Jenna Ortega Ditched Her Signature Black Heels for Flats in 2024's Hottest Color

As a fresh force on the fashion scene, Jenna Ortega is one of my favorite sources of styling inspiration right now. Favoring wardrobe staples with a preppy twist, the actor's style is timeless, wearable, and always chic. So naturally, when I caught wind of Ortega's arrival at the Venice Film Festival, I was intrigued to see what she'd wear.

Stepping out in sunny Italy, the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star styled an elevated outfit that captured some of fall's most important trends. Wearing a boxy blazer complete with a bold checked print and a beige pleated miniskirt, Ortega's look was off to a typically stylish start, but it was her chic shoe choice that made me do a double take. Styling a pair of chunky loafers in a rich burgundy shade, the actor wove fall's key color trend into her outfit in a low-key way that says, "Yes, I'm in the know".

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rich, opulent, and so easy to work into a capsule wardrobe, this fall shade is dark enough to act as black yet bold enough to catch your attention. A striking jewel tone, burgundy is inherently expensive-looking and pairs well with other luxe shades such as emerald and sapphire, yet looks equally elegant with neutrals such as brown, black, and beige.

While burgundy accessories are having a moment right now, it's the burgundy loafers trend that fashion people are really buying into for fall 2024. A thoughtful addition to a smart ensemble, this elevated take on a classic shoe adds dimension and interest to a cold-weather outfit without dominating or overwhelming.

If, like me, you're inspired by Jenna Ortega's elevated taste, read on to shop her look and the fall shoe trend she's backing right now.

This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.