Elsa Hosk's Already Wearing 2025's First Viral Sneaker Trend

Anyone who follows Elsa Hosk knows of the influence she holds over her Instagram followers and their buying habits. Her brand Helsa, sold on Revolve and Fwrd, is proof of that. People want what she wears, whether it's a rare Hermès bag or a classic blazer. Her taste in footwear is equally compelling, which is why when I saw her set aside her usual rotation of Saint Laurent pumps and The Row flats for a very approachable-priced pair of sneakers, my interest was immediately piqued. This story is me ringing the alarm and raising warning flags: A new viral sneaker is here, and at just $80 a pair, it won't stay in stock for long.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Reebok)

On Elsa Hosk: Reebok Classic AZ Sneakers ($80); Magda Butrym Shearling-Lined Leather Coat ($3479); Levi's jeans; Toteme Leather Belt ($350); The Row Soft Margaux 15 Bag ($4700)

Hosk's exact sneakers, the Classic AZ by Reebok, are a reimagined take on the 130-year-old brand's Aztec sneakers, which have a long history and expansive fan base. (They were launched in the late 1970s, as opposed to the Classic AZ, which debuted in December 2024.) "When we set out to create the Classic AZ, our team immersed ourselves in the Reebok archives, uncovering the unique nuances that define our '70s running legacy," says Carson Whittaker, senior design manager at Reebok Classics. "The result is a silhouette that feels comfortably familiar yet distinctly new." Hosk's laid-back, cool way of styling her white-and-gray pair accurately displayed that direction.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Reebok)

Photos of her casual daytime ensemble show the Classic AZ sneakers worn with a floor-length leather-and-shearling coat by Magda Butrym, vintage Levi's jeans, a Toteme belt, and Hosk's go-to black The Row Margaux bag, which she carried tucked in the crook of her elbow. She finished off the outfit with a blue baseball cap with "St. Moritz" in white cursive letters embroidered on the front. "Whether it serves as the focal point of an outfit or plays a complementary role, the Classic AZ brings effortless, nostalgic vibes to any look," Whittaker says.

Given their retro aesthetic—a key attribute of all trending sneakers in 2025—affordable price point, and model fan base, Reebok's Classic AZ sneakers are seconds away from viral fame and, in turn, selling out. Scroll down to shop them in both Hosk's white and a black-and-white version before it's too late.

Shop Reebok's Classic AZ Sneakers:

Reebok Women's Classic Az Shoes $80 SHOP NOW

Reebok Women's Classic Az Shoes $80 SHOP NOW

