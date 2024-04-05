9 Spring-Ready Luxury Buys That Are Truly Worth the Money
The lighter evenings have arrived and flowers are in full bloom, it's as though we've stepped straight into spring. As we pack away our winter wares and bring warm day heroes to the front of our cupboards, now makes for a great time to take stock of what we have and identify any gaps along the way. Be they timeless tailored trousers or reliable denim pieces, there are some items that we just know will work hard throughout the year. And with the start of a new season, now is as good a time as any to ensure our wardrobes are as primed for the coming months as we are. That’s not to say that this is a time of excess. Any addition big or small should be carefully considered for its usefulness, quality and ability to last. And whilst we’re firm believers in a high-low wardrobe, mixing luxury finds and affordable gems, for those who have the means and desire to invest in higher quality styles, this is where our luxury spring edit comes in.
To be in the position to invest in such pieces is a luxury in itself, and therefore one that should be done with consideration. We've all swooned over mind-boggling designer pieces, but in terms of long-term value, we may not find ourselves reaching for those as often as a refined tailoring or a black tote bag. Classic styles have forever been en vogue, but in recent seasons the adoration of timeless style has grown exponentially, sifting through from high-end to the high street. Whilst there are affordable styles around, what draws us back to these more premium pieces is that the quietening of style puts extra emphasis on the finer details. It may be the specific design, that is true to a particular brand, or the quality of the fabrication that means it can hold up in our hard-working wardrobes. It could also be in its wearability, ensuring the cost per wear is small and the styling opportunities are endless.
As we step into April, fabrics begin to lighten, with breathable linens and airy cottons taking centre stage. Our leather trousers have been packed away for another year, but the fabric remains key in the world of accessories from handbags to sandals. Whilst the new season offers sunshine, it can still be infrequent so light jackets and clever layers will be essential for those milder days and evenings, and investments that can be pulled out year after year. As ever, dresses are a cornerstone of our wardrobes, and this season designers have honed in on styles that are easy to dress up and down, making the investment even more versatile. Finally, denim is a style we turn to throughout the year, so if you're finding that this section of your wardrobe is lacking, there's no time like the present to update your jeans collection.
Keep scrolling to explore the 9 key luxury buys we're eyeing up this spring.
EXPLORE THE 9 KEY LUXURY BUYS FOR SPRING
1. Dresses
The light fabric and cream shade are ideal for the warmer months.
2. Trousers
The drape of this pair is sublime.
3. Jackets
Trench coat season has arrived, and none are as iconic as Burberry's.
4. Light Knits
Light layers are essential for milder days, especially in this vibrant green shade.
Vince manages to maintain the luxurious nature of cashmere in a lightweight form for spring.
5. Tops
If you find yourself turning to a classic white shirt on repeat, add a striped style into the mix.
From the elegant neckline to the classic stripes, you'll wear this top on repeat.
6. Denim
The perfect straight leg jeans do exist.
With spring's arrival I'm welcoming white denim back into my daily outfit builds.
Frame is known for their soft denim, and this wide leg shape feels particularly fitting for 2024.
7. Handbags
I haven't stopped thinking about this bag since I first saw it.
Ferragamo's handbag selection is so strong right now, but the East-West tote is one to watch.
Saint Laurent's beloved 5 à 7 has been supersized for extra versatility.
8. Shoes
Gucci's iconic loafers have been rouged for 2024, and they're just as timeless as ever.
Often copied but never matched, Saint Laurent's Tribute sandals are in a league of their own.
9. Accessories
A piece you'll cherish for a lifetime.
The hot new name in jewellery, Agmes's organic shaped earrings will add intrigue to any outfit.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.
During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.
