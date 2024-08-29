Jenna Ortega Ditched Her Signature Black Heels for Flats in 2024's Hottest Color

As a fresh force on the fashion scene, Jenna Ortega is one of my favorite sources of styling inspiration right now. Favoring wardrobe staples with a preppy twist, the actor's style is timeless, wearable, and always chic. So naturally, when I caught wind of Ortega's arrival at the Venice Film Festival, I was intrigued to see what she'd wear.

Stepping out in sunny Italy, the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star styled an elevated outfit that captured some of fall's most important trends. Wearing a boxy blazer complete with a bold checked print and a beige pleated miniskirt, Ortega's look was off to a typically stylish start, but it was her chic shoe choice that made me do a double take. Styling a pair of chunky loafers in a rich burgundy shade, the actor wove fall's key color trend into her outfit in a low-key way that says, "Yes, I'm in the know".

Jenna Ortega wears burgundy loafers, white socks, a checkered blazer, khaki shorts, and a black crossbody bag.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rich, opulent, and so easy to work into a capsule wardrobe, this fall shade is dark enough to act as black yet bold enough to catch your attention. A striking jewel tone, burgundy is inherently expensive-looking and pairs well with other luxe shades such as emerald and sapphire, yet looks equally elegant with neutrals such as brown, black, and beige.

While burgundy accessories are having a moment right now, it's the burgundy loafers trend that fashion people are really buying into for fall 2024. A thoughtful addition to a smart ensemble, this elevated take on a classic shoe adds dimension and interest to a cold-weather outfit without dominating or overwhelming.

If, like me, you're inspired by Jenna Ortega's elevated taste, read on to shop her look and the fall shoe trend she's backing right now.

SHOP JENNA'S ORTEGA'S LOOK:

Double-Breasted Checked Wool Blazer
STELLA MCCARTNEY
Double-Breasted Checked Wool Blazer

Style with a pleated mini or wear with tailored trousers.

Pleated Mini Skirt
H&M
Pleated Mini Skirt

Very cutesy.

2-Pack Ribbed Cotton Socks
& Other Stories
2-Pack Ribbed Cotton Socks

No one should be without white, cotton socks.

loafers
Jimmy Choo
Marlow Diamond/F Soft Calf Leather Shoes

Shop the pair Ortega loves.

Plain Tote Bag
ZARA
Plain Tote Bag

Sling this over your shoulder or wear it as a crossbody.

SHOP BURGUNDY LOAFERS:

Leather Moccasin
MANGO
Leather Moccasin

These elegant and affordable loafers are destined to be a sell out.

Whitney Leather Loafer
G.H.BASS
Whitney Leather Loafers

Style with white socks for a preppy look.

Agathea Chunky Loafer
Reformation
Agathea Chunky Loafers

These also come in seven other shades.

Women's Gucci Jordaan Loafer
Gucci
Gucci Jordaan Loafers

When the subject of loafers is brought up, Gucci needs to be part of the conversation.

Farrel Penny Loafer
Calvin Klein
Farrel Penny Loafers

Perfect.

loafers
Sézane
Albane Loafers

Go for penny loafers if you want to keep it classic.

Madison Burgundy Box Leather Penny Loafer | Women's Loafers – Steve Madden
STEVEMADDEN
Madison Burgundy Box Leather Penny Loafers

These look more expensive than they are.

Carter Penny Loafer
rag & bone
Carter Penny Loafers

If you like your shoes with a bit of pizzazz.

G.h.bass Weejuns® Whitney Loafers
G.H.BASS
Weejuns Whitney Loafers

Shop this classic G.H. Bass pair.

This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.

