These Low-Rise Trainers Low Key Make The Best Festival Shoe
For the last 10 years, every November, music lovers congregate at Dodgers Stadium for Tyler The Creator's brainchild—Camp Flog Gnaw. This year, top performers like Doechii, Blood Orange, and Tyler The Creator himself created the soundtrack for a memorable weekend. Not only was the music on point, but the fashion moments were undeniable. The perfect mesh between a music festival and carnival, Flog also serves up a fan base of ultra-stylish festival goers who mix and match pieces with street style and prep influences dominating the scene.
I had the opportunity to attend this year's festivities and had an absolute blast doing so. One pair of shoes got me through everything from chomping churros and belting songs to racking up my step count—my Converse Run Star Trainers. It's not an understatement to say I've always been a Converse girl. From wearing my aqua blue Chuck Taylor's to Warped Tour at 14 years old to these sleek, cool Run Star Trainers, the brand has always been a go-to for festival fashion.
Converse Run Star Trainer
My Review
As I mentioned, I'm no stranger to the world of Converse. However, I'd be lying if I said this cool low-rise trainer wasn't a new instant favorite. As far as design goes, the trendy low-rise trainers are more than easy on the eyes and pleasing to my style-obsessed soul. Not to mention the newly released fall colorways are to die for.
I spent all day walking in these shoes, and comfort-wise they were pretty solid. I do think if you need extra support for a flat foot maybe consider swapping in the appropriate insoles. However, I had an Achilles injury a couple of years ago and was fine trotting around in the sneakers as they came. They run a little small, so I recommend sizing up a little for a perfect fit. I'm normally a women's 11, but I opted for a women's 11.5 and that worked well for me.
If you're looking for a stylish festival sneaker or to refresh your shoe collection in general, the Run Star Trainers are worth checking out.
Shop the Run Star Trainers & My Other Converse Favorites:
-
Found: The 27 Best Suede Boots to Buy at Every Price Point
You'll wear them year-round.
By Jasmine Fox-Suliaman
-
I'm a Mom With 2 Young Kids—These 31 Easy Nordstrom Black Friday Sale Picks Make Me Feel Stylish
These are guaranteed to sell out.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
The Rumors Are True: Peep-Toe Pumps Are Making a Chic Comeback in 2025
Ready or not, here they come.
By Anna LaPlaca
-
I Want a Rich-Looking Wardrobe—33 Perfect Picks From Nordstrom's (Early) Black Friday Sale
Get a head start with these chic gems.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
I'm Manifesting Chic Winter Outfits—30 Affordable and Stylish Walmart Finds That Fit the Bill
Cheap *and* cheerful.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
J.Law! Kendall! Laura! It Girls Are in Agreement About This Luxurious Fall Shoe Trend
Comfort, meet style.
By Eliza Huber
-
The Rich-Looking Sneaker Trend That's Set to Dominate in 2025
Wealth's the word.
By Anna LaPlaca
-
There's No Room in My Closet for More Shoes, But These Under-$100 Zara Pairs Are Too Good to Pass Up
Act fast.
By Grace O'Connell Joshua