stems from the lively streets of cities like Paris, Copenhagen, Lisbon, and London, where trendsetters express their individuality through striking and innovative outfits. These fashion-forward thinkers set the tone for seasonal must-haves and influence the broader aesthetics that ultimately shape our wardrobes here in the U.S.

With fall underway, I felt inspired to explore the captivating trends that European fashion people are showcasing. I curated an edit highlighting the season's most elegant and coveted styles. Though we're just two months into this chilly yet charming period, trendsetters are already fully embracing the art of cold-weather dressing. This is reflected in their selection of lightweight coats, layering techniques that add depth and texture, and sturdy footwear.

As expected, these chic outfits blend comfort with flair and versatility, meaning they're easy to incorporate into one's wardrobe and take with them into winter. Scroll on to see the looks and aesthetics already sweeping Europe this fall.

Trend: Dirty-Green Trench Coats

A woman wears a green trench coat, white button-down shirt, blue jeans, red slip-on shoes.

(Image credit: @emswells)

When it comes to lightweight outerwear that perfectly captures the essence of fall fashion, the trench coat stands out as a classic choice. This season, however, fashion people across Europe are shifting away from the classic beige and camel tones that have long been staples in trench-coat wardrobes. Instead, they are opting for sophisticated khaki variations, which add a fresh and contemporary twist to this timeless piece. This trend aligns beautifully with the growing popularity of dirty-martini green—a rich, muted hue that has emerged as one of the standout colors for the season.

Shop the trend:

High-Collar Trench Coat
& Other Stories
High-Collar Trench Coat

Water Repellent Trench Zw Collection
Zw Collection
Water Repellent Trench

sezane, Clyde Trench Coat
sézane
Clyde Trench Coat

abercrombie, Full-Length Trench Coat
abercrombie & Fitch
Full-Length Trench Coat

Trend: Boatneck Tops

Taffy wears a black boatneck long-sleeve top, black stud belt, white maxi skirt, black shoes, and a brown suede tote bag.

(Image credit: @taffymsipa)

The British are known for effortless, chic, and timeless style that balances comfort with allure. This fall, one trend is apparent across their wardrobes: the boatneck top, an elevated basic that is easy to get behind.

A boatneck top is the perfect solution when the temperature drops and you want to feel confident. Its elegantly crafted design showcases a wide neckline that delicately reveals the collarbone and shoulders, creating a sophisticated silhouette. It offers just the right amount of coverage, making it a flattering choice for any occasion.

Shop the trend:

intimissimi, Boat Neck Modal Cashmere Ultralight Top
intimissimi
Boat Neck Modal Cashmere Ultralight Top

Wiley Knit Top
Reformation
Wiley Knit Top

Cotton Boat Neck T-Shirt - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Cotton Boat Neck T-Shirt

Enza Costa Silk Knit Boat Neck Top
Enza Costa
Silk Knit Boat Neck Top

Trend: Scarf Coats

Lovisa wears a tan scarf coat, blue jeans, black ballet flats, and a tan Hermes bag.

(Image credit: @lovisabarkman)

Thanks to the effortlessly stylish brand Toteme, coats with built-in scarves have surged in popularity. As we move into the fall and winter seasons, I expect this trend to reach new heights, especially after witnessing a stunning array of elegant capes and drapey coats showcased on the fall 2024 runways. Fashion-forward stylists and creators, from Paris to Copenhagen, are embracing this look with enthusiasm. They are sporting diverse silhouettes, from flowing long coats to chic cropped styles, in colors ranging from warm tan to rich burgundy.

Shop the trend:

Wool Coat With Detachable Scarf - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Wool Coat With Detachable Scarf

Felted Jacket With Scarf
H&M
Felted Jacket With Scarf

Draped Fringed Wool-Blend Bouclé Coat
TOTEME
Draped Fringed Wool-Blend Bouclé Coat

Oversized Double-Faced Scarf Coat
Banana Republic
Oversized Double-Faced Scarf Coat

Trend: Leggings and Slingbacks

Jeanette wears a ivory sweater with an ivory sweater tied around her neck, black leggings, black slingback heels, and a black tote bag.

(Image credit: @_jeanettemadsen_)

Forget about the usual combination of leggings and sneakers. Stylish Europeans are redefining comfort this fall by pairing leggings with pointed-toe slingbacks. Initially, it might seem like an unconventional pairing, but the blend of cozy leggings with the elegant silhouette of slingbacks creates a chic and sophisticated look that's hard to resist. In exploring this trend, I've seen a delightful variety of styles. Some are sporting sleek spandex stirrup leggings, which effectively elongate the legs, combined with classic slingback flats that offer a refined touch. Others are opting for casual cotton leggings effortlessly teamed with kitten-heeled slingbacks that add a subtle lift while maintaining an air of relaxed elegance.

Shop the trend:

Butter Boost Leggings
Commando
Butter Boost Leggings

Javier Flat
Tony Bianco
Javier Flats

Jersey Leggings
H&M
Jersey Leggings

tory burch, Triangle Slingbacks
tory burch
Triangle Slingbacks

Trend: Suede Sneakers

Debora wears a navy barn coat, gray sweater, blue jeans, and brown suede Miu Miu sneakers.

(Image credit: @deborabrosa)

If there's one sneaker trend to watch this season, it's the luxurious allure of suede sneakers. These stylish shoes perfectly embody fall's fascination with rich textures and deep, vibrant colors. With options in earthy brown, warm tan, soft ivory, deep green, and bold burgundy, suede sneakers bring an elevated touch to any outfit. Whether styled with jeans and a barn coat or a pleated skirt with a leather jacket, these sneakers blend style and wearability.

Shop the trend:

Suede Sneakers
ZARA
Suede Sneakers

Toned Sneaker
Jeffrey Campbell
Toned Sneakers

New Balance, WL574V2 Sneakers
New Balance
WL574V2 Sneakers

Soft Split Suede Trainers
Massimo Dutti
Soft Split Suede Trainers

Kiwi Unisex Adult Shoe Waterproofer Sneaker Protector, 4.25 Oz, Black, 1 Count Pack of 1 Us
KIWI
Waterproofer Sneaker Protector

You'll want to purchase this with your sneakers.

Trend: Corduroy Pants

Anne wears a tan turtleneck, tan corduroy pants, a studded belt, and burgundy flats.

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

I didn't see it coming, but corduroy pants are one of the most hardworking styles you can have in your wardrobe this fall. Not only are they incredibly warm and sturdy—meaning they're more than up to the task of standing up to the elements—but they can also be styled in many ways. Follow Anne-Laure Mais's lead and put a Parisian spin on them with ballet flats, a chunky turtleneck sweater, and a studded belt.

Shop the trend:

We the Free Risk Taker Cord Jeans
We The Free
Risk Taker Cord Jeans

Corduroy Trousers
& Other Stories
Corduroy Trousers

Wide-Leg Corduroy Trouser
j.crew
Wide-Leg Corduroy Trousers

Aligne Marcus Corduroy Horseshoe Trousers
Aligne
Marcus Corduroy Horseshoe Trousers

Trend: Double Denim

Sara wears a green trench coat, denim jacket, denim midi skirt, blue socks, and black and gold loafers.

(Image credit: @saraflaaen)

For those who keep an eye on European fashion trends, it's likely you've noticed that style-savvy folks adore a denim-on-denim ensemble. This fall, however, there's a distinct shift taking place. Instead of the usual mix-and-match denim shades and the laid-back light-wash looks, fashion enthusiasts are gravitating toward dark-wash denim pieces. The allure of this richer, moodier hue lies in its sophisticated charm, bestowing a polished appearance that elevates the overall outfit.

Shop the trend:

Gwen Slice Shirt
AGOLDE
Gwen Slice Shirt

Angela Midi Skirt
PAIGE
Angela Midi Skirt

Lucas Jacket
Amanda Uprichard
Lucas Jacket

Jeans Pierna Ancha Brady
Amanda Uprichard
Jeans Pierna Ancha Brady

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

