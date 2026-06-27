Off Campus Season 2 Will Be Stephen Kalyn's Power Play

People have been all about the fictional happenings inside and out of the hockey rink (or "boy aquarium"—IYKYK) since the late-2025 debut of Crave's Heated Rivalry, a TV adaptation of the enemies-to-lovers series by Rachel Reid that shot its leads Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams into superstardom. The latest spicy hockey sports-mance to enter the chat—Off Campus, which is based on the NYT best-selling college romance series by Elle Kennedy—is doing the same with its cast of fresh faces.
The show's slam dunk of a first season broke Amazon Prime Video's viewership records with 36 million streams in its first 12 days, according to Variety, and now, lead actors Ella Bright (who portrayed Hannah Wells) and Belmont Cameli (Garrett Graham) are passing the main-character torch to their costars Mika Abdalla and Stephen Kalyn, who will take center stage as spunky Allie Hayes and playboy Dean Di Laurentis. While both casts of Off Campus and Heated Rivalry continue filming their respective second seasons in Canada (no, they haven't yet run into each other—yes, Kalyn's heard the Storrie comparisons), we caught up with the faux-blonde burgeoning star to discuss his flourishing career and past life as a real high school hockey player, his style evolution, this hotly anticipated second season, and, of course, that sexy Halloween party dance scene.
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First of all, how are you? How's your day so far?
It's been really good. We had a hockey rehearsal today. My one day off, they had to throw something in