The 30 Items That Will Define Style This Spring

After what's felt like the longest winter recorded in history, spring is now just a few short days away. Pack up your floor-length wool coats, J.Lo-approved Ugg boots, and leather gloves one last time—I'm looking at you, false spring—and switch your sartorial mindset over to warm-weather favorites like white skirts, moccasins, and trench coats. This time, spring will stick, whether I have to force it to or not.

With that in mind, I thought it was a good time to share the season's most-desired buys while there's still plenty of time to express-ship them to your door for a March 20 arrival, the first day of spring. I spent New York's last few chilly days looking at street style, Instagram, runways, and more, and of all the potential It pieces, I hand-selected the 30 with the highest likelihood to succeed.

Thinking of what to buy in spring 2025? Why? Everything you need to know is just a scroll away.

GIGI BURRIS Ady Shirred Satin Hat $425 SHOP NOW I've had this satin hat by Gigi Burris on my radar for a few months now, waiting to consider purchasing until the sun came out and the weather allowed me to swap out my wool chapeaus for something a touch lighter weight. Then I saw Rachel Tashjian Wise, a fashion critic at The Washington Post and the creator of the popular Substack Opulent Tips, wearing it during Milan Fashion Week. Its inherent elegance was even more obvious in person than it looked online—I ordered it immediately.

RÓHE Silk-Trimmed Wool-Blend Midi Skirt $720 SHOP NOW Double-layer skirts are one of those fashion trends that people inside the industry have been quietly adoring for years but only a select few brands—like Sportmax, The Garment, Róhe, and Balenciaga—were manufacturing. They kept selling out in a matter of days or weeks. Now, it appears that people are catching onto them in a louder way, leading me to predict a spring dominated by the two-in-one skirt style.

chanel Moccasins $1225 SHOP NOW These Chanel moccasins took fashion by storm after they walked the French fashion house's Resort 2025 runway in Marseille. When they arrived in stores, they sold out lightning quick, but it appears from various Instagram Stories of late that stock is back, just in time for moccasin season.

LIBEROWE Linen Raja Signature Jacket $1750 SHOP NOW Liberowe's Raja jacket is always in season, but this new variation, with a natural linen bodice and velvet accents, feels especially perfect for the season ahead. The tailoring is impeccable and the black velvet makes it feel ridiculously luxurious. Just throw it on with jeans or a white skirt and be on your way.

The Row Marlo Large Leather Tote Bag $4300 SHOP NOW With rumors continuing to swirl about The Row's Margaux bag, let me introduce you to the brand's next sought-after tote, the Marlo, which has already sold out on The Row's website in all three of its available colors. I found a few still in stock for you to buy ASAP before they're gone too.

Prada Wool Polo Shirt $1720 SHOP NOW I just got back from Milan Fashion Week, and of all the lust-worthy S/S 25 Prada items on every attendee's wish list, this menswear knit, which also made an appearance on the womenswear runway, was at the top of the list. I spotted it on at least three guests at the F/W 25 show, setting the stage for a very popular spring sweep.

Tory Burch Pleated Twill Skirt $598 SHOP NOW It's about to be white-skirt season, people, and if you, unlike me, haven't been wearing yours all winter long, it's time to pull them out of storage or, better yet, buy this new 2025 version from Tory Burch, which features refined pleats and a length that's very in right now.

Sézane Clyde Trench Coat $350 SHOP NOW This reversible, French girl–approved trench coat has been making the rounds among NYC editors in every color and length option, from this classic option with gingham interior to a chocolate-brown alternative that features a chic leopard print inside.

LORO PIANA Alba Satin Slippers $1100 SHOP NOW Loro Piana's on a roll right now when it comes to shoes, with the Rebecca flat and its newer lifted options still reigning, and this new Alba slipper on the rise. Rich, luxurious slippers are one of 2025's most talked-about shoe trends, and no brand is richer or more luxurious than Italy's Loro Piana. Period.

Alaïa Le Teckel Clutch in Suede Goatskin $2350 SHOP NOW Everybody wants a Le Teckel Clutch. Even if they don't know they want one, they want one. The more formal take on Alaïa's beloved Le Teckel shoulder bag, this clutch has been everywhere in the lead-up to spring, just in time for it to be paired with white skirts, sleek halter dresses, and of course, casual jeans-and-tee outfits.

COLLEEN ALLEN Fleece Maxi Skirt $750 SHOP NOW Colleen Allen is one of the New York City fashion scene's buzziest designers. Everyone wants a piece from her recent collections, with this fleece maxi skirt from her debut being a definite favorite. Your spring wardrobe needs a color injection? Here it is.

THE ANTEROS Lief $275 SHOP NOW If a new white shirt that won't fall apart by fall is something you're in the market for, look no further than The Anteros, a shirting brand specializing in unique styles made from the highest-quality fabrics. The Lief is a personal favorite of mine, but there are plenty of other chic silhouettes to choose from on the brand's website.

YSL Reversible Belt in Smooth Leather $740 SHOP NOW There YSL goes again, creating a perfect belt for chic people to fight over in Paris, New York, London, and beyond. A good belt can transform any denim or trouser outfit, so spending a little bit more if you know you'll wear it a lot is never a bad idea in my book.

Alaïa Wool Wide-Leg Pants $1750 SHOP NOW Didn't you hear? Barrel jeans are stepping aside for spring to make room for barrel trousers, the Rosie Huntington-Whiteley–approved bottoms that feel chicer than the style's denim little sister and add a definite sense of intrigue to any look.

JUJU VERA Petra Shell Pendant $595 SHOP NOW Of all the jewelry brands out there, the one everyone's talking about this season is Juju Vera, founded by vintage curator Julia "Juju" Ferentinos. Her vintage-inspired necklaces, earrings, and bracelets have caught the industry's attention, and I don't see any reason they won't hold it for quite some time.

Khaite Saraphina Lambskin Leather Jacket $5500 SHOP NOW The closer your leather blazer's buttons are to each other, the chicer said blazer is, as proven by Khaite's sophisticated Saraphina jacket, which is selling quickly at every retailer it's sold at. Shocker.

DÔEN Iona Short $238 SHOP NOW If you want to credit someone for these Dôen shorts becoming wildly popular in the last year, credit Courtney Grow. She styled the lingerie-like short shorts with a leather bomber jacket, the perfect outfit to kick off spring with.

By Malene Birger Ayda Flats $730 SHOP NOW If looking like a very rich person is high on your spring manifestation list, dare I scoot you in the direction of these By Malene Birger flats that also come in black velvet (which are, yes, very wow and luxe).

cartier Tank Louis Cartier Watch $7000 SHOP NOW The watch everyone wants? Well, that has to be a Cartier Tank Louis, but not just any Cartier Tank Louis. The fashion crowd's turned their attention specifically toward the jewelry house's recently launched mini Tank Louis, an adorable and delicate accessory worthy of every ounce of praise it's currently receiving.

Bottega Veneta Cotton Twill Blouson $3200 SHOP NOW Sporty, technical jackets are a must-own piece in every spring wardrobe. The best ones do a great job of balancing sportiness with a classic, tailored look, which is why Bottega Veneta's tan-and-plaid version is acquiring so many fans.

AURALEE Super Fine Wool Stripe Tie $295 SHOP NOW No accessory has received more attention this year than ties, showing up on Saint Laurent's runway and in Kendall Jenner's and Laura Harrier's closets. This spring, go for a lighter version with this Auralee cream-colored and striped tie to bring the fall trend into a new season.

Massimo Dutti Wide-Leg Trousers With Seam Details $190 SHOP NOW Every spring, like clockwork, stylish women ditch their go-to fall and winter jeans and skirts for a pair of white trousers, styling them with flats, sneakers, and heels alike until colder months return again later in the year. This specific pair is going to be a hit, with its minimal, leg-lengthening design and sleek wide-leg fit.

BALLY Pathy Suede Loafers $920 SHOP NOW By next spring, Bally will have a new creative director and thus a new look, with the Italian brand's former leader, Simone Bellotti, announcing his departure during fashion month for a new gig at Jil Sander. With that, demand for pieces by Bellotti are bound to skyrocket, and if I'm right, these chocolate-brown, suede Pathy loafers are going to be at the top of many wish lists.

RUE DE VERNEUIL Traversée Large Leather- and Webbing-Trimmed Canvas Tote $395 SHOP NOW Spring and summer, to me, mean weekend trips and adventures, which means a great getaway bag is essential. Everyone in my close fashion circle has been talking about Rue de Verneuil's canvas-and-leather totes, which means I'll be spotting them everywhere in train stations and airports in a few weeks.

Jacquemus The Trapèze Knit $650 SHOP NOW With cape-like tops going just as crazy as Jacquemus's latest collection, it's no wonder this Trapèze knit top is already almost completely sold out. Plus, the shoulder hardware makes jewelry an afterthought.

ST. AGNI Paneled Leather Maxi Skirt $645 SHOP NOW Spring is the perfect season for leather pencil skirts. Remove the tights you've been living in all winter and throw on some heeled sandals and a tank top to get a rich, sophisticated look that's also fun and fresh for warmer weather.

phoebe philo Bliss Sunglasses $580 SHOP NOW The bigger your sunglasses are this spring, the better, especially if they make you look like Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis. The tint on these Phoebe Philo glasses bring that vibe into 2025, feeling modern and vintage at the same time.

Miu Miu Gymnasium Technical Fabric and Suede Sneakers $820 SHOP NOW Miu Miu's sneakers are taking off in every direction, with Amelia Gray Hamlin being one of their biggest celebrity fans. Cool, retro, and in-demand, this new Gymnasium style is set to go viral and sell out by the time spring officially hits.

TOTEME Twisted Seam High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans $360 SHOP NOW The denim world this spring will revolve around one specific style: tailored dark-wash jeans. Pair them with a clean, crisp tee or plaid button-down shirt for something casual or a scarf blouse to formalize the easy bottoms.