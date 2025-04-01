Everyone in Paris is Wearing This Dress Trend Instead Of Slips and Drop-Waists Now

By
published
in Features

French woman wearing polka dot dress

(Image credit: @salome.mory)

While slip dresses and drop-waist silhouettes have been having a major moment, there’s a certain dress trend quietly taking over the streets of Paris—and it’s a total classic. Polka dot dresses are everywhere right now, spotted (pun intended) on editors, influencers, and impossibly chic women all around Paris and beyond. There’s something effortlessly elegant about the print—it’s playful without being precious, and Parisiennes are styling it with their signature undone cool.

Whether it’s a flattering wrap dress with micro-dots or a vintage-inspired midi in bold, graphic spots, polka dot dresses feel tailor-made for spring. They’re lightweight, easy to wear, and instantly elevate even the simplest outfit. Paired with strappy flats, ballet slippers, or a sleek kitten heel, this trend slips seamlessly into your seasonal rotation—and you’ll feel like you just stepped out of a scene in a French film.

But this isn’t just another fleeting spring obsession. Polka dots have long been a cornerstone of French fashion—think Jane Birkin, Brigitte Bardot, and even modern muses like Jeanne Damas. The print has that rare quality of being both nostalgic and fresh, and when done right, it reads as timeless rather than trendy. No surprise then that Parisian women are turning to them again as the ultimate dress choice.

If you’re looking to invest in a piece that feels current but won’t age out by next season, this is it. A good polka dot dress transcends the trend cycle—wear it now with an oversized blazer and slingbacks, then again in the summer with barely-there sandals and a fun bag. The Parisian verdict is in: this is the dress every woman needs in her wardrobe.

See and shop the quintessentially French dress style below.

French woman wearing polka dot dress

(Image credit: @___k_a_i_t_l_i_n)

The contrast polka dots here.

Ronny Kobo, Holiday Dress
Ronny Kobo
Holiday Dress

French woman wearing polka dot dress

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

The belt accessory here is so chic.

Citron Midi Dress
Bardot
Citron Midi Dress

French woman wearing polka dot dress

(Image credit: @emmaleger)

Beyond stunning.

Drea Print Sleeveless Maxi Dress
Petal & Pup
Drea Print Sleeveless Maxi Dress

French woman wearing polka dot dress

(Image credit: @emmaleger)

The lace adds such a luxe detail.

Eirene Dress
ASTR the Label
Eirene Dress

French woman wearing polka dot dress

(Image credit: @aidabadji_)

Proof this dress style works for day to night.

The Great. the Ruffle Tank Night Dress
The Great.
The Ruffle Tank Night Dress

French woman wearing polka dot dress

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

The neck tie here is all you need.

LPA, Giulia Mini Dress
LPA
Giulia Mini Dress

French woman wearing polka dot dress

(Image credit: @borislavasekova)

It's all in the back here.

Butterfly Babe Midi Dress
Free People
Butterfly Babe Midi Dress

French woman wearing polka dot dress

(Image credit: @borislavasekova)

The flower detail is so pretty.

МИНИ ПЛАТЬЕ Brandi
Majorelle
Brandi Dress

French woman wearing polka dot dress

(Image credit: @sabinasocol)

Layered with an oversized jacket is everything.

Marina Silk Dress
Reformation
Marina Silk Dress

French woman wearing polka dot dress

(Image credit: @luciacuesta_)

We love the pop of color with the designer bag here.

Lioness District Maxi Dress
Lioness
District Maxi Dress

French woman wearing polka dot dress

(Image credit: @salome.mory)

Simple and so stylish.

Zimmermann, Crush Dress
Zimmermann
Crush Dress

French woman wearing polka dot dress

(Image credit: @sabinasocol)

The brown and cream polka dots are so chic.

Wayf Mini Dress
Wayf
Mini Dress

French woman wearing polka dot dress

(Image credit: @salome.mory)

The low-cut back is so sexy on this dress.

Vestido Stella Midi
Lovers and Friends
Vestido Stella Midi

French woman wearing polka dot dress

(Image credit: @mv.tiangue)

This layering situation is so creative.

Paige Agoura Dress
Paige
Agoura Dress

French woman wearing polka dot dress

(Image credit: @styledsara)

A maxi style that will last you years to come.

Madewell Shibori Puff Sleeve Midi Dress
Madewell
Shibori Puff Sleeve Midi Dress

Michelle Scanga
Contributing Fashion Editor
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸