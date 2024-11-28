These Low-Rise Trainers Low Key Make The Best Festival Shoe

By
published
in Features

chichi wears denim shorts, long sleeve top, green cardigan, green converse run star trainers with red socks at camp flog gnaw

(Image credit: @thechichio)

For the last 10 years, every November, music lovers congregate at Dodgers Stadium for Tyler The Creator's brainchild—Camp Flog Gnaw. This year, top performers like Doechii, Blood Orange, and Tyler The Creator himself created the soundtrack for a memorable weekend. Not only was the music on point, but the fashion moments were undeniable. The perfect mesh between a music festival and carnival, Flog also serves up a fan base of ultra-stylish festival goers who mix and match pieces with street style and prep influences dominating the scene.

five people are wearing various converse shoes while forming a star with their feet

(Image credit: @thechichio)

I had the opportunity to attend this year's festivities and had an absolute blast doing so. One pair of shoes got me through everything from chomping churros and belting songs to racking up my step count—my Converse Run Star Trainers. It's not an understatement to say I've always been a Converse girl. From wearing my aqua blue Chuck Taylor's to Warped Tour at 14 years old to these sleek, cool Run Star Trainers, the brand has always been a go-to for festival fashion.

Converse Run Star Trainer

Converse, Run Star Trainer
Converse
Run Star Trainer

My Review

As I mentioned, I'm no stranger to the world of Converse. However, I'd be lying if I said this cool low-rise trainer wasn't a new instant favorite. As far as design goes, the trendy low-rise trainers are more than easy on the eyes and pleasing to my style-obsessed soul. Not to mention the newly released fall colorways are to die for.

I spent all day walking in these shoes, and comfort-wise they were pretty solid. I do think if you need extra support for a flat foot maybe consider swapping in the appropriate insoles. However, I had an Achilles injury a couple of years ago and was fine trotting around in the sneakers as they came. They run a little small, so I recommend sizing up a little for a perfect fit. I'm normally a women's 11, but I opted for a women's 11.5 and that worked well for me.

If you're looking for a stylish festival sneaker or to refresh your shoe collection in general, the Run Star Trainers are worth checking out.

Shop the Run Star Trainers & My Other Converse Favorites:

Converse, Run Star Trainer
Converse
Run Star Trainer

Converse, Run Star Trainer
Converse
Run Star Trainer

Converse, Run Star Trainer
Converse
Run Star Trainer

Converse, Run Star Trainer
Converse
Run Star Trainer

Converse, Converse X Golf Le Fleur* Darryl Chuck 70
Converse
Converse X Golf Le Fleur* Darryl Chuck 70

Converse, Chuck Taylor All Star Dainty Mary Jane
Converse
Chuck Taylor All Star Dainty Mary Jane

Converse, Chuck Taylor All Star Lugged Heel Platform Leather

Converse
Chuck Taylor All Star Lugged Heel Platform Leather

Converse, Converse Cruise Suede
Converse
Converse Cruise Suede

Converse, Chuck Taylor All Star Canvas
Converse
Chuck Taylor All Star Canvas

Chichi Offor
Associate Shopping Editor
Chinazor "Chichi" Offor is a Georgia-born, Los Angeles–based associate editor and model who has recently relocated from Brooklyn, New York, and joined Who What Wear's West Coast offices. For WWW, she utilizes her love of personal style to dish out shopping advice to the masses.After graduating from the University of Georgia's Grady College of Journalism, Chichi moved to Brooklyn and began hustling to make it in the NYC media world. Before landing at WWW, she spent some time at Vice Media Group, where she helped revolutionize Refinery29's plus-size and inclusive fashion coverage and even co-hosted a summer styling series. Prior to R29, she supported Bustle Digital Group's commerce team and freelanced for various publications.Chichi is a multi-passionate, pop culture–obsessed television and music lover who enjoys a good concert and a yummy meal just as much as she loves analyzing cultural trends and throwing together a solid outfit. After work, you can probably find her bopping around the best L.A. restaurants talking about her latest ADHD-fueled hyper-fixation (e.g., Jesse McCartney's underrated career, TikTok black hole discoveries, and theories on the emo-rock music revival).
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸