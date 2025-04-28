The Only Trend That Could Disrupt the Miniskirt's Popularity This Summer

Last week, I reported on what Miley Cyrus wore for an outing in New York City (hint: some very 2000s shoes were involved). Evidently, she didn't stay in the Big Apple for long and instead jetted directly to Paris. When browsing photo agencies, I found pictures of Cyrus in the French capital wearing no less than five different outfits over a 48-hour period. (Here in Los Angeles, meanwhile, I've been wearing the same sweatshirt for five days and counting.)

Cyrus's head-to-toe Saint Laurent outfit stuck out to me because it included a knee-length skirt, a trend that was all over the spring/summer 2025 runways at the buzziest brands, including Khaite, Tom Ford, and The Row. With its popularity on the runway combined with Cyrus's stamp of approval, I think the humble knee-length skirt could even usurp minis this summer. Only time will tell if I'm right.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Miley Cyrus: Saint Laurent jacket, skirt, shoes, gloves, and sunglasses

