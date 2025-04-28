The Only Trend That Could Disrupt the Miniskirt's Popularity This Summer
Miley Cyrus was just spotted wearing this specific skirt length in Paris.
Last week, I reported on what Miley Cyrus wore for an outing in New York City (hint: some very 2000s shoes were involved). Evidently, she didn't stay in the Big Apple for long and instead jetted directly to Paris. When browsing photo agencies, I found pictures of Cyrus in the French capital wearing no less than five different outfits over a 48-hour period. (Here in Los Angeles, meanwhile, I've been wearing the same sweatshirt for five days and counting.)
Cyrus's head-to-toe Saint Laurent outfit stuck out to me because it included a knee-length skirt, a trend that was all over the spring/summer 2025 runways at the buzziest brands, including Khaite, Tom Ford, and The Row. With its popularity on the runway combined with Cyrus's stamp of approval, I think the humble knee-length skirt could even usurp minis this summer. Only time will tell if I'm right.
On Miley Cyrus: Saint Laurent jacket, skirt, shoes, gloves, and sunglasses
Shop Knee-Length Skirts
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 14 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Kate and Meghan stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible.
-
The One Unexpected Piece French Women Are Wearing With Literally Everything This Summer
Chic, sleek, and stylish.
By Michelle Scanga
-
I'm a Stylist in NYC Who Was Just in Paris for 3 Days—These Are the Chic and Easy Outfits I Wore
Elegant looks ahead.
By Bobby Schuessler
-
Every Stylish Parisian Is Wearing These 6 Shoe Trends This Spring
From woven sandals to retro suede sneakers.
By Judith Jones
-
It's Spreading: Every Day, Another Chic L.A. Fashion Person Is Seen Wearing This Black-Pant Trend With Ballet Flats
French women also approve.
By Eliza Huber
-
Spotted on the Chicest Parisians: A Classic Basic Styled With Jeans, Skirts, and Trousers
Elegant looks ahead.
By Bobby Schuessler
-
10 Classic Spring Items Parisians Love to Wear With Jeans
Effortless, chic, and versatile.
By Judith Jones
-
The Effortless Skirt-and-Boot Combo I'm Copying From People in Paris and Milan
It's perfect for spring 'fits.
By Ana Escalante
-
9 Classic Shoe Trends French Women Are Wearing This Spring
Versatile and chic.
By Judith Jones