Jenna Ortega Ditched Her Signature Black Heels for Flats in 2024's Hottest Color
As a fresh force on the fashion scene, Jenna Ortega is one of my favorite sources of styling inspiration right now. Favoring wardrobe staples with a preppy twist, the actor's style is timeless, wearable, and always chic. So naturally, when I caught wind of Ortega's arrival at the Venice Film Festival, I was intrigued to see what she'd wear.
Stepping out in sunny Italy, the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star styled an elevated outfit that captured some of fall's most important trends. Wearing a boxy blazer complete with a bold checked print and a beige pleated miniskirt, Ortega's look was off to a typically stylish start, but it was her chic shoe choice that made me do a double take. Styling a pair of chunky loafers in a rich burgundy shade, the actor wove fall's key color trend into her outfit in a low-key way that says, "Yes, I'm in the know".
Rich, opulent, and so easy to work into a capsule wardrobe, this fall shade is dark enough to act as black yet bold enough to catch your attention. A striking jewel tone, burgundy is inherently expensive-looking and pairs well with other luxe shades such as emerald and sapphire, yet looks equally elegant with neutrals such as brown, black, and beige.
While burgundy accessories are having a moment right now, it's the burgundy loafers trend that fashion people are really buying into for fall 2024. A thoughtful addition to a smart ensemble, this elevated take on a classic shoe adds dimension and interest to a cold-weather outfit without dominating or overwhelming.
If, like me, you're inspired by Jenna Ortega's elevated taste, read on to shop her look and the fall shoe trend she's backing right now.
SHOP JENNA'S ORTEGA'S LOOK:
Style with a pleated mini or wear with tailored trousers.
SHOP BURGUNDY LOAFERS:
When the subject of loafers is brought up, Gucci needs to be part of the conversation.
This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
