I'm a Shopping Director, and Here Is My First List of Fashionable Fall Items at Nordstrom—Go!

This edit is modern and chic.

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Woman wearing a black sweater and jeans.
(Image credit: @elizagracehuber)

For a shopping director, sorting through new arrivals comes with the job. Nordstrom is always a top spot for standout finds, so here is my first fall 2026 edit featuring the absolute best pieces to shop right now.

You know I live for elevated basics, the foundational elements in a well-curated wardrobe. I found a range of fall staples, including cool jeans, versatile jackets, and beautiful knits. I certainly didn't forget about shoes, so I made sure to feature everything from sleek boots to modern flats. Okay, enough chatting. Go shopping.

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Bobby Schuessler
Bobby Schuessler
Executive Shopping Director

Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over 15 years of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent over a decade at Who What Wear, currently leading the shopping team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives, with brands including Gucci, Nordstrom, Sunglass Hut, Cartier, and Old Navy. He also appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises, and is the star of Who What Wear's scripted show, Retail Therapy.