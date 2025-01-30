This Cheap Shoe-Styling Trick Is How to Keep Cropped Jeans From Looking Dated in 2025
There are certain celebrities whose style I will always trust, and one of them is undoubtedly Elsa Hosk. The supermodel, Helsa creative director, and obvious fashion girl always looks perfectly trend-forward yet elegant and regularly wears the most coveted It items before everyone else gets their hands on them.
As you may have heard if you follow Who What Wear, Haute Couture Week and all of the celebrities that come with it have taken over Paris this week, and Hosk herself was on the front row at Valentino for new creative directors Alessandro Michele's debut couture show, entitled Vertigineux. As celebs do when they attend the shows, Hosk wore a full Valentino look, which featured cropped jeans. Hosk isn't someone you'll often see wearing cropped jeans these days, but the styling of this outfit made me glad she did.
Cropped jeans are not the most popular denim trend of the mid-2020s, but there have been recent celebrity indications that they could be coming back. So if you're a cropped denim fan and want to know how to make them look fresh in 2025, take note of Hosk's styling trick. She opted for a wide-leg pair (which I recommend over a slim-fitting pair) and what she wore on her feet was key. She went with a pair of red stiletto sandals, which would've been chic on their own but she took it a step further and wore them with a pair of white lace socks, which made the cropped jeans look absolutely chef's kiss.
We're living in a sock-loving time in fashion, in which people are getting very creative when it comes to what they wear with them. And as Hosk just displayed, your next move should probably be to order a lace pair to wear with cropped jeans. Keep scrolling to make it happen.
On Elsa Hosk: Valentino Garavani blazer, jeans, gloves, socks, Ladycrush 85 Leather Sandals ($1070), and Viva Superstar Medium Nappa Leather Shopping Bag ($3190)
Shop Chic Wide-Leg Cropped Jeans
Shop Lace Socks to Wear With Cropped Jeans
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
