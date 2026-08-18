I'm Your Stylist, No Appointment Needed—6 Relevant Early Fall Outfits From Shopbop That Are So Chic

Modern. Cool. Period.

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Fall outfits from Shopbop
(Image credit: @lindatol_; Shopbop)

Hey, there. It's Bobby here, the executive shopping director at Who What Wear. But you can also refer to me as your very own personal stylist—no appointment or payment required. Muwah! Okay, below I’ve put together six early fall outfits that combine trend-forward silhouettes with elevated basics to keep your seasonal wardrobe effortless and relevant. And fun fact: Everything is from Shopbop given that it's a go-to retailer for many of us (myself included).

The types of looks run the gamut—from a casual, everyday outfit (cue the vibe above with the red jacket) to a dressier silhouette for any upcoming events. As a quick preview, you'll notice directional outerwear, breathtaking hues (hello, purple), cool pants, and everything in between. Happy shopping and styling.

Fall Outfits From Shopbop

(Image credit: Shopbop)

A funnel-neck jacket is key for fall 2026. I'm into a bold color like red. I'd style it with a long-sleeve tee and cool black pants.

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Fall Outfits From Shopbop

(Image credit: Shopbop)

I fell in love with this wrap cardigan. Very editorial. Try it with a baby tee and a pretty lace-trim skirt.

Fall Outfits From Shopbop

(Image credit: Shopbop)

The bow on this jacket! Team it with a coordinating tan shirt, jeans, flats, and you're set.

Fall Outfits From Shopbop

(Image credit: Shopbop)

Purple is the color of the season. I adore the hue against a cool khaki color. Also, don't be afraid to add more color here, like with a burgundy bag.

Fall Outfits From Shopbop

(Image credit: Shopbop)

If you're looking for an ensemble for an event, consider this stunner from Staud. Absolutely gorgeous.

Fall Outfits From Shopbop

(Image credit: Shopbop)

This trench coat looks way more expensive than it is. It will take any look to the next level.

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Bobby Schuessler
Bobby Schuessler
Executive Shopping Director

Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over 15 years of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent over a decade at Who What Wear, currently leading the shopping team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives, with brands including Gucci, Nordstrom, Sunglass Hut, Cartier, and Old Navy. He also appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises, and is the star of Who What Wear's scripted show, Retail Therapy.