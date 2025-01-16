So *This* Is the French Way to Style Jeans and a White Tee for Winter
As someone who lives in Southern California, I'm not the best person to come to for ideas on how to transition your jeans and tees to winter. Between December and March, I simply throw on a sweater and call it a day. Unless I travel to colder climates, it's not unusual for me to not need coats or boots at all. (In high school, for instance, I wore my uniform skirt throughout winter because I refused to wear the school-sanctioned khaki pants.) So instead of taking advice from me, why not get inspiration from one of the chicest women in Paris?
Sabina Socol recently posted an outfit so good, I had to write about it. She made a basic crewneck white T-shirt and straight-leg jeans look so chic by pairing them with a red coat and pointy-toe boots. When re-creating this outfit, remember to choose a pair of full-length jeans (which is not always easy for taller gals like me) and a coat with a slightly oversized fit. Scroll down for some pieces to help you get started.
On Sabina Socol: Polo Ralph Lauren T-shirt
Re-Create Sabina Socol's Perfect Outfit
The hardware on this belt looks exactly like Sabina's.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 13 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.