Spring Jackets Look Great With Jeans, But Go Even Better With These Chic Dress Styles

With the season’s annual chore behind us—see: spring cleaning—you might find yourself wondering what to do with all the lightweight and airy pieces that survived being packed away. However, given that we’re dealing with the UK, the most resolute dressers amongst us know it’s always safe to keep hold of a few sturdy pieces of outerwear to see us through the few false springs that lie ahead. Indeed, this regular meteorological phenomenon has made sceptics of us all, never quite trusting that any forecast that promises blue skies and sunshine won't be succeeded by torrential downpour and darkened clouds.
But it’s this distrust in the weather that has made us resilient to styling woes and kept our wardrobes well-stocked with clothes that can see us through anything. This season, especially, has delivered its fair share of picturesque spring jacket trends that warrant clutching onto, irrespective of rain, hail or shine. There’s the cropped blazer styles seen at Mattieu Blazy’s debut for Chanel, of course, along with Jonathan Anderson’s flippy and truncated iteration of Monsieur Dior’s revered Bar Jacket and even wafty blousons by Chemena Kamali for Chloé.
That’s only scratching the surface. Still, it appears that the members of the style set aren’t even willing to part with their jacket styles on even the most clement of days. Earlier in the month, Margot Robbie attended a film premiere in the middle of a Los Angeles heat wave, wearing a draped strapless mini from Australian-based brand With Jéan and a tan leather bomber jacket. Elsewhere, whilst promoting her upcoming third album, Olivia Rodrigo took to London’s Regent’s Canal wearing a pink babydoll and navy pea coat.
Though it might feel contradictory to wear a spring jacket with a dress, these looks are proof that this season is all about embracing these conflicts. Consider it like an extension of the “wrong shoe theory”, as pairing a sturdier jacket with a floaty, one-and-done dress is the most effective way to inject an element of visual contrast into your look. (Whilst also catering to the ever-fluctuating temperature.)
So, whether you’re looking for something to shelter you through those brisk mornings as you head to a Saturday morning brunch or want a structural look to offset your shorter hemline outfits, keep scrolling through for the key spring jackets to wear with dresses in 2026.
7 Chic Spring Jackets to Wear With Dresses in 2026
1. Suede Jackets
Style Note: Once reserved exclusively for Bob Dylan enthusiasts, suede jackets have quickly become one of the most covetable pieces in your springtime arsenal, thanks to chic iterations offered by the likes of St. Agni, Saint Laurent and Nour Hammour. Textured, tactile and oh-so sumptuous, this velveteen style will enhance any fabric it’s paired with, from ethereal broderie anglaise midis sprinkled with eyelet cutouts to the skin-baring crochet styles you’ll see all over Paris in high summer, à la the adobe.
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ST. AGNI
Utility Cocoon Suede Jacket
This Byron Bay-based brand is like catnip for Californian cool girls like Kaia Gerber, Kendall Jenner and Meghan Markle, with the latter recently wearing this exact piece whilst on tour in Melbourne.
Reformation
Veda Kendall Suede Jacket
With a high-neck closure that sits right under the chin and a gathered neckline, this style is equally snug and sophisticated.
H&M
Oversized Suede Jacket
Wear this, and you'll be the envy of everyone you walk past.
2. Leather Bomber Jackets
Style Note: Any well-edited wardrobe wouldn’t be complete without a bomber. Perhaps the most perennial leather jacket style, the oversized shape will always make for an intriguing silhouette, especially when countered with sleek and slinky, like bare legs, a boudoir-approved mini and strappy heels.
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Reiss
Oversize Grained-Leather Bomber Jacket
Inspired by Belgian creative director Anthony Vaccarello, made in Britain.
Rohé
Reinvented Leather Jacket
Size up for the oversized effect the brand intended, and offset it with classic trousers like cigarette trousers.
Style Note: Now endorsed by Hailey Bieber, Charli XCX and Bella Hadid, waisted technical jackets have certainly come a long way from being the uniform of Arsenal supporters or Oasis adherents. Of course, who's to question this ascension when the style boasts chic elements like a funnel neck, cinched midsection and stiff, country jacket-esque collar.
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MANGO
Oversized Parka With Pockets
Made out of 100% cotton, this jacket feels structured without seeming heavy.