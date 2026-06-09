Here You Go: The Best Summer 2026 Basics at Nordstrom (Style Them With Everything)

From cool pants to chic tops.

Bobby Schuessler's avatar
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As fashion people, we can all agree: basics are the unsung heroes of any wardrobe. I personally couldn't imagine my closet without a selection of these versatile standouts. In fact, I primarily wear elevated basics daily (re: a simple top and pants) and then play it up with more statement accessories. Furthermore, Nordstrom is a go-to retailer to uncover some of the best basics, so I scrolled through the new arrivals to curate an edit of the best summer 2026 basics to consider.

Below you'll see my shopping director-approved edit, featuring items that can easily mix and match with pieces already in your wardrobe. You'll note cool pants that you can style with all of your favorite tops, blouses to dress up or down, elevated shorts, and so much more.