I'm 5'2'' With Expensive Taste—11 Really Chic New-In Buys I've Found Recently

When it comes to curating a wardrobe that feels both luxurious and accessible, Chiara of @chiarasatelier has it down to a fine art. A longtime favourite of ours, she has a real eye for finding those pieces that quietly elevate a look—whether it’s a high-street buy or a designer investment—and her approach to dressing feels both refined and realistic, which aligns perfectly with our ethos here at Who What Wear UK. So it only felt natural to invite her to share a monthly shopping edit with us! At 5'2", Chiara also brings a wealth of knowledge when it comes to petite styling—think clever tips, smart proportions and a tried-and-tested list of go-to brands that actually work for smaller frames. Needless to say, if you're building a wardrobe that works hard but looks consistently elevated, her edit below is an excellent place to start. Enjoy!
September always feels like the beginning of a new year and that means a little bit of freshness gets added to our wardrobe. New year, same me! I love the feeling of getting a new notebook and enjoying the rest of the year to come, and let’s face it, autumn is really the most fashionable month, with the light layers and the endless opportunities for styling things in a fun way. So, I have found some amazing new-season pieces to help breathe new life into your wardrobe and that will work hard for you for years to come.
See My Shopping Picks of the Month, As Chosen By a Petite Fashion Expert:
Prada
Nappa Leather Biker Jacket
I am a big believer in investing in classics that can be enjoyed for years to come, and this year's task has been finding a leather jacket that fits the bill. I found my absolute dream leather jacket at Prada, which has the perfect relaxed fit!
Reformation
Petites Olina Silk Pant
I love a good silky pair of trousers with a knit and as vertically challenged girl that often means I need to visit the tailor. But not any more! Reformation has these trousers in the petite version and they are perfection! Plus they comes in several colours.
COS
Cashmere Shirt
The weather has taken a turn and we need layers. I am a shirt girl at heart and found the perfect cashmere shirt in COS earlier this week. Plus, I really love this shade of brown and also the idea of styling it with a denim shirt underneath.
GUEST IN RESIDENCE
The Wild Rag Cashmere-Jacquard Bandana
We saw the rise of the bandana scarf trend over the warmed months, so why end it there? I have always loved a bandana scarf and this beautiful cashmere version makes for the perfect layering piece that you could wrap around your waist too. Plus this red shade is perfection.
Massimo Dutti
Contrast Collar Short Coat
I just love the fit of this jacket. For a long time oversized fits have dominated outerwear, but it is nice to see a slightly more narrow fit with the buttons of the blazer going all the way to the top .Plus petite girlies, I tried this on and can confirm it is not overwhelming on our frames! I would wear it with a few buttons at the top done up and the rest open for evening event.
Levi
501® 90’s Jeans
I had to mention some jeans and it has to be these. It gives you the look of a pair of vintage jeans without the hassle of actually looking for vintage jeans. Plus, short and tall girls, Levi's has various leg lengths meaning we don't need to get anything altered. Sorry Mr Tailor!
COS
Folio Oversized Bag
Big bags are back and this huge briefcase—as I'm calling it—is the perfect bag. The colour, the shape, the shiny leather...I am obsessed.
Polo Ralph Lauren
Bear Wool Cashmere Blend Jumper
Nothing says autumn like a cosy bear-motif jumper. The Ralph Lauren knit will always be a forever favourite of mine!
Massimo Dutti
Wedge Heeled Mules
This is the season to enjoy your mules, when the weather is a little bit more forgiving that November or December. I especially love the shape of this Massimo Dutti pair. A tip from me is to pop these on with some trousers or jeans and it looks like a boot, which is perfect for now when the weather isn't quite boot-friendly!
COS
Chainmail Brooch
I love a brooch and while I enjoyed big flower ones in the warmer weather, this season I'm going for something sleeker. This stunning sparkly number will brighten up anything you might already have in your wardrobe.