16 Concert Outfit Ideas I'm Bookmarking For Beyoncé's Country Era

Question for you: What's the first concert you have ever attended? My first was a Shania Twain's country music concert in the early '00s. Since then, I've been lucky enough to attend shows, festivals, and even album release parties for almost every type of music genre. But what makes attending a folk concert quite fun, in my humble opinion, is that there's a sense of community reflected through the cords as much as the clothing. Hear me out here: You show up to a Stagecoach festival without context and automatically know that country musicians headline it because of what everyone is wearing—there's sort of an informal code for the event. However, if you've never witnessed this phenomenon for yourself, you might not know what to wear to a country concert.

That's totally valid, considering that what attendees usually wear to see musicians such as Carrie Underwood or Kacey Musgraves is vastly different from seeing Normani or Olivia Rodrigo on tour (no shade; I love them all). Therefore, crafting a cute outfit for a country music show requires a different approach. Luckily for you, I've got you covered. In an effort to prepare you for all the eventual music tours to come from Beyoncé and Lana Del Ray, I've created a comprehensive guide to dressing for the occasion. Ahead, you'll find 16 outfit ideas that can be worn to a country music concert, along with styling tips and the key pieces you'll need for the occasion. Whether you've attended multiple folk festivals or are just coming around to the genre, these outfits will prepare you to take it to the floor.

Key piece: Cowboy hat

Styling Tip: Honestly, concerts aren't cheap these days. If you've splurged on tickets but can't spend too much on an outfit for the occasion, look no further than a cowboy hat. The mere addition of this accessory can make any ensemble more Western-coded.

Cafe Society Cleo Cowboy Hat $245 SHOP NOW Had Olivia Pope moved to the countryside in Vermont, she would have been about this cowboy hat.

Free People Soft Turn Felt Cowboy Hat $68 SHOP NOW Giddy up!

(Image credit: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

Key piece: Leather jacket

Styling Tip: Lean into the rugged Western aesthetic by opting for leather outerwear. Whether you choose a jacket with an oversized fit or one with embellishments, it's the perfect piece to wear to a country music festival.

ASOS DESIGN Washed Faux Leather Biker Jacket in Brown $93 SHOP NOW Look for a leather jacket with a worn-in effect to embody the rustic aesthetic.

NastyGal Faux Leather Fringe Back Biker Jacket $109 SHOP NOW Fringe is always a good idea.

(Image credit: Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images)

Key piece: Babydoll dress

Styling Tip: You might not own a cabin outside the city, but you can channel the cottagecore fashion aesthetic with your concert outfit. Style a voluminous baby doll dress with cowboy boots and a statement hat for a folksy look.

Aritzia Sunday Best Elio Poplin Dress $98 SHOP NOW You'll wear this long after the festival is over.

H&M Puff-Sleeved Babydoll Dress $26 SHOP NOW After you add cowboy boots, you'll be all set for the concert.

Key piece: Western boots

Styling Tip: No other footwear is made for walking around a music festival than a pair of western boots. No matter if you pick a pair of traditional cowboy boots or a moto-inspired pair, these shoes will ensure you're two-steppin' in style.

GANNI Mid Shaft Embroidered Western Boots $825 SHOP NOW Just when you thought cowboy boots couldn't be cooler, this pair has contrasting yellow stitching.

STEVE MADDEN Rhoda Black Leather Moto Boot $200 SHOP NOW Don't need another pair of black boots? These also come in brown, FYI.

Key piece: Matching denim separates

Styling Tip: It doesn't get more western-coded than a head-to-toe denim ensemble. When in doubt, there's no easier formula to wear to a country music concert than a denim jacket and matching jeans.

Moon River Long Sleeve Stand Collar Chest Pockets Mid Length Jacket $132 SHOP NOW The nipped-in waist on this jacket is so flattering.

Madewell Superwide-Leg Jeans $148 $100 SHOP NOW Nothing screams "cowgirl" more than wide-leg jeans.

Key piece: Oversized shades

Styling Tip: No festival 'fit is complete without a pair of sunglasses. However, if you want your look to be western-coded, wear 70s-inspired frames, such as oversized oval sunglasses or tinted aviators.

Poppy Lissiman Jimbob Sunglasses $135 SHOP NOW These tinted shades come in other colors, too.

Walmart Pastl Oversized Round Sunglasses Vintage Style Shades $15 SHOP NOW Bring boho-chic back with these oversized shades.

(Image credit: Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images)

Key piece: Small statement bag

Styling Tip: Unless your concert's guidance policies clearly state that you must wear a clear bag, why not opt for something cooler? Even the most simple western-inspired ensemble can feel way more stylish with the addition of a statement bag. Just be sure your bag is on the smaller end to comply with concert guidelines.

Zara Fringed Metallic Bucket Bag $70 SHOP NOW A little bit of sparkle never hurts.

Isabel Marant Oskan Moon Suede Shoulder Bag $817 SHOP NOW What makes this bag perfect for a country concert (besides the suede material or fringe)? The adjustable strap. It can be styled on the shoulder or across the body, freeing up your hands for dancing.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Key piece: Something with fringe

Styling Tip: There's nothing more synonymous with Western style than something with fringe. During the Old West era, cowgirls regularly wore fringed jackets, skirts, and dresses with this type of embellishment, so it's the perfect item to pull out for a good 'ole hoedown. Just be sure to make it feel less costume-y by pairing it with minimal staples (such as tanks, slip skirts, or jeans).

Blank NYC Twist & Shout Vegan Shacket $128 SHOP NOW Pro tip: opt for a faux suede jacket so that you don't have to worry about it being ruined at a festival by weather, sweat, or spilled drinks.

Boot Barn Howling Moon Fringe Leather Jacket $393 $195 SHOP NOW You'll be the main character in this jacket.

Key piece: Western belt

Styling Tip: Again, you don't have to fully embrace the theme with your look in order for it to be fit for a country concert. If you prefer to be a bit more minimal in your approach, simply try styling your staples (such as a white t-shirt and wide-leg pants) with a Western-inspired belt. Although small, this accessory will make all the difference.

B-Low the Belt Baby Bri Bri Hip Belt $164 SHOP NOW I'm obsessed with the double buckles on this belt.

Streets Ahead Larkin Belt $223 SHOP NOW Studded belts are also very Western-inspired.

Key piece: Denim skirt

Styling Tip: Attending a country music festival during the spring or summer? If so, you'll want to avoid wearing anything made from heavier materials or with restrictive silhouettes, such as skinny jeans or leather pants, because they'll make you sweat. Instead, try opting for a denim skirt (at any length you feel most comfortable), as it will give you the ability to move easily throughout the event.

Free People We the Free Come as You Are Denim Maxi Skirt $118 SHOP NOW You can shop this denim maxi skirt in seven other washes, including black, white, and olive green.

EB Denim Madison Maxi Skirt $360 $180 SHOP NOW I'd style this with a cropped tank top to show off the waistline.

Key piece: Bandana

Styling Tip: What's another easy way to make your ensemble meld with the style aesthetics associated with country music without putting in too much effort? Add a banana. Commonly worn by folk musicians throughout history, the item can instantly make any clothing item feel more Western—even if those items are an old jumpsuit or pair of jeans in the back of your closet.

Levi's Paisley Bandana $15 SHOP NOW Consider the styling of this bandana proof that this scarf can make simple staples ready for a stompin' good time.

Hermés Eperon d'Or Bandana Twilly $220 SHOP NOW The print on this Hermés scarf features spurs, stirrups, rein hardware, and riding crops, making it the perfect nod to the iconography associated with the Wild West.

Key piece: Western button-down

Styling Tip: If you're willing to commit to embracing the folksy aesthetic beyond adding a few accessories, consider wearing a Western button-down. The style is great for a concert because the "traditional" elements of the shirt—e.g., snap buttons, front flap pockets, and distinct collars—will nod to the Western look. Its simplicity will make it easy for you to style with items you already own, such as athletic shorts, knee-high boots, and sporty sunglasses.

MOTHER Western Distressed Denim Button-Down Shirt $325 SHOP NOW It doesn't get more western-coded than a denim button-down.

BODE Embellished Embroidered Cotton-Blend Twill and Canvas Shirt $651 SHOP NOW Please stop scrolling for a second to admire the embroidery on this western shirt.

(Image credit: Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

Key piece: Denim shorts

Styling Tip: Besides cowboy boots, denim shorts are another item widely associated with country music concerts. Whether in films or at festivals, daisy dukes are an inescapable part of the Western fashion aesthetic. However, if you don't want to be a walking cliché or can't do ultra-short cut-offs, consider opting for a longer pair styled with knee-high boots and other modest items (such as a leather jacket).

BDG Devon Denim Longline Short $59 SHOP NOW The length of these shorts will allow you to get down, do-si-do, or do your thing without showing your derriere.

AGOLDE Parker Distressed Denim Shorts $140 SHOP NOW Distressed shorts are basically a part of the starter pack for attending a country music festival.

Key piece: Tank top

Styling Tip: Anyone who's been to enough concerts can tell you that simplicity is the key to staying comfortable throughout the event. But that doesn't mean you have to give up on having a cute outfit; quite the contrary. Simply wear staples with Western-inspired elements—e.g., a tank top paired with head-to-toe denim. It's a surefire way to be comfortable throughout the concert and still look cute.

Pixie Market Owen Western Belt Tank Top $80 SHOP NOW The buckle hardware on this tank is spot-on the theme.

Cowboys of Habit "J'adore Cowboys" Ribbed Tank $85 $33 SHOP NOW Ever since Kendall Jenner wore this to a rodeo, I've been looking for an excuse to wear this tank top—a country music concert seems fitting.

Key piece: Animal print pieces

Styling Tip: One way you can embrace the energy of the "wild wild west" is by incorporating at least one animal print piece into your concert ensemble. Since so much of the iconography surrounding cowboys incorporates snakeskin and cowhide prints, it's the perfect way to nod to the history of ranching. You can make these patterns feel tamer by pairing them with minimal separates (e.g., a leather jacket and t-shirt) or incorporating them through accessories.

Apparis Gretchen Python Skirt $168 SHOP NOW A skirt that's bound to get you as much attention as a rattlesnake.

Staud Western Wally Boot $595 SHOP NOW Walk on the wild side.

(Image credit: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

Key piece: Disco-inspired pieces

Styling Tip: Although country music festival fashion may typically comprise much more "rustic" items, that doesn't mean you can't go for something more disco-inspired. As Beyoncé has shown throughout her rollout of the albums for Renaissance and Cowboy Carter, metallic items can feel western-coded with fringe, cowboy boots, or daisy dukes. Ultimately, choosing the best outfit for a country concert is all about picking items that will make you want to dance. Frankly, nothing will do that, like metallic apparel or accessories.

Karen Millen Mirrored Disc Side Split Maxi Dress $290 $203 SHOP NOW You can make this chainmail dress a bit more modest by styling it with a denim shorts underneath.