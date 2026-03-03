From Bangkok to Belgravia, I've Gotten So Many Compliments on This $98 Dress

By
published
in News
Nia Destene Dress
(Image credit: Iris Goldsztajn)

Once in a while, a piece of clothing comes along that is so undeniably perfect that it makes your entire outfit. Every. Single. Time. For me, that piece is the Destene dress by Nia in cherry red. It's a strappy midi dress in cotton poplin that hits just above the ankle. It has a fun, twisty sweetheart neckline, a bold open back, and a slanted drop waist that fits me just so—and it costs between $50 and $120, depending on the colorway and whether or not it's on sale. I've worn it on vacation in Bangkok and closer to home in Belgravia, and it's never failed to earn compliments.

Speaking of which, the Destene style is so popular that it's been re-edited in a ton of amazing and nonbasic colors, like parmesan, pesto, rust, candy pink, and ocean blue. There's even a printed option that's perfect for bridal and baby showers this summer. While this is a fairly dressy dress, I love that the fabric means you also absolutely can style it with sneakers and a denim jacket for a casual day, meaning it won't sit around in your closet until you're next required to dress up.

The Destene has been my gateway piece to Nia, and you better believe I'll be a loyal customer moving forward. I've picked some of my favorite dresses from the label for you to shop below.

Iris Goldsztajn NIA Destene dress

(Image credit: Iris Goldsztajn)

Iris Goldsztajn NIA Destene dress

(Image credit: Iris Goldsztajn)

Shop Nia Dresses

Explore More: