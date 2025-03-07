Wait, Did Elsa Hosk Just Intro the New It Bag of 2025?
When it comes to celebrities whose taste I always trust, Elsa Hosk is at the top of the list. Every trend and basic she chooses to wear is incredibly cool, elegant, and of the moment. She truly never missteps. So when I saw her holding a new Prada bag on Instagram this week, I immediately zoomed in.
Yes, the post with the bag is sponsored, but it's Prada and it's Elsa Hosk. They can both work with anyone they want but they chose to work together to promote this specific bag, and I think it's on its way to being *the* It bag of 2025: the Buckle Bucket Bag. Prada is pretty much responsible for the buckled handbag trend, which countless brands caught onto after its beloved buckled tote bags caught on. Now we have the new wave of that trend with its new-in bucket bags, each adorned with a different type of belt (as in mesh, leather, and studded).
After the immense popularity of the bucket bag trend several years ago faded, we haven't really seen the style take off again, but with Prada's endorsement of it (as well as new ones by Gucci, Bottega Veneta, and Saint Laurent, to name a few), I wouldn't be surprised if we're headed for a major comeback. Keep scrolling to see it on Hosk and shop it for yourself if you're in the market for an investment.
On Elsa Hosk: Prada outfit, shoes, and Buckle Leather Bucket Bag with Jeweled Belt ($4400)
Shop the Prada Buckle Bucket Bag
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
