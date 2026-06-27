5 Elevated Summer Accessories Everyone Who Wants to Look Stylish Should Own

Aside from sun protection, the main objective when choosing summer accessories is to enhance your outfit. The warm weather and lack of layers that come along with it allow for more fun and freedom when choosing your accessories. There may not be many parameters when shopping for summer accessories, but something I always avoid is ones that lean tacky. Good news: The five summer accessory trends I'm highlighting below are anything but. In fact, they do the opposite of cheapening your outfits—they elevate them in one fell swoop.
Why just five accessories, you ask? Well, these are big ones, and among them all, they cover pretty much every category: a bag, a sandal, a jewelry piece, a sunglasses style, and headgear. Something else to note about these accessories is that I have a strong feeling that they'll be sticking around for future summers, so they'll be smart, worthy wardrobe investments if you choose to make them. Scroll on to find out why they're so very useful and to shop my favorite options from each category.
Logo-Less Raffia Tote
Raffia totes are nothing new, and that's part of the reason they're such a smart purchase. This summer, in particular, the fashion crowd is gravitating toward classic logo-less totes.