This Cheap Shoe-Styling Trick Is How to Keep Cropped Jeans From Looking Dated in 2025

There are certain celebrities whose style I will always trust, and one of them is undoubtedly Elsa Hosk. The supermodel, Helsa creative director, and obvious fashion girl always looks perfectly trend-forward yet elegant and regularly wears the most coveted It items before everyone else gets their hands on them.

As you may have heard if you follow Who What Wear, Haute Couture Week and all of the celebrities that come with it have taken over Paris this week, and Hosk herself was on the front row at Valentino for new creative directors Alessandro Michele's debut couture show, entitled Vertigineux. As celebs do when they attend the shows, Hosk wore a full Valentino look, which featured cropped jeans. Hosk isn't someone you'll often see wearing cropped jeans these days, but the styling of this outfit made me glad she did.

Cropped jeans are not the most popular denim trend of the mid-2020s, but there have been recent celebrity indications that they could be coming back. So if you're a cropped denim fan and want to know how to make them look fresh in 2025, take note of Hosk's styling trick. She opted for a wide-leg pair (which I recommend over a slim-fitting pair) and what she wore on her feet was key. She went with a pair of red stiletto sandals, which would've been chic on their own but she took it a step further and wore them with a pair of white lace socks, which made the cropped jeans look absolutely chef's kiss.

We're living in a sock-loving time in fashion, in which people are getting very creative when it comes to what they wear with them. And as Hosk just displayed, your next move should probably be to order a lace pair to wear with cropped jeans. Keep scrolling to make it happen.

(Image credit: Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Valentino)

(Image credit: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Valentino)

(Image credit: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Valentino)

On Elsa Hosk: Valentino Garavani blazer, jeans, gloves, socks, Ladycrush 85 Leather Sandals ($1070), and Viva Superstar Medium Nappa Leather Shopping Bag ($3190)

Shop Chic Wide-Leg Cropped Jeans

Agolde Ren High Rise Wide Leg Jeans $238 SHOP NOW

Levi's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans $98 SHOP NOW

Reformation Wilder High Rise Wide Leg Cropped Jeans $168 SHOP NOW

AG Saige Mid Rise Ankle Wide Leg Jeans $245 SHOP NOW

& Other Stories Wide Cropped Jeans $119 SHOP NOW

Shop Lace Socks to Wear With Cropped Jeans

HIGH HEEL JUNGLE Scalloped Lace Crew Socks $35 SHOP NOW

Stems Floral Fishnet Socks $26 SHOP NOW

Swedish Stockings Rosa Lace Knee Highs $40 SHOP NOW

Self-Portrait X Christopher Kane Lace Socks $45 SHOP NOW