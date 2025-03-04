50 Years On, Giorgio Armani is Going Back to Its Roots

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight. Pictured: Giorgio Armani Fall-Winter 2025.)

Over the weekend at Milan Fashion Week, Giorgio Armani celebrated 50 years of style with a show that truly captured the essence of his brand. The collection was all about going back to the roots that made Armani a global icon — think clean lines, sharp tailoring, and understated elegance. The runway featured a mix of classic silhouettes with a modern edge, showcasing that Armani’s style is timeless and still ahead of its time.

This wasn’t just a trip down memory lane, though. The collection beautifully blended the past with the future, offering pieces that felt both nostalgic and fresh. The muted color palette and luxurious fabrics gave off that signature Armani vibe that’s always been about quiet sophistication rather than loud statements. Celebrating half a century in the industry, this show was a reminder of just how influential Armani has been in shaping the fashion world, while still keeping things effortlessly cool and relevant.

Subtle Shades, Timeless Appeal

Although you'd think the Milanese, like most inhabitants in any fashion capital, rely on black for their outfits, Mr. Armani and company prefer other sophisticated shades. In lieu of black, this recent collection featured a heavy reliance on elegant hues like chocolate brown, navy blue, and stormy grey, adding a fresh depth to the runway that reflected the subtlety and refinement Armani is known for. While many might opt for the simplicity of black to evoke sophistication, Armani embraced the rich, earthy shades to create a more layered, nuanced elegance. The choice of colors not only made a statement about the collection’s refined aesthetic but also played into the broader theme of returning to the brand’s roots, highlighting a quieter, more understated form of luxury.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight. Pictured: Giorgio Armani Fall-Winter 2025.)

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight. Pictured: Giorgio Armani Fall-Winter 2025.)

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight. Pictured: Giorgio Armani Fall-Winter 2025.)

Armani Celebrates 50 Years

This collection marked 50 years for the label, which began in 1975. According to show notes shared by the brand after the show, Mr. Armani titlted the Fall-Winter 2025 collection “Radici,” or “roots” in Italian, nodding to the label's history. The pieces exuded effortless sophistication, creating a stark contrast to the bold, often over-the-top maximalism that characterizes many of today’s fashion houses. Where others are reaching for excess, Armani instead leaned into the quiet power of restraint, showcasing the timeless beauty of simplicity while celebrating the legacy that continues to define his brand.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight. Pictured: Giorgio Armani Fall-Winter 2025.)

Accessories Galore

A runway show is nothing without the styling behind it. While the Armani woman's wardrobe tells a story of relaxed casual elegance, often draped in billowy fabrics, cashmere, and silk, making the clothes feel actually wearable is a whole other story. Adding elements like textural chokers, wide belts or capes and broaches take the clothing from the runway to the street.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight. Pictured: Giorgio Armani Fall-Winter 2025.)

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight. Pictured: Giorgio Armani Fall-Winter 2025.)

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight. Pictured: Giorgio Armani Fall-Winter 2025.)

An Ode to '70s Glam

The Armani models looked otherworldly given their celestial makeup this season. Tying in the collection's earth tones into the eye makeup, models walked the catwalk with exaggerated double-winged eyeshadow. Hair was slicked back and kept minimal and out of models' faces, often hidden under pointed hats.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight. Pictured: Giorgio Armani Fall-Winter 2025.)

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight. Pictured: Giorgio Armani Fall-Winter 2025.)

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight. Pictured: Giorgio Armani Fall-Winter 2025.)

Starlet-Worthy Showpieces

There's a famous saying in Hollywood fashion circles that you always wear Armani while winning an Oscar—just look at Sandra Bullock, Anne Hathaway, or Cate Blanchett. While it may not always be true, the idea still stands: Giorgio Armani, as a label, often shines during awards season thanks to the house's penchant for embroidered dresses and tailored sophistication.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight. Pictured: Giorgio Armani Fall-Winter 2025.)

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight. Pictured: Giorgio Armani Fall-Winter 2025.)