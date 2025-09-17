Spotted at the COS Show: The Leather Coat and Plaid Shirt That *Will* Sell Out By October 1

Though there was plenty of fall 2025 inspiration on the catwalk at COS's New York Fashion Week show this weekend, what stuck with me most from the event, held at Greenpoint Terminal Warehouse in Brooklyn, were two specific COS items that didn't make it onto the runway. Instead, they were both released ahead of the official fall/winter 2025 collection and were worn by a bevy of chic attendees. Now, I'm predicting a quick and thorough sell-out of the two popular pieces. What were they? Keep reading.
The first was COS's Checked Flannel Shirt, which comes in both tan and blue plaid. All of the above were represented on guests at Sunday's show. Plaid shirts have been rising in the ranks of fashion this year, but most of the options on the market are expensive—like really, really expensive. COS's two options are priced under $150, but look just as luxurious as their designer alternatives. And I'm not the only person who thinks so. I heard the like from at least five of the people seated around me. At the warehouse presentation, I saw the shirt styled in various ways, with WWW editor Anna Laplaca wearing hers with a knee-length, tobacco-colored suede skirt.
More impactful, though, was COS's Croc-Embossed Leather Coat, which was the unofficial street-style star of the day. The shell is made of chocolate-brown, heavy-duty 100% leather, which explains its slightly higher price point than most COS outerwear. Trust me, though, it's worth the cost. I, as well as a handful of other attendees, was lucky enough to wear the knee-length, single-breasted topper, so I know firsthand just how quality it is (and how many people displayed interest in buying one of their own).
Both pieces are guaranteed to sell out. It's just a matter of whether or not you secure them in your size before that happens. For safety, I'd act fast. By October 1, I'd be willing to bet that both are long gone. Scroll down to shop the viral COS fall 2025 items and see how cool people styled them at the NYFW show.
Shop COS's Checked Flannel Shirt:
COS
Checked Flannel Shirt
COS
Checked Flannel Shirt
How to Style:
Get the look: Blue plaid shirt + Brown plaid skirt + Flat mules + Pillbox hat
Get the look: Tan plaid shirt + Suede pencil skirt + Heeled sandals
Get the look: Tan plaid shirt + Black trousers + Mesh flats
Shop COS's Croc-Embossed Leather Coat:
COS
Croc-Embossed Leather Coat
How to Style:
Get the look: Brown croc coat + Knee-high boots + Black bag
Get the look: Croc coat + Croc bag + Tights + Kitten heels
Get the look: Croc coat + Shift dress + Animal print heels
Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.