In Paris: Morgan Stewart Wore These Wildly Chic Items With Jeans (and It's All I Can Think About)

Her wardrobe is a masterclass in making everything look effortlessly cool (obviously), but this look really hits. The proportions, the undone-but-still-polished styling—it all feels incredibly easy, yet very directional.
She styled a conceptual Comme des Garçons jacket with a white tank, vintage Levi's, a feathered Hermès Elan Folie clutch, and Chanel black block heels. The key takeaway is that we all can pull off this type of look to achieve that fashion-forward silhouette.
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Even if these aren't the exact pieces you're reaching for, the Renggli founder and host of The Morgan Stewart Show makes a convincing case for the power of a great outerwear silhouette. It's arguably the easiest styling trick in the book: throw a cool jacket over a white tee and jeans, and suddenly you have an outfit. Add your favorite pair of shoes (plus a bag), and you're pretty much guaranteed a compliment. Keep scrolling to check out Stewart McGraw's full outfit, and shop inspired statement jackets (including pieces from her own clothing line) to consider with your jeans this season.
On Stewart McGraw: Comme des Garçons jacket, Levi's jeans, Hermès clutch, and Chanel heels.
Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over 15 years of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent over a decade at Who What Wear, currently leading the shopping team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives, with brands including Gucci, Nordstrom, Sunglass Hut, Cartier, and Old Navy. He also appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises, and is the star of Who What Wear's scripted show, Retail Therapy.