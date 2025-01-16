So *This* Is the French Way to Style Jeans and a White Tee for Winter

As someone who lives in Southern California, I'm not the best person to come to for ideas on how to transition your jeans and tees to winter. Between December and March, I simply throw on a sweater and call it a day. Unless I travel to colder climates, it's not unusual for me to not need coats or boots at all. (In high school, for instance, I wore my uniform skirt throughout winter because I refused to wear the school-sanctioned khaki pants.) So instead of taking advice from me, why not get inspiration from one of the chicest women in Paris?

Sabina Socol recently posted an outfit so good, I had to write about it. She made a basic crewneck white T-shirt and straight-leg jeans look so chic by pairing them with a red coat and pointy-toe boots. When re-creating this outfit, remember to choose a pair of full-length jeans (which is not always easy for taller gals like me) and a coat with a slightly oversized fit. Scroll down for some pieces to help you get started.

On Sabina Socol: Polo Ralph Lauren T-shirt

Re-Create Sabina Socol's Perfect Outfit

Bernardo Double Breasted Belted Coat $250 $150 SHOP NOW This on-sale coat has glowing reviews on Nordstrom's website.

Nordstrom Relaxed Fit Pima Cotton Crewneck T-Shirt $39 SHOP NOW This tee is a best seller at Nordstrom.

Levi's Ribcage High Waist Straight Leg Jeans $98 SHOP NOW You can never go wrong with a pair of Levi's jeans.

Madewell The Dimes Kitten-Heel Boots $198 SHOP NOW These boots are crucial to nailing Sabina's look.

Favorite Daughter The Jordan Croc Embossed Belt $108 SHOP NOW The hardware on this belt looks exactly like Sabina's.