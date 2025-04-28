The Only Trend That Could Disrupt the Miniskirt's Popularity This Summer

Miley Cyrus was just spotted wearing this specific skirt length in Paris.

By
published
in News

Last week, I reported on what Miley Cyrus wore for an outing in New York City (hint: some very 2000s shoes were involved). Evidently, she didn't stay in the Big Apple for long and instead jetted directly to Paris. When browsing photo agencies, I found pictures of Cyrus in the French capital wearing no less than five different outfits over a 48-hour period. (Here in Los Angeles, meanwhile, I've been wearing the same sweatshirt for five days and counting.)

Cyrus's head-to-toe Saint Laurent outfit stuck out to me because it included a knee-length skirt, a trend that was all over the spring/summer 2025 runways at the buzziest brands, including Khaite, Tom Ford, and The Row. With its popularity on the runway combined with Cyrus's stamp of approval, I think the humble knee-length skirt could even usurp minis this summer. Only time will tell if I'm right.

Miley Cyrus wore a knee-length pencil skirt in Paris in April 2025

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Miley Cyrus: Saint Laurent jacket, skirt, shoes, gloves, and sunglasses

Shop Knee-Length Skirts

Pencil Knee-Length Skirt in Italian Bi-Stretch Wool Blend
jcrew
Pencil Knee-Length Skirt in Italian Bi-Stretch Wool Blend

Guizio Gingham Paloma Skirt
Shopbop
Guizio Gingham Paloma Skirt

Veranda Linen Skirt Es
Reformation
Veranda Linen Skirt

New Gwen Slip Skirt in Floral
jcrew
New Gwen Slip Skirt in Floral

L'agence Tylee Knee Length Skirt
Shopbop
L'agence Tylee Knee Length Skirt

Explore More:
Erin Fitzpatrick
Associate Director, Fashion News

Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 14 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Kate and Meghan stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸