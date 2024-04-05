9 Spring-Ready Luxury Buys That Are Truly Worth the Money

By Florrie Alexander
published

The lighter evenings have arrived and flowers are in full bloom, it's as though we've stepped straight into spring. As we pack away our winter wares and bring warm day heroes to the front of our cupboards, now makes for a great time to take stock of what we have and identify any gaps along the way. Be they timeless tailored trousers or reliable denim pieces, there are some items that we just know will work hard throughout the year. And with the start of a new season, now is as good a time as any to ensure our wardrobes are as primed for the coming months as we are. That’s not to say that this is a time of excess. Any addition big or small should be carefully considered for its usefulness, quality and ability to last. And whilst we’re firm believers in a high-low wardrobe, mixing luxury finds and affordable gems, for those who have the means and desire to invest in higher quality styles, this is where our luxury spring edit comes in.

To be in the position to invest in such pieces is a luxury in itself, and therefore one that should be done with consideration. We've all swooned over mind-boggling designer pieces, but in terms of long-term value, we may not find ourselves reaching for those as often as a refined tailoring or a black tote bag. Classic styles have forever been en vogue, but in recent seasons the adoration of timeless style has grown exponentially, sifting through from high-end to the high street. Whilst there are affordable styles around, what draws us back to these more premium pieces is that the quietening of style puts extra emphasis on the finer details. It may be the specific design, that is true to a particular brand, or the quality of the fabrication that means it can hold up in our hard-working wardrobes. It could also be in its wearability, ensuring the cost per wear is small and the styling opportunities are endless.

As we step into April, fabrics begin to lighten, with breathable linens and airy cottons taking centre stage. Our leather trousers have been packed away for another year, but the fabric remains key in the world of accessories from handbags to sandals. Whilst the new season offers sunshine, it can still be infrequent so light jackets and clever layers will be essential for those milder days and evenings, and investments that can be pulled out year after year. As ever, dresses are a cornerstone of our wardrobes, and this season designers have honed in on styles that are easy to dress up and down, making the investment even more versatile. Finally, denim is a style we turn to throughout the year, so if you're finding that this section of your wardrobe is lacking, there's no time like the present to update your jeans collection.

Keep scrolling to explore the 9 key luxury buys we're eyeing up this spring.

EXPLORE THE 9 KEY LUXURY BUYS FOR SPRING

1. Dresses

La Ligne black dress
La Ligne
Shirred Cotton-Sateen Midi Dress

Dress up or down as you please.

Asymmetric
Frame
Asymmetric Paneled Lace-Trimmed Linen-Blend Midi Dress

The light fabric and cream shade are ideal for the warmer months.

Striped Ribbed-Knit Maxi Dress
Toteme
Striped Ribbed-Knit Maxi Dress

Simply throw on a white shirt on milder spring days.

2. Trousers

Libbra Pleated Wool Blend Twill Wide-Leg Pants
Max Mara
Libbra Pleated Wool and Mohair-Blend Twill Wide-Leg Pants

The drape of this pair is sublime.

ANOTHER TOMORROW, + Net Sustain Wool-Blend Straight-Leg Pants
Another Tomorrow
Wool-Blend Straight-Leg Pants

Black trousers can be styled for any season.

Woven Wide-Leg Pants
Lisa Marie Fernandez
Woven Wide-Leg Pants

A breezy style you'll rely on through spring and summer.

3. Jackets

Leather-Collar Cotton Barn Jacket Pebble
Toteme
Leather-Collar Cotton Barn Jacket Pebble

Everything about this jacket is truly beautiful.

Chelsea Long Organic Cotton-Gabardine Trench Coat
Burberry
Chelsea Long Organic Cotton-Gabardine Trench Coat

Trench coat season has arrived, and none are as iconic as Burberry's.

Woven Blazer
Acne Studios
Woven Blazer

Pair with everything from denim to evening dresses.

4. Light Knits

Cashair Cashmere Sweater
Joseph
Cashair Cashmere Sweater

Light layers are essential for milder days, especially in this vibrant green shade.

Ena Ribbed-Knit Wool Cardigan
&Daughter
Ena Ribbed-Knit Wool Cardigan

A classic cardigan offers endless opportunities.

Weekend Cashmere Jumper
Vince
Weekend Cashmere Jumper

Vince manages to maintain the luxurious nature of cashmere in a lightweight form for spring.

5. Tops

Striped Cotton Shirt
Dries Van Noten
Striped Cotton Shirt

If you find yourself turning to a classic white shirt on repeat, add a striped style into the mix.

Twisted Satin Tie Top
Toteme
Twisted Satin Tie Top

The nice top that jeans were made for.

Womens Frame Multi Ribbed Breton Stripe Sweater | Harrods Uk
Frame
Womens Frame Multi Ribbed Breton Stripe Sweater | Harrods Uk

From the elegant neckline to the classic stripes, you'll wear this top on repeat.

6. Denim

AGOLDE, + Net Sustain Freya High-Rise Slim-Leg Organic Jeans
Agolde
+ Net Sustain Freya High-Rise Slim-Leg Organic Jeans

The perfect straight leg jeans do exist.

AGOLDE, + Net Sustain Baggy Low Slung Organic Jeans
Agolde
+ Net Sustain Baggy Low Slung Organic Jeans

With spring's arrival I'm welcoming white denim back into my daily outfit builds.

Le Slim Palazzo Raw After Jeans
Frame
Le Slim Palazzo Raw After Jeans

Frame is known for their soft denim, and this wide leg shape feels particularly fitting for 2024.

7. Handbags

Prada Large Leather Tote With Buckles
Prada
Large Leather Tote With Buckles

I haven't stopped thinking about this bag since I first saw it.

East/West Tote Bag
Ferragamo
East-West Tote Bag

Ferragamo's handbag selection is so strong right now, but the East-West tote is one to watch.

Saint Laurent Bag
Saint Laurent
Large 5 à 7 Shoulder Bag

Saint Laurent's beloved 5 à 7 has been supersized for extra versatility.

8. Shoes

Jumel Leather Sandals
Neous
Jumel Leather Sandals

Every wardrobe deserves a pair of elegant heels.

Womens Gucci 6207 Bordeaux Leather Jordaan Loafers | Harrods Uk
Gucci
Womens Gucci 6207 Bordeaux Leather Jordaan Loafers | Harrods Uk

Gucci's iconic loafers have been rouged for 2024, and they're just as timeless as ever.

Tribute Mules in Smooth Leather
Saint Laurent
Tribute Mules in Smooth Leather

Often copied but never matched, Saint Laurent's Tribute sandals are in a league of their own.

9. Accessories

Benny Studded Suede Belt
Khaite
Benny Studded Suede Belt

I've spotted Khaite's Benny belt on so many fashion people.

Panthère De Cartier 22mm Small 18-Karat Gold and Stainless Steel Watch
Cartier
Panthère De Cartier 22mm Small 18-Karat Gold and Stainless Steel Watch

A piece you'll cherish for a lifetime.

Stella Recycled Silver Earrings
Agmes
Stella Recycled Silver Earrings

The hot new name in jewellery, Agmes's organic shaped earrings will add intrigue to any outfit.

Florrie Alexander
Acting Affiliates Editor

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.

During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.

