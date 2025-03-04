50 Years On, Giorgio Armani is Going Back to Its Roots
Over the weekend at Milan Fashion Week, Giorgio Armani celebrated 50 years of style with a show that truly captured the essence of his brand. The collection was all about going back to the roots that made Armani a global icon — think clean lines, sharp tailoring, and understated elegance. The runway featured a mix of classic silhouettes with a modern edge, showcasing that Armani’s style is timeless and still ahead of its time.
This wasn’t just a trip down memory lane, though. The collection beautifully blended the past with the future, offering pieces that felt both nostalgic and fresh. The muted color palette and luxurious fabrics gave off that signature Armani vibe that’s always been about quiet sophistication rather than loud statements. Celebrating half a century in the industry, this show was a reminder of just how influential Armani has been in shaping the fashion world, while still keeping things effortlessly cool and relevant.
Subtle Shades, Timeless Appeal
Although you'd think the Milanese, like most inhabitants in any fashion capital, rely on black for their outfits, Mr. Armani and company prefer other sophisticated shades. In lieu of black, this recent collection featured a heavy reliance on elegant hues like chocolate brown, navy blue, and stormy grey, adding a fresh depth to the runway that reflected the subtlety and refinement Armani is known for. While many might opt for the simplicity of black to evoke sophistication, Armani embraced the rich, earthy shades to create a more layered, nuanced elegance. The choice of colors not only made a statement about the collection’s refined aesthetic but also played into the broader theme of returning to the brand’s roots, highlighting a quieter, more understated form of luxury.
Armani Celebrates 50 Years
This collection marked 50 years for the label, which began in 1975. According to show notes shared by the brand after the show, Mr. Armani titlted the Fall-Winter 2025 collection “Radici,” or “roots” in Italian, nodding to the label's history. The pieces exuded effortless sophistication, creating a stark contrast to the bold, often over-the-top maximalism that characterizes many of today’s fashion houses. Where others are reaching for excess, Armani instead leaned into the quiet power of restraint, showcasing the timeless beauty of simplicity while celebrating the legacy that continues to define his brand.
Accessories Galore
A runway show is nothing without the styling behind it. While the Armani woman's wardrobe tells a story of relaxed casual elegance, often draped in billowy fabrics, cashmere, and silk, making the clothes feel actually wearable is a whole other story. Adding elements like textural chokers, wide belts or capes and broaches take the clothing from the runway to the street.
An Ode to '70s Glam
The Armani models looked otherworldly given their celestial makeup this season. Tying in the collection's earth tones into the eye makeup, models walked the catwalk with exaggerated double-winged eyeshadow. Hair was slicked back and kept minimal and out of models' faces, often hidden under pointed hats.
Starlet-Worthy Showpieces
There's a famous saying in Hollywood fashion circles that you always wear Armani while winning an Oscar—just look at Sandra Bullock, Anne Hathaway, or Cate Blanchett. While it may not always be true, the idea still stands: Giorgio Armani, as a label, often shines during awards season thanks to the house's penchant for embroidered dresses and tailored sophistication.
Ana Escalante is an award-winning journalist and Gen Z editor known for her sharp takes on fashion and culture. She’s covered everything from Copenhagen Fashion Week to Roe v. Wade protests as the Editorial Assistant at Glamour after earning her journalism degree at the University of Florida in 2021. At Who What Wear, Ana mixes wit with unapologetic commentary in long-form fashion and beauty content, creating pieces that resonate with a digital-first generation. If it’s smart, snarky, and unexpected, chances are her name’s on it.
-
Milan Street Style Is Elite—6 Fresh Trends I'm Taking Back to New York
They'll fit into any stylish city, though.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
The Dolce & Gabbana F/W 25 Show Redefines What It Means to Be a "Cool Girl"
All the details are here.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Prada's Idea of Unfinished Glamour Will Overtake Elegance This Fall
The messier, the better, in fact.
By Anna LaPlaca
-
Fendi Is Proof That Nonna-Core Style Is the Glamorous Cousin to Understated Minimalism
The brand celebrated 100 years.
By Ana Escalante
-
Jil Sander's Final Meier-Era Collection Was Sharp, Raw, and Sentimental
Fringe and pretty elements meet leather and studded accessories.
By Sierra Mayhew
-
Cinematic Yet Effortless, Gucci F/W 25 Went Back to Its Roots
The Italian house's greatest hits.
By Anna LaPlaca
-
OTK Boots, Velvet, and A-Listers Galore: Why Daniel Lee's Burberry Is Stronger Than Ever
The British designer continues to prove himself.
By Anna LaPlaca
-
From Tights Layering to Bikini Styling: 11 Ideas I'm Stealing From the Runways for Spring
Copy and paste.
By Eliza Huber