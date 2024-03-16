16 Concert Outfit Ideas I'm Bookmarking For Beyoncé's Country Era

Question for you: What's the first concert you have ever attended? My first was a Shania Twain's country music concert in the early '00s. Since then, I've been lucky enough to attend shows, festivals, and even album release parties for almost every type of music genre. But what makes attending a folk concert quite fun, in my humble opinion, is that there's a sense of community reflected through the cords as much as the clothing. Hear me out here: You show up to a Stagecoach festival without context and automatically know that country musicians headline it because of what everyone is wearing—there's sort of an informal code for the event. However, if you've never witnessed this phenomenon for yourself, you might not know what to wear to a country concert.

That's totally valid, considering that what attendees usually wear to see musicians such as Carrie Underwood or Kacey Musgraves is vastly different from seeing Normani or Olivia Rodrigo on tour (no shade; I love them all). Therefore, crafting a cute outfit for a country music show requires a different approach. Luckily for you, I've got you covered. In an effort to prepare you for all the eventual music tours to come from Beyoncé and Lana Del Ray, I've created a comprehensive guide to dressing for the occasion. Ahead, you'll find 16 outfit ideas that can be worn to a country music concert, along with styling tips and the key pieces you'll need for the occasion. Whether you've attended multiple folk festivals or are just coming around to the genre, these outfits will prepare you to take it to the floor.

a photo of a woman wearing a white cowboy hat, silver bag, and moon print t-shirt

(Image credit: Szymon Brzoska/The Style Stalker)

Key piece: Cowboy hat

Styling Tip: Honestly, concerts aren't cheap these days. If you've splurged on tickets but can't spend too much on an outfit for the occasion, look no further than a cowboy hat. The mere addition of this accessory can make any ensemble more Western-coded.

Cafe Society, Cleo Cowboy Hat
Cafe Society
Cleo Cowboy Hat

Had Olivia Pope moved to the countryside in Vermont, she would have been about this cowboy hat.

Soft Turn Felt Cowboy Hat
Free People
Soft Turn Felt Cowboy Hat

Giddy up!

a photo of a woman wearing a brown distressed leather jacket with a white dress and brown cowboy boots

(Image credit: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

Key piece: Leather jacket

Styling Tip: Lean into the rugged Western aesthetic by opting for leather outerwear. Whether you choose a jacket with an oversized fit or one with embellishments, it's the perfect piece to wear to a country music festival.

Asos Design Washed Faux Leather Biker Jacket in Brown
ASOS DESIGN
Washed Faux Leather Biker Jacket in Brown

Look for a leather jacket with a worn-in effect to embody the rustic aesthetic.

Faux Leather Fringe Back Biker Jacket
NastyGal
Faux Leather Fringe Back Biker Jacket

Fringe is always a good idea.

woman wearing voluminous dress with cowboy boots

(Image credit: Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images)

Key piece: Babydoll dress

Styling Tip: You might not own a cabin outside the city, but you can channel the cottagecore fashion aesthetic with your concert outfit. Style a voluminous baby doll dress with cowboy boots and a statement hat for a folksy look.

Elio Poplin Dress
Aritzia
Sunday Best Elio Poplin Dress

You'll wear this long after the festival is over.

Puff-Sleeved Babydoll Dress
H&M
Puff-Sleeved Babydoll Dress

After you add cowboy boots, you'll be all set for the concert.

a closeup photo of a woman wearing a black fringe leather vest over a yellow dress with black and yellow cowboy boots and a black bag

(Image credit: Szymon Brzoska/The Style Stalker)

Key piece: Western boots

Styling Tip: No other footwear is made for walking around a music festival than a pair of western boots. No matter if you pick a pair of traditional cowboy boots or a moto-inspired pair, these shoes will ensure you're two-steppin' in style.

Black/yellow Mid Shaft Embroidered Western Boots
GANNI
Mid Shaft Embroidered Western Boots

Just when you thought cowboy boots couldn't be cooler, this pair has contrasting yellow stitching.

Rhoda Black Leather Moto Boot | Women's Boots – Steve Madden
STEVE MADDEN
Rhoda Black Leather Moto Boot

Don't need another pair of black boots? These also come in brown, FYI.

a woman wearing a double-denim outfit with a cowboy hat and western ankle boots

(Image credit: Szymon Brzoska/The Style Stalker)

Key piece: Matching denim separates

Styling Tip: It doesn't get more western-coded than a head-to-toe denim ensemble. When in doubt, there's no easier formula to wear to a country music concert than a denim jacket and matching jeans.

Long Sleeve Stand Collar Chest Pockets Mid Length Jacket
Moon River
Long Sleeve Stand Collar Chest Pockets Mid Length Jacket

The nipped-in waist on this jacket is so flattering.

Madewell, Superwide-Leg Jeans
Madewell
Superwide-Leg Jeans

Nothing screams "cowgirl" more than wide-leg jeans.

woman wearing oversized sunglasses with denim vest top and plaid print pants

(Image credit: Szymon Brzoska/The Style Stalker)

Key piece: Oversized shades

Styling Tip: No festival 'fit is complete without a pair of sunglasses. However, if you want your look to be western-coded, wear 70s-inspired frames, such as oversized oval sunglasses or tinted aviators.

Jimbob - Black/yellow
Poppy Lissiman
Jimbob Sunglasses

These tinted shades come in other colors, too.

Walmart, Pastl Oversized Round Sunglasses Vintage Style Shades
Walmart
Pastl Oversized Round Sunglasses Vintage Style Shades

Bring boho-chic back with these oversized shades.

woman wearing black and pink lace dress with brown cowboy boots and pink sequin bag

(Image credit: Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images)

Key piece: Small statement bag

Styling Tip: Unless your concert's guidance policies clearly state that you must wear a clear bag, why not opt for something cooler? Even the most simple western-inspired ensemble can feel way more stylish with the addition of a statement bag. Just be sure your bag is on the smaller end to comply with concert guidelines.

Zara, Fringed Metallic Bucket Bag
Zara
Fringed Metallic Bucket Bag

A little bit of sparkle never hurts.

Isabel Marant , Oskan Moon Suede Shoulder Bag
Isabel Marant
Oskan Moon Suede Shoulder Bag

What makes this bag perfect for a country concert (besides the suede material or fringe)? The adjustable strap. It can be styled on the shoulder or across the body, freeing up your hands for dancing.

woman wearing tan fringe coat over white tank with white slip skirt

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Key piece: Something with fringe

Styling Tip: There's nothing more synonymous with Western style than something with fringe. During the Old West era, cowgirls regularly wore fringed jackets, skirts, and dresses with this type of embellishment, so it's the perfect item to pull out for a good 'ole hoedown. Just be sure to make it feel less costume-y by pairing it with minimal staples (such as tanks, slip skirts, or jeans).

Twist & Shout Vegan Shacket
Blank NYC
Twist & Shout Vegan Shacket

Pro tip: opt for a faux suede jacket so that you don't have to worry about it being ruined at a festival by weather, sweat, or spilled drinks.

Boot Barn, Howling Moon Fringe Leather Jacket
Boot Barn
Howling Moon Fringe Leather Jacket

You'll be the main character in this jacket.

a woman wearing a leather fringe jacket with a white t-shirt, studded belt, silk pants and sandals

(Image credit: Szymon Brzoska/The Style Stalker)

Key piece: Western belt

Styling Tip: Again, you don't have to fully embrace the theme with your look in order for it to be fit for a country concert. If you prefer to be a bit more minimal in your approach, simply try styling your staples (such as a white t-shirt and wide-leg pants) with a Western-inspired belt. Although small, this accessory will make all the difference.

Baby Bri Bri Hip Belt
B-Low the Belt
Baby Bri Bri Hip Belt

I'm obsessed with the double buckles on this belt.

Larkin Belt
Streets Ahead
Larkin Belt

Studded belts are also very Western-inspired.

a woman wearing a tan fringe coat over a corset top and maxi denim skirt

(Image credit: Szymon Brzoska/The Style Stalker)

Key piece: Denim skirt

Styling Tip: Attending a country music festival during the spring or summer? If so, you'll want to avoid wearing anything made from heavier materials or with restrictive silhouettes, such as skinny jeans or leather pants, because they'll make you sweat. Instead, try opting for a denim skirt (at any length you feel most comfortable), as it will give you the ability to move easily throughout the event.

We the Free Come as You Are Denim Maxi Skirt
Free People
We the Free Come as You Are Denim Maxi Skirt

You can shop this denim maxi skirt in seven other washes, including black, white, and olive green.

Madison Maxi Skirt
EB Denim
Madison Maxi Skirt

I'd style this with a cropped tank top to show off the waistline.

woman wearing brown cowboy hat with red bandana and one-piece jumpsuit

(Image credit: Szymon Brzoska/The Style Stalker)

Key piece: Bandana

Styling Tip: What's another easy way to make your ensemble meld with the style aesthetics associated with country music without putting in too much effort? Add a banana. Commonly worn by folk musicians throughout history, the item can instantly make any clothing item feel more Western—even if those items are an old jumpsuit or pair of jeans in the back of your closet.

Levi's , Paisley Bandana
Levi's
Paisley Bandana

Consider the styling of this bandana proof that this scarf can make simple staples ready for a stompin' good time.

Hermés, Eperon d'Or Bandana Twilly
Hermés
Eperon d'Or Bandana Twilly

The print on this Hermés scarf features spurs, stirrups, rein hardware, and riding crops, making it the perfect nod to the iconography associated with the Wild West.

woman wearing blue and black western shirt with shorts and matching cowboy boots

(Image credit: Szymon Brzoska/The Style Stalker)

Key piece: Western button-down

Styling Tip: If you're willing to commit to embracing the folksy aesthetic beyond adding a few accessories, consider wearing a Western button-down. The style is great for a concert because the "traditional" elements of the shirt—e.g., snap buttons, front flap pockets, and distinct collars—will nod to the Western look. Its simplicity will make it easy for you to style with items you already own, such as athletic shorts, knee-high boots, and sporty sunglasses.

Mother the Western Distressed Denim Buttondown Shirt
MOTHER
Western Distressed Denim Button-Down Shirt

It doesn't get more western-coded than a denim button-down.

BODE , Embellished Embroidered Cotton-Blend Twill and Canvas Shirt
BODE
Embellished Embroidered Cotton-Blend Twill and Canvas Shirt

Please stop scrolling for a second to admire the embroidery on this western shirt.

woman wearing leather blazer over t-shirt with denim shorts and cowboy boots

(Image credit: Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

Key piece: Denim shorts

Styling Tip: Besides cowboy boots, denim shorts are another item widely associated with country music concerts. Whether in films or at festivals, daisy dukes are an inescapable part of the Western fashion aesthetic. However, if you don't want to be a walking cliché or can't do ultra-short cut-offs, consider opting for a longer pair styled with knee-high boots and other modest items (such as a leather jacket).

Bdg Devon Denim Longline Short
BDG
Devon Denim Longline Short

The length of these shorts will allow you to get down, do-si-do, or do your thing without showing your derriere.

AGOLDE , Parker Distressed Denim Shorts
AGOLDE
Parker Distressed Denim Shorts

Distressed shorts are basically a part of the starter pack for attending a country music festival.

woman wearing white cowboy hat with metallic jean jacket and white tank top and green jeans and animal print heels

(Image credit: Szymon Brzoska/The Style Stalker)

Key piece: Tank top

Styling Tip: Anyone who's been to enough concerts can tell you that simplicity is the key to staying comfortable throughout the event. But that doesn't mean you have to give up on having a cute outfit; quite the contrary. Simply wear staples with Western-inspired elements—e.g., a tank top paired with head-to-toe denim. It's a surefire way to be comfortable throughout the concert and still look cute.

Owen Western Belt Tank Top
Pixie Market
Owen Western Belt Tank Top

The buckle hardware on this tank is spot-on the theme.

Cowboys of Habit,

Cowboys of Habit
"J'adore Cowboys" Ribbed Tank

Ever since Kendall Jenner wore this to a rodeo, I've been looking for an excuse to wear this tank top—a country music concert seems fitting.

woman wearing leather bomber jacket with black t-shirt, cow print skirt and knee-high boots

(Image credit: Szymon Brzoska/The Style Stalker)

Key piece: Animal print pieces

Styling Tip: One way you can embrace the energy of the "wild wild west" is by incorporating at least one animal print piece into your concert ensemble. Since so much of the iconography surrounding cowboys incorporates snakeskin and cowhide prints, it's the perfect way to nod to the history of ranching. You can make these patterns feel tamer by pairing them with minimal separates (e.g., a leather jacket and t-shirt) or incorporating them through accessories.

Apparis, Gretchen Python Skirt
Apparis
Gretchen Python Skirt

A skirt that's bound to get you as much attention as a rattlesnake.

Staud Western Wally Boot Black & White Haircalf
Staud
Western Wally Boot

Walk on the wild side.

woman wearing silver disc dress with cowboy boots

(Image credit: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

Key piece: Disco-inspired pieces

Styling Tip: Although country music festival fashion may typically comprise much more "rustic" items, that doesn't mean you can't go for something more disco-inspired. As Beyoncé has shown throughout her rollout of the albums for Renaissance and Cowboy Carter, metallic items can feel western-coded with fringe, cowboy boots, or daisy dukes. Ultimately, choosing the best outfit for a country concert is all about picking items that will make you want to dance. Frankly, nothing will do that, like metallic apparel or accessories.

Karen Millen, Mirrored Disc Side Split Maxi Dress
Karen Millen
Mirrored Disc Side Split Maxi Dress

You can make this chainmail dress a bit more modest by styling it with a denim shorts underneath.

The Iconic Silver Sparkle Discs Top
rabanne
The Iconic Silver Sparkle Discs Top

Beyoncé would approve.

Jasmine Fox-Suliaman is a fashion editor living in New York City. What began as a hobby (blogging on Tumblr) transformed into a career dedicated to storytelling through various forms of digital media. She started her career at the print publication 303 Magazine, where she wrote stories, helped produce photo shoots, and planned Denver Fashion Week. After moving to Los Angeles, she worked as MyDomaine's social media editor until she was promoted to work across all of Clique's publications (MyDomaine, Byrdie, and Who What Wear) as the community manager. Over the past few years, Jasmine has worked on Who What Wear's editorial team, using her extensive background to champion rising BIPOC designers, weigh in on viral trends, and profile stars such as Janet Mock and Victoria Monét. She is especially interested in exploring how art, fashion, and pop culture intersect online and IRL. 

