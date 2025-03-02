The Dolce & Gabbana F/W 25 Show Redefines What It Means to Be a "Cool Girl"

Dolce & Gabbana is rewriting the cool-girl narrative, resurrecting her as a vibrant force of individuality, as showcased in its F/W 25 show in Milan. The collection showed that coolness isn't about blending into the background—it’s about standing out, unapologetically, with bold and extravagant accessories or ensembles that make a statement and tell a story.

So what did attendees witness exactly? First, the Dolce & Gabbana F/W 25 show opened with a video titled "Cool Girls," featuring It girl Vittoria Ceretti as she effortlessly navigated her day. As the music swelled, models, including Amelia Gray Hamlin and Irina Shayk, took to the runway, striding with ambition and intention. The show then extended outside the venue, where the runway continued, culminating in a lively celebration on bleachers with music provided by DJ Victoria De Angelis.

The collection itself featured invigorating utilitarian-inspired designs paired with sultry lace details. Meticulously embellished minidresses captured a carefree spirit, complemented by a less-is-more makeup approach that enhanced each model's natural beauty. Additionally, fun accessories such as oversize fur hats, thigh-high socks, and bug-eye sunglasses completed the looks and added a touch of boldness. Each ensemble highlighted the essence of individuality, showing that embracing who you are is all it takes to be an effortlessly chic person in 2025. Read on to discover more highlights from the Dolce & Gabbana F/W 25 show during Milan Fashion Week.

D&G's Bona Fide "Cool Girls"

Dolce & Gabbana's F/W 25 show focused on the concept of the "cool girl," making it a perfect fit for the brand to cast It girl Vittoria Ceretti as the face of its collection. Ceretti appeared in a video shared on Instagram before the runway show that was featured again during the event, right before the models took to the runway. Additionally, fashion icon Amelia Gray Hamlin contributed a fresh and modern vibe with her understated yet striking appeal. At the same time, global supermodel Irina Shayk brought sophistication and power with her timeless beauty and bold confidence. Together, these women embodied the multifaceted nature of the modern woman who is chic, fearless, and unafraid to be vulnerable.

Utilitarian Workwear

The collection's initial looks presented a striking shift from the brand's signature Italian aesthetics, embracing the rugged charm of utilitarian workwear. Models graced the runway in oversize army-green utility jackets that served as statement pieces. Accompanying these bold outerwear choices were cargo pants and skirts, each thoughtfully designed with large pockets, fur accents, or striking zipper embellishments.

Plenty of Fur

The resurgence of fur has undoubtedly been the most talked-about trend this fashion month, and Dolce & Gabbana has embraced this revival wholeheartedly. Out of 79 looks, an impressive three-quarters featured faux fur, in line with the brand's 2022 Fur Free Policy . While eco-friendly fur was used in hats, skirts, and handbags, it was most notably showcased in outerwear, from rugged utility jackets and classic denim to luxurious leather coats and dramatic mob wife–inspired toppers.

Luxe Lace Accents

Dolce & Gabbana's exquisite use of romantic lace fabrics beautifully captured the essence of a confident, unapologetic woman. Designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana skillfully blended ethereal lace minidresses with bold, street-savvy elements like rugged denim coats. They also paired daring lace bralettes with distressed jeans and snug cardigans, creating a striking contrast that was sophisticated and relatable. This captivating combination made a powerful statement and celebrated the modern woman's multifaceted nature.

Personality Pieces

Statement-making accessories such as furry bags, extra-large fur pillbox-like hats, thigh-high socks, chunky beanies, and bug-eye sunglasses were essential finishing touches. These bold accents didn't just complete the looks; they infused them with character and charm. They even challenged the notion of quiet luxury, reminding us that fashion should be fun and that it can be freeing to be unapologetically loud and dress in a way that reflects your authentic self.

Glamorous Graphic Tees

The collection showcased another notable departure from the brand’s typical sophisticated aesthetic with the introduction of graphic T-shirts. These shirts featured vintage rock band and sports graphics reminiscent of early 2000s tees; however, they were elevated through clever styling, which included blending everyday comfort with high fashion. Some oversize T-shirts were worn as dresses and layered under double-breasted coats, while others were teamed with baggy jeans for a more relaxed look. Additionally, tees were styled over long-sleeve shirts, paying homage to the nostalgic layering techniques popular in the aughts.

Party Dresses

The "cool girl" aesthetic would not exist without its predecessor, the "party girl," who embodies confidence and a flair for bold, eye-catching fashion. Dolce & Gabbana's F/W 25 show paid tribute to this with party dresses adorned with crystals, stones, and sequins, creating striking minidress silhouettes that shimmered with every movement. These glamorous, high-octane pieces perfectly complemented the street-side party that concluded the show, blending the world of high fashion with the energy of a spontaneous and vibrant celebration.

