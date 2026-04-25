Mark My Words: This Expensive-Looking M&S Dress Will Be Summer’s Viral Hit

With this week’s wave of warm weather, all I’ve been thinking about is my spring dress rotation. Perfect for sunny days and endlessly versatile, there's nothing quite like slipping on a minimal-effort, maximum-impact piece that does oodles of heavy lifting for you, style-wise. After a few days back-to-back in the office, I noticed that one new dress in particular kept jumping from one of my fellow editors to another: Marks and Spencer's Pure Cotton Drop Waist Midi Waisted Dress (£40) had quietly become a fan favourite.
To the naked eye, the construction of this dress feels deceptively simple. In soft cotton, the square-neck dress features a form-fitting bodice that cascades down to the hips, gently flaring out into a floaty, draped skirt. It's finished with drama-infused voluminous puffy sleeves and a contrast stitch running throughout. On the website, I didn't think to take a second look, but on the body, this M&S dress comes to life. With discreet pintucks placed around the skirt, creating a soft, natural drape and adding movement and dimension, it becomes utterly divine.
On Tuesday, when our SEO writer, Ava Gilchrist, wore the dress with a pair of fashion-forward rope sandals, it looked chic, sophisticated and quietly directional. Come Wednesday, it was shopping editor Florrie Alexander’s turn to take the dress for a spin. Paired with a statement red stone necklace, oxblood ballet flats and the sweetest puffed scrunchie, it was infused with playful energy; looking entirely different yet just as compelling. But it was on Thursday, when fashion editor Remy Farrellstepped out in the dress, that I finally decided to buy it. Styling her with the now-iconic JW Anderson backless mules and a raffia tote, the dress was given an edgier lease of life; it wasn’t just pretty, it was cool.
I love a dress that adapts to the wearer's style and is versatile enough to work hard in a capsule wardrobe. Scroll on to shop it, along with a few other new-in pieces from M&S I adore.
Shop the M&S Pure Cotton Drop Waist Midi Waisted Dress
M&S
Pure Cotton Drop Waist Midi Waisted Dress
This dress deserves its flowers.
Shop Other New-In M&S Pieces I Adore
M&S
Satin Lace Insert Mini Skater Dress
This dress would look perfect with strappy sandals and a tote bag on a warm summer's day or beach holiday.