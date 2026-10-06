If count yourself among the fashion-obsessed, I’d hazard a guess that you've been keeping up to speed with Paris Fashion Week this month. From Anthony Vaccarello's glittering, gold-drenched extravaganza at Saint Laurent, to the fever pitch levels of anticipation for the new accessories that will be showcased at the Grand Palais courtesy of Matthieu Blazy's Chanel; the city of lights really has well and truly sparkled this season.
But, whilst we still have Isabel Marant’s pink dip-dye and Chloé's clogs and jeans combination at the forefront of our minds for spring/summer 2027, there's one detail that hasn’t gone unnoticed on show-goers and models alike this season: trainers.
After falling relatively out of favour with fashion's most formidable dressers, the trainer was sidelined for foot-cushioning flip-flops and French-coded ballet flats during the summer, but surprisingly can still be seen on women everywhere in the fashion capital. You see, the classic staple has what many of today’s “it” styles seem to lack—actual purpose. Practical enough for hopping on and off the Métro as you bop to shows and built to handle the inevitable additional step count, trainers strike that rare balance between fashion and function. And in 2026, what more could you ask for?
As we delve into the trends shaping autumn/ winter, it's clear that trainers aren’t going anywhere fast, if anything, they’re settling in. The Lyst Index Q2 report makes one thing obvious: dressing like you’ve made the team (even when you haven’t) is in. In fact, certain styles jumped over 4000% in the quarter. If that's not convincing enough, may I direct you to the A/W '26 runways, and with maximalism unashamedly back (and staying put for the foreseeable future), the new trainer silhouettes shadow just that.
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Be it the thick, chunky-soled stompers at Balenciaga, or the pared-back, almost gorpcore trainers at Miu Miu, the spectrum was wide, but the message rang truer than ever. Even Shiatzy Chen leaned in, sending out calf-hugging knee-high trainer-boot hybrids that made us sit up and take notice.
Don't panic. Before you worry that I'm suggesting we'll all be wearing knee-high sneakers come the winter, the styles that the chicest dressers are backing this season are not quite as out there as the runways may suggest. Instead, they strike that sweet spot between wearable, genuinely stylish, and infused with just enough joy de vive to feel entirely at home in the capital. Plus, they will work with your autumn capsule wardrobe staples of jeans, leggings, skirts and trousers, too.
So, it would seem that Paris is no longer just flirting with function but fully committing to it, and the five trainer trends below are how they’re doing it. So before you look up another pair of sky-high stilettos, scroll to see and shop this season’s most popular trainer trends. Just remember, you heard them here first.
5 Paris Fashion Trainer Trends You'll Want to Wear All Year
1. Low Profile Minimalist
Style Notes: Whilst it's true, maximalism is “in”, quietly luxury did provided us with a lasting legacy piece: the low-profile, minimal trainer. Stripped back in silhouette and refreshingly unfussy in approach, this runner nails the holy trinity (function, style and most importantly, comfort) with ease. And with everyone from Dries Van Noten to Nike and Jacquemus creating cult followed styles, its clear this trainer trend is not going anywhere soon.
Shop the Trainer Trend:
Dries Van Noten
Leather-trimmed suede sneakers
A best-selling style.
COS
Leather Trainers
Last years viral leather trainers are back for a second year, this time in a warm chocolate brown suede and slick white leather.
HOFF
Bridge Chocolate
As the age old saying goes, "if it's good enough for Sienna Miller..."
Onitsuka Tiger
Mexico 66
I recently spotted this iconic style paired with bloomer trousers and a striped, fitted top.
VIVAIA
Square-Toe Jogger Sneakerina
Bella Hadid was recently spotted out in this romantic, satin lace style.
2. She Was a Sk8r Boi
Style Notes: If the trainers on your social media feeds have quietly started to look like an Avril Lavigne Sk8er Boi fever dream, you’re not alone. In fact, the streets of Paris are filled with the once considered "dated" style. Tapping into both the current wave of nostalgia and the “anti-trainer” movement, the style's chunky, low-profile skate silhouette has quickly become one to beat this autumn. A little undone and a whole lot of rebellious energy, their retro look pairs well with loose jeans, camo-print trousers and heritage plaid skirts everywhere in 2026.
Shop the Trainer Trend:
Vans
Classic Slip-On Checkerboard
The OG.
Hatty
The Og Sneaker
Haven't you heard? in 2026, leopard print is a neutral.
Vans
Old Skool Trainers
This style was everywhere this season.
Free People
Hawk Trainers
The multi colours in a nice touch.
Foamers
Icon Distressed Sneakers
These trainers come naturally distressed so no need to worry.
3. Back to The Streets
Style Notes: First synonymous with street style, interestingly this season the streets of Paris were lined with bold, unapologetically urban trainers. Think Nike Shox or New Balance 1906s—styles that lean performance rather than polish. Whether thrown into a gym locker or plucked from a Y2K music video, their distinctly athletic shape and tricked out soles have made them some of the most highly coveted pairs in the trainer-sphere. And as if they couldn’t get any better, they tap into the sporty zeitgeist that's popular this autumn.
Shop the Trainer Trend:
New Balance
New Balance 1906
Shop the exact trainers above.
Adidas
Control 5
The Adidas Control 5 comes in 14 different colourways.
Nike
Shox Tl Trainers
A fashion person's favourite.
Puma
Silver H-Street Og Trainers
Trust me, silver trainers are about to be everywhere.
Nike
P-6000
Style these with Bermuda shorts and a loose white T-shirt for an everyday look.
4. Lets Get Technical
Style Notes: With fashion currently embracing an outdoorsy mood, it makes sense that our trainers would follow suit. Enter the gorpcore trainer. Balancing high-performance, trail-ready details with a distinctly technical finish, it has quickly become one of this year's most in-demand styles (Salomons, anyone?). But the key to making these feel more fashion, less function lies within their styling. To temper their utilitarian finish, think pretty. Be it a soft tulle skirt, relaxed denim, or maybe a balloon trouser, the contrast makes them feel less try-hard and more thrown together.
Shop the Trainer Trend:
Keen
Jasper Brushed Suede Trainers
Keen is the trainer brand to know if you're after a under-the-radar style.
On
Cloudrock Low Waterproof
ON trainers have quickly become a favourite of fashion's best dressed.
Salomon
Xt-6
A Who What Wear UK best-seller.
THE ATTICO
Floor01 Ballerina Flat
Style with a midi skirt and fitted top for a casually cool finish.
Sorel
Callsign Horizon Gtx Trainers
This style also comes in black and beige.
5. Return of the Stack
Style Notes: As we always say, fashion is cyclical and what's "out" season rarely stays that way for long, but here that is particularly true of the chunky trainer. If you read this and were transported back to the logo-heavy, thick-soled styles of the 2010s, you aren't far wrong. Leaning into the maximalist mood shaping current trends, these silhouettes aren't ashamed to be all about the look (it keeps them head and shoulders above the rest after all). The soles are substantial but streamlined; the details are functional, not flashy, but they happen to look incredibly cool styled with a legging and cropped bomber jacket too.
Shop the Trainer Trend:
On
Cloudsurfer Max Wide Black
A style that can take you from the gym to the streets with ease.
KG Kurt Geiger
Lila Lace Up Trainers
If you're on the shorter side and want a pair that are not only walkable but will add some height, look no further...I've just found your everyday style.
Sezane
James Trainers
If in doubt, do as the French do.
The White Company
Mercer The Re-Run Vintage
Don't sleep on The White Company's luxurious shoe offering this season.
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.
At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.