I Just Came Back From Coachella—5 Summer-Ready Trends I Spotted Everywhere
Another Coachella has come and gone, proving that festival season is the perfect kick-off to see all of the new summer trends emerging on the horizon. I attended Weekend 1 this year, and while I was excited to see some of my favorite artists like Tyler, The Creator and Lana Del Rey, I was even more excited to see what people would wear. In the midst of a suspected indie sleeze summer, you could feel Coachella's retro influences come into play with fashion.
Like most summer trends, Coachella seemed to be the starting line for this year's warm-weather aesthetics to come out and play. From sheer dresses to Cowboy Carter-inspired footwear, scroll below to read my on-the-ground scene report of the best upcoming summer trends that made their way through the Coachella festival grounds this year (including the ones I packed).
Riding Boots
Personal Details
Sheer Dresses
Coachella Carter
Over Accessorizing
Before joining Who What Wear, Ana was Glamour magazine's editorial assistant, where she focused on daily news and special packages, including leading the brand's 2022 Met Gala coverage. For more than half a decade, she has covered style, beauty, and digital culture for publications such as Paper magazine, Harper's Bazaar, Vogue Japan, and Allure, among others. Ana has been called a rising star in media by publications such as Nylon and Teen Vogue. (Her mother, meanwhile, calls her "the coolest person" she knows.)
-
I'm Heading to Coachella This Weekend—27 Head-Turning Pieces I'm Eyeing Before They Sell Out
See you in the desert.
By Ana Escalante
-
16 Concert Outfit Ideas I'm Bookmarking for Beyoncé's Country Era
Yeehaw.
By Jasmine Fox-Suliaman
-
I Went to My First Music Festival: 5 Trends I Saw Everywhere
Got a festival coming up? I've got you covered.
By Grace O'Connell Joshua
-
From Lizzo to Kendrick Lamar, 7 Trends Everyone Wore to NYC's Biggest Festival
It was a Gen Z-style feast.
By Anna LaPlaca
-
These Celebrities Look Absolutely Stunning at Coachella 2023
Gone to the desert!
By Ana Escalante
-
30 Items I'm Eyeing to Be Best Dressed This Festival Season
Need a last-minute Coachella look? I got you.
By Grace O'Connell Joshua
-
I Work at Revolve—These Soon-to-Be-Viral Festival Items Will Sell Out First
Meet your new go-to source for festival fashion.
By Ana Escalante
-
Doja Cat's Creative Director Brett Alan Nelson on Their Prolific Partnership
From a showstopping Grammys Versace look to the festival season ahead.
By Marie Lodi