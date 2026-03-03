Once in a while, a piece of clothing comes along that is so undeniably perfect that it makes your entire outfit. Every. Single. Time. For me, that piece is the Destene dress by Nia in cherry red. It's a strappy midi dress in cotton poplin that hits just above the ankle. It has a fun, twisty sweetheart neckline, a bold open back, and a slanted drop waist that fits me just so—and it costs between $50 and $120, depending on the colorway and whether or not it's on sale. I've worn it on vacation in Bangkok and closer to home in Belgravia, and it's never failed to earn compliments.