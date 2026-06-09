As fashion people, we can all agree: basics are the unsung heroes of any wardrobe. I personally couldn't imagine my closet without a selection of these versatile standouts. In fact, I primarily wear elevated basics daily (re: a simple top and pants) and then play it up with more statement accessories. Furthermore, Nordstrom is a go-to retailer to uncover some of the best basics, so I scrolled through the new arrivals to curate an edit of the best summer 2026 basics to consider.
Below you'll see my shopping director-approved edit, featuring items that can easily mix and match with pieces already in your wardrobe. You'll note cool pants that you can style with all of your favorite tops, blouses to dress up or down, elevated shorts, and so much more.
Nordstrom
Everyday Cotton Rib Tank
Like showcased above, a great tank always works.
Open Edit
Lace Trim Satin Pants
Reformation
Nora Linen Shorts
Nordstrom
Textured T-Shirt
AGOLDE
Ren High Waist Wide Leg Jeans
Pink jeans are having a moment.
Open Edit
Everyday Pleated Linen Blend Shorts
PAIGE
Arellia Skimmer High Waist Barrel Leg Jeans
Almina Concept
High V Neck Tank
Free People
Clean Rugby Stripe Cotton Top
H&M
Bootcut Cotton Canvas Trousers
Rails
Freeman Cotton Button-Up Shirt
Dress this shirt up or down.
LESET
Kyoto Cotton Drawstring Utility Crop Pants
The fashion crowd loves these pants.
Citizens of Humanity
Cape Oversize Organic Cotton T-Shirt
You may want to live in this tee.
COS
Tailored Linen Straight-Leg Pants