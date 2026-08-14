I'm a Shopping Director, and Here Is My First List of Fashionable Fall Items at Nordstrom—Go!

For a shopping director, sorting through new arrivals comes with the job. Nordstrom is always a top spot for standout finds, so here is my first fall 2026 edit featuring the absolute best pieces to shop right now.
You know I live for elevated basics, the foundational elements in a well-curated wardrobe. I found a range of fall staples, including cool jeans, versatile jackets, and beautiful knits. I certainly didn't forget about shoes, so I made sure to feature everything from sleek boots to modern flats. Okay, enough chatting. Go shopping.
Caslon
Bell Sleeve Mock Neck Merino Wool & Cotton Sweater
A navy sweater is always chic.
Citizens of Humanity
90s High Waist Straight Leg Jeans
All in Favor
Striped Crewneck Sweater
Can't go wrong with a colorful striped knit.
MANGO
Quarter Zip Sweater
Reformation
Mccall Handkerchief Hem Silk Skirt
Style this skirt with the sweater above.
Cotton On
Cove Biker Jacket
adidas
Tokyo Low Top Sneakers
Open Edit
Curator Crepe Flare Leg Trousers
All in Favor
Striped Polo Sweater
Another cute striped knit.
MANGO
Checked Cotton Shirt
Wear this shirt as is or tied around your waist.
Alex Mill
Taylor Cotton & Cashmere Cardigan
Purple will be everywhere this fall.
H&M
Cashmere-Blend Jumper
MANGO
Funnel Neck Bomber Jacket
You'll get a lot of wear out of this jacket.
Vince Camuto
Jenlea Ballet Flats
Damson Madder
Liu Raincoat
Marc Fisher
Tarrie Tall Block Heel Boots
New knee-high boots, anyone?
COS
Cable-Knit Cashmere Sweater
These loafers come in a few different colors.
Levi's
Ribcage High Waist Wide Leg Jeans
Favorite Daughter
Zoe Leather Pumps
BP
Crewneck Cotton Blend Cardigan
The styling possibilities are endless.
Madewell
Oversize Denim Button-Up Shirt
For the denim-on-denim vibe.
rag & bone
Sutton Slim Cigarette Jeans