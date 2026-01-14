I'm Overdue for a Closet Clean-Out, and These 4 Things Will Get the Boot First

Anyone else feel like a new year is a great time to do a little life refresh? I especially like to focus on my wardrobe during this transition—go figure. I'm currently in the mood to do a closet clean-out for 2026, and I'm going to take you through my process.
I start out by going category by category and putting aside all the pieces I am questioning. Think tops, sweaters, denim, pants, shoes, dresses, etc. Basically, I go through anything that's specific to the current and upcoming seasons. Next, I like to store all the pieces that I think will come back around trend-wise, whether for myself or for my daughter. These are usually classic pieces that might feel dated at the moment. Then I think about whether some of the other pieces I have out need to simply be replaced with a more modern take. Once I make the call, I separate them into bags to donate or sell and get straight to shopping for my updated picks.
Ahead, you'll get a glimpse at four of the things I will give the boot to first this year, plus what I will swap them out for.
Getting the Boot: Tailored Pants
Swapping For: Relaxed Pants
Sylvie Mus is my minimalist style muse, and ever since seeing this look on Instagram, I have been sold on relaxed pants, especially in satin and silk. For now, I'm saying goodbye to tailored pants.
Shop Relaxed Pants
Getting the Boot: Half-Zip Pullover Sweaters
Swapping For: V-Neck Sweaters
Later, half-zip sweaters. I am moving on to sleeker pastures thanks to this season's trending V-neck sweaters. Layer one over a white top like Anna Howard here, or wear it on its own—the options are endless. Shop my top picks right now below.
Shop V-Neck Sweaters
Getting the Boot: High-Heeled Shoes
Swapping For: Kitten-Heeled Shoes
I am officially done suffering in high heels. It's all about comfortable low-heeled styles moving forward. Basically, I plan to keep my heels at three inches or under. The best part is you don't have to sacrifice style with a lower heel height. Just look at how Abisola Omole's ensemble turns into a chic statement with her black kitten-heel slingbacks.
Shop Kitten-Heeled Shoes
Getting the Boot: Fitted Button-Down Shirts
Swapping For: Oversize Button-Down Shirts
There is nothing more classic than a button-down shirt. Lately, the more oversize the fit, the better. Not only does this looser fit look more modern, but it also gives it more versatility. Wear one with dark-wash jeans inspired by Clara Dyrhauge, and complete with your favorite shoes depending on the season.