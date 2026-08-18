I'm Your Stylist, No Appointment Needed—6 Relevant Early Fall Outfits From Shopbop That Are So Chic

Hey, there. It's Bobby here, the executive shopping director at Who What Wear. But you can also refer to me as your very own personal stylist—no appointment or payment required. Muwah! Okay, below I’ve put together six early fall outfits that combine trend-forward silhouettes with elevated basics to keep your seasonal wardrobe effortless and relevant. And fun fact: Everything is from Shopbop given that it's a go-to retailer for many of us (myself included).
The types of looks run the gamut—from a casual, everyday outfit (cue the vibe above with the red jacket) to a dressier silhouette for any upcoming events. As a quick preview, you'll notice directional outerwear, breathtaking hues (hello, purple), cool pants, and everything in between. Happy shopping and styling.
A funnel-neck jacket is key for fall 2026. I'm into a bold color like red. I'd style it with a long-sleeve tee and cool black pants.
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Pistola
Liberty Funnel Neck Jacket
Leset
Margo Baseball Tee
La Ligne
Poplin Barrel Leg Colby Pants
STAUD
Port Tote Bag
Reformation
Inez Flat Mules
I fell in love with this wrap cardigan. Very editorial. Try it with a baby tee and a pretty lace-trim skirt.
Damson Madder
Venna Wrap Cardigan
Free People
Clean Lines Baby Tee
LoveShackFancy
Janella Skirt
Luv Aj
The Palma Washer Hoop Earrings
Tony Bianco
Topaz Heeled Sandals
The bow on this jacket! Team it with a coordinating tan shirt, jeans, flats, and you're set.
Sandy Liang
Torry Jacket - Khaki
Apiece Apart
Isolde Button Down Shirt
AGOLDE
Low Curve Jeans
Tom Ford
Bronson Sunglasses
Tony Bianco
Brash Flats
Purple is the color of the season. I adore the hue against a cool khaki color. Also, don't be afraid to add more color here, like with a burgundy bag.
LE BOP
Zadie Polo
Tibi
Active Knit Scottie Joggers
Jil Sander
Linea Shoulder Bag
Alexandre de Paris
Small Acetate Clip - Albinos
adidas
Japan Lux Sneakers
If you're looking for an ensemble for an event, consider this stunner from Staud. Absolutely gorgeous.
STAUD
Davina Dress
Jennifer Fisher
Natasha Cuff
SHASHI
Bezel Stud Earrings 5mm
Hunting Season
Opera Clutch in Satin
KAANAS
Sorella Sandals
This trench coat looks way more expensive than it is. It will take any look to the next level.
Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over 15 years of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent over a decade at Who What Wear, currently leading the shopping team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives, with brands including Gucci, Nordstrom, Sunglass Hut, Cartier, and Old Navy. He also appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises, and is the star of Who What Wear's scripted show, Retail Therapy.