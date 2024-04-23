I Just Came Back From Coachella—5 Summer-Ready Trends I Spotted Everywhere

By Ana Escalante
published

Influencer at Coachella wearing summer 2024 fashion trend, a mesh dress.

(Image credit: @balencianas)

Another Coachella has come and gone, proving that festival season is the perfect kick-off to see all of the new summer trends emerging on the horizon. I attended Weekend 1 this year, and while I was excited to see some of my favorite artists like Tyler, The Creator and Lana Del Rey, I was even more excited to see what people would wear. In the midst of a suspected indie sleeze summer, you could feel Coachella's retro influences come into play with fashion.

Like most summer trends, Coachella seemed to be the starting line for this year's warm-weather aesthetics to come out and play. From sheer dresses to Cowboy Carter-inspired footwear, scroll below to read my on-the-ground scene report of the best upcoming summer trends that made their way through the Coachella festival grounds this year (including the ones I packed).

Riding Boots

Influencer at Coachella wearing hot pink halter top and black shorts with tall black boots.

No surprise that simple, sleek riding boots and moto boots made an appearance during Coachella this year. Not only are they perfect for long days on your feet, but they're the ideal accessory that goes with nearly anything you pack for a few days in the desert.

(Image credit: @alyssainthecity)

Steve Madden distressed motto boots.
Steve Madden
Rocky Brown Distressed Knee High Moto Boots

Uo Black Leather Motocross Harness Boot
Urban Outfitters
Black Leather Motocross Harness Boot

Biker Boot
Tony Bianco
Biker Boot

Buckles Leather Boots - Women
Mango
Buckles Leather Boots

Bottes Camarguaise Heloise Boots
A.P.C.
Bottes Camarguaise Heloise Boots

Personal Details

Influencer at Coachella wearing pink jersey, white midi skirt and custom Adidas sneakers with ribbons.

This year, personalization was everything. From bag charms to done-up sneakers, festival goers opted to play up their run-of-the-mill accessories to make a statement. Danya Issawi, Fashion writer at the Cut, told me one of her festival fashion highlights was getting to personalize a pair of her Adidas sneakers for the festival, opting to add ribbons, pins, and a string of pearls onto her shoe.

(Image credit: @danya.issawi)

Gazelle Indoor Suede Sneakers
Adidas
Gazelle Indoor Suede Sneakers

Petite Bow
Free People
Petite Bow

Imitation Pearl Necklace
BP
Imitation Pearl Necklace

Samba Og Shoes
Adidas
Samba OG Shoes

WBWStudios, Leopard Shoelaces - 1 Pair
WBW Studios
Leopard Shoelaces

Sheer Dresses

Influencer at Coachella wearing bedazzled sheer dress with black bra, black underwear and round sunglasses.

In typical summer fashion, sheer and mesh dresses came out to play. While there's plenty of styles to chose from, a majority of attendees opted for maxi-length see-through options to be extra on-trend during this year's festival.

(Image credit: @balencianas)

Dylan Deep V Maxi Dress
More To Come
Dylan Deep V Maxi Dress

Janina Sheer Lace Minidress
Editked
Janina Sheer Lace Minidress

Black mesh dress with sequins from Revolve
Asta Resort
Natalia Maxi Dress

Cass Coverup
Show Me Your Mumu
Cass Coverup

Moss Metallic Umbra Maxi Dress
Jaded London
Moss Metallic Umbra Maxi Dress

Coachella Carter

Influencer at Coachella wearing black halter top, black cowboy hat, black leather shorts and black cowboy boots.

What would Coachella be without a bit of a Queen Bey influence? While Beyoncé's country album just came out and headliner Lana Del Rey is working on her own Southern-inspired sound with upcoming album, "Lasso," there was no shortage of Western-inspired elements on the grounds this year. Think cowboy boots, hats, micro shorts, and fringe everything.

(Image credit: @paigeleneigh)

Black Tecova cowboy boots.
Tecova
The Abby

Cowboy Hat
8 Other Reasons
Cowboy Hat

Faux Suede Fringe Jacket
Blank NYC
Faux Suede Fringe Jacket

Coastal Cowboy Hat
8 Other Reasons
Coastal Cowboy Hat

Mid Shaft Embroidered Western Boots
GANNI
Mid Shaft Embroidered Western Boots

Over Accessorizing

Infuencers at Coachella, three woman wearing white and cream outfits.

The most surefire, easy way to feel Coachella-esque is to play up every outfit you have with an abundance of accessories. Whether it be belts, earrings, sunglasses, or body chains, adding an extra statement or two to any plain outfit is the definition of fun, summer dressing.

(Image credit: @chasemariewise)

Follow Your Arrow Belt
Free People
Follow Your Arrow Belt

Croissant Gold
Heaven Mayhem
Croissant Gold

X Guizio Slate Cat Eye Sunglasses
Quay
X Guizio Slate Cat Eye Sunglasses

Mykonos Necklace
Julietta
Mykonos Necklace

Diamond Cut Cable Body Chain
KBH Jewels
Diamond Cut Cable Body Chain

Ana Escalante
Assistant Shopping Editor
Ana Escalante is an award-winning journalist and Gen Z editor whose work ranges from dissecting size inclusivity at fashion week to discussing how American Girl Doll meme accounts are the the answer to society's collective spiral. She's covered it all: Queen Elizabeth II's corgis, Roe v. Wade frontline protests, and the emergence of jorts (or jean shorts for the uninitated). At Who What Wear, Ana is responsible for delivering smart, insightful, personality-driven shopping guides and trend features for a digital-first generation.

Before joining Who What Wear, Ana was Glamour magazine's editorial assistant, where she focused on daily news and special packages, including leading the brand's 2022 Met Gala coverage. For more than half a decade, she has covered style, beauty, and digital culture for publications such as Paper magazine, Harper's Bazaar, Vogue Japan, and Allure, among others. Ana has been called a rising star in media by publications such as Nylon and Teen Vogue. (Her mother, meanwhile, calls her "the coolest person" she knows.)
