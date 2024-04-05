9 Spring-Ready Luxury Buys That Are Truly Worth the Money

The lighter evenings have arrived and flowers are in full bloom, it's as though we've stepped straight into spring. As we pack away our winter wares and bring warm day heroes to the front of our cupboards, now makes for a great time to take stock of what we have and identify any gaps along the way. Be they timeless tailored trousers or reliable denim pieces, there are some items that we just know will work hard throughout the year. And with the start of a new season, now is as good a time as any to ensure our wardrobes are as primed for the coming months as we are. That’s not to say that this is a time of excess. Any addition big or small should be carefully considered for its usefulness, quality and ability to last. And whilst we’re firm believers in a high-low wardrobe, mixing luxury finds and affordable gems, for those who have the means and desire to invest in higher quality styles, this is where our luxury spring edit comes in.

To be in the position to invest in such pieces is a luxury in itself, and therefore one that should be done with consideration. We've all swooned over mind-boggling designer pieces, but in terms of long-term value, we may not find ourselves reaching for those as often as a refined tailoring or a black tote bag. Classic styles have forever been en vogue, but in recent seasons the adoration of timeless style has grown exponentially, sifting through from high-end to the high street. Whilst there are affordable styles around, what draws us back to these more premium pieces is that the quietening of style puts extra emphasis on the finer details. It may be the specific design, that is true to a particular brand, or the quality of the fabrication that means it can hold up in our hard-working wardrobes. It could also be in its wearability, ensuring the cost per wear is small and the styling opportunities are endless.

As we step into April, fabrics begin to lighten, with breathable linens and airy cottons taking centre stage. Our leather trousers have been packed away for another year, but the fabric remains key in the world of accessories from handbags to sandals. Whilst the new season offers sunshine, it can still be infrequent so light jackets and clever layers will be essential for those milder days and evenings, and investments that can be pulled out year after year. As ever, dresses are a cornerstone of our wardrobes, and this season designers have honed in on styles that are easy to dress up and down, making the investment even more versatile. Finally, denim is a style we turn to throughout the year, so if you're finding that this section of your wardrobe is lacking, there's no time like the present to update your jeans collection.

Keep scrolling to explore the 9 key luxury buys we're eyeing up this spring.

EXPLORE THE 9 KEY LUXURY BUYS FOR SPRING

1. Dresses

La Ligne Shirred Cotton-Sateen Midi Dress £368 SHOP NOW Dress up or down as you please.

Frame Asymmetric Paneled Lace-Trimmed Linen-Blend Midi Dress £465 SHOP NOW The light fabric and cream shade are ideal for the warmer months.

Toteme Striped Ribbed-Knit Maxi Dress £440 SHOP NOW Simply throw on a white shirt on milder spring days.

2. Trousers

Max Mara Libbra Pleated Wool and Mohair-Blend Twill Wide-Leg Pants £600 SHOP NOW The drape of this pair is sublime.

Another Tomorrow Wool-Blend Straight-Leg Pants £735 SHOP NOW Black trousers can be styled for any season.

Lisa Marie Fernandez Woven Wide-Leg Pants £680 SHOP NOW A breezy style you'll rely on through spring and summer.

3. Jackets

Toteme Leather-Collar Cotton Barn Jacket Pebble £1030 SHOP NOW Everything about this jacket is truly beautiful.

Burberry Chelsea Long Organic Cotton-Gabardine Trench Coat £1890 SHOP NOW Trench coat season has arrived, and none are as iconic as Burberry's.

Acne Studios Woven Blazer £650 SHOP NOW Pair with everything from denim to evening dresses.

4. Light Knits

Joseph Cashair Cashmere Sweater £295 SHOP NOW Light layers are essential for milder days, especially in this vibrant green shade.

&Daughter Ena Ribbed-Knit Wool Cardigan £325 SHOP NOW A classic cardigan offers endless opportunities.

Vince Weekend Cashmere Jumper £290 SHOP NOW Vince manages to maintain the luxurious nature of cashmere in a lightweight form for spring.

5. Tops

Dries Van Noten Striped Cotton Shirt £375 SHOP NOW If you find yourself turning to a classic white shirt on repeat, add a striped style into the mix.

Toteme Twisted Satin Tie Top £350 SHOP NOW The nice top that jeans were made for.

Frame Womens Frame Multi Ribbed Breton Stripe Sweater | Harrods Uk £390 SHOP NOW From the elegant neckline to the classic stripes, you'll wear this top on repeat.

6. Denim

Agolde + Net Sustain Freya High-Rise Slim-Leg Organic Jeans £280 SHOP NOW The perfect straight leg jeans do exist.

Agolde + Net Sustain Baggy Low Slung Organic Jeans £290 SHOP NOW With spring's arrival I'm welcoming white denim back into my daily outfit builds.

Frame Le Slim Palazzo Raw After Jeans £260 SHOP NOW Frame is known for their soft denim, and this wide leg shape feels particularly fitting for 2024.

7. Handbags

Prada Large Leather Tote With Buckles £3850 SHOP NOW I haven't stopped thinking about this bag since I first saw it.

Ferragamo East-West Tote Bag £1360 SHOP NOW Ferragamo's handbag selection is so strong right now, but the East-West tote is one to watch.

Saint Laurent Large 5 à 7 Shoulder Bag £2330 SHOP NOW Saint Laurent's beloved 5 à 7 has been supersized for extra versatility.

8. Shoes

Neous Jumel Leather Sandals £525 SHOP NOW Every wardrobe deserves a pair of elegant heels.

Gucci Womens Gucci 6207 Bordeaux Leather Jordaan Loafers | Harrods Uk £720 SHOP NOW Gucci's iconic loafers have been rouged for 2024, and they're just as timeless as ever.

Saint Laurent Tribute Mules in Smooth Leather £595 SHOP NOW Often copied but never matched, Saint Laurent's Tribute sandals are in a league of their own.

9. Accessories

Khaite Benny Studded Suede Belt £490 SHOP NOW I've spotted Khaite's Benny belt on so many fashion people.

Cartier Panthère De Cartier 22mm Small 18-Karat Gold and Stainless Steel Watch £8000 SHOP NOW A piece you'll cherish for a lifetime.