These Low-Rise Trainers Low Key Make The Best Festival Shoe

For the last 10 years, every November, music lovers congregate at Dodgers Stadium for Tyler The Creator's brainchild—Camp Flog Gnaw. This year, top performers like Doechii, Blood Orange, and Tyler The Creator himself created the soundtrack for a memorable weekend. Not only was the music on point, but the fashion moments were undeniable. The perfect mesh between a music festival and carnival, Flog also serves up a fan base of ultra-stylish festival goers who mix and match pieces with street style and prep influences dominating the scene.

I had the opportunity to attend this year's festivities and had an absolute blast doing so. One pair of shoes got me through everything from chomping churros and belting songs to racking up my step count—my Converse Run Star Trainers. It's not an understatement to say I've always been a Converse girl. From wearing my aqua blue Chuck Taylor's to Warped Tour at 14 years old to these sleek, cool Run Star Trainers, the brand has always been a go-to for festival fashion.

Converse Run Star Trainer $90 SHOP NOW

My Review

As I mentioned, I'm no stranger to the world of Converse. However, I'd be lying if I said this cool low-rise trainer wasn't a new instant favorite. As far as design goes, the trendy low-rise trainers are more than easy on the eyes and pleasing to my style-obsessed soul. Not to mention the newly released fall colorways are to die for.

I spent all day walking in these shoes, and comfort-wise they were pretty solid. I do think if you need extra support for a flat foot maybe consider swapping in the appropriate insoles. However, I had an Achilles injury a couple of years ago and was fine trotting around in the sneakers as they came. They run a little small, so I recommend sizing up a little for a perfect fit. I'm normally a women's 11, but I opted for a women's 11.5 and that worked well for me.

If you're looking for a stylish festival sneaker or to refresh your shoe collection in general, the Run Star Trainers are worth checking out.

Shop the Run Star Trainers & My Other Converse Favorites:

Converse Converse X Golf Le Fleur* Darryl Chuck 70 $120 SHOP NOW

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Dainty Mary Jane $65 SHOP NOW

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Lugged Heel Platform Leather $110 SHOP NOW

Converse Converse Cruise Suede $75 SHOP NOW