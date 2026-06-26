Every Summer After Author Carley Fortune Loves a Book-Inspired Fashion Theme

Carley Fortune has a lot to celebrate. Last month, she released her fifth romance novel, Our Perfect Storm, before having not one, not two but three books (Every Summer After, One Golden Summer, and Our Perfect Storm) hit the New York Times-bestseller list at the same time—a first for the Canadian author. And she just wrapped up a nationwide press tour for Every Year After, the Amazon Prime series adaptation of her breakout summer read, which included stops at the Kelly Clarkson Show, Empire State Building, and Tribeca Film Festival.
Whether she's penning a new page turner, or meticulously planning her latest press tour looks, Fortune is all about creating an experience for her fans. For the latter, that means crafting a fashion theme that cheekily nods to the book she's promoting and incorporating a few easter eggs for good measure. As if we needed another reason to be a fan of Fortune.
For the Every Year After press tour, Fortune enlisted the help of stylist Amber Watkins to create a summer-inspired wardrobe that just as easily could suit a stylish weekend at Barry's Bay. Here, she breaks it down, including the Canadian brands she loves. Plus, the title on her summer must-read list.
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You put a lot of thought into your press tour looks. You just wrapped your book tour for your latest book, Our Perfect Storm, which had its own fashion theme. How soon did you begin outfit planning and what does that process look like? Do you work with a stylist or source yourself?
I think of my book tour events like a show—I want to give the audience an incredible experience, and fashion is an important part of that. I worked with a stylist, Amber Watkins, to craft a wardrobe that pulled from Our Perfect Storm’s moody purple cover. We started discussing the vibe and palette about a month before my tour started, and then Amber created a mood board to make sure we were on the same page before she began pulling clothes.
This month is all about Every Year After. How did you want to approach your looks for this press tour? Is there a theme or style that connects all of your looks?
The vibe was “cottage but make it fashion.” So cotton dresses, denim, a little bit of patchwork—all in tones of blue and cream. We also wanted a big wow moment for the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of the show, and I wanted to wear a Canadian designer. We borrowed the most incredible hand-beaded gown from Anmol Handa, a rising star, who had just shown the look at Fashion Art Toronto.
If you could encapsulate your Every Year After press looks into three words, what would they be?
Lake girl in the city. Sorry, that’s five words.
For eagle-eyed fans, are there any Every Year After easter eggs in your outfits?
Yes! There’s a piece of jewelry that my husband had made for me, which I wore for almost every appearance.
How would you say these looks are an extension of your everyday style?
I’m a sucker for a great shoe, and we found the most spectacular shoes. We mixed in Canadian labels that love like Smythe and Hilary MacMillan and took casual pieces (like a cotton short and camisole set) and then paired them with something more polished—a gorgeous plaid Smythe blazer and exquisite white Aquazzura heels, for example. That’s very much my ap