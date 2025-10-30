I'm a Mom and Business Owner—These Are The Items I'm Wearing to Look Chic in My Busy Life

Nicole Trunfio's fashion maternity clothing brand Bumpsuit has officially entered a new era with the launch of its latest campaign in collaboration with model Jasmine Tookes and her viral wellness brand Brunel. Bumpsuit officially launched in 2020 and has been on an uphill trajectory since then by revolutionizing the maternity clothing space.
"Product innovation is really where my focus lies in the company; we are creating products that are helpful, truly helpful during such an important time of transition in a mother's life. We set out to create highly functional clothing, underwear, and accessories that women can wear and use throughout their pregnancies and beyond into the rest of their lives," explains Trunfio.
In this latest collection, Tookes uses her modeling prowess to bring the campaign to life with stunning photos captured at El Matador Beach in Malibu. Not only that, but on site you can shop special Bumpsuit x Jasmine Tookes gift sets featuring some of Bumpsuit's most popular items and Brunel's luxurious Renew Body Oil.
Shop Bumpsuit x Brunel Gift Sets
BUMPSUIT
Baby Mama Set - Jasmine Tookes X Bumpsuit
BUMPSUIT
Date Night Set - Jasmine Tookes X Bumpsuit
BUMPSUIT
"the Sleep Set" - Jasmine Tookes X Bumpsuit
We got a chance to chat with Trunfio about her go-to wardrobe staples. From a chic channel bag to a stunning cinched blazer. Keep reading to see exactly what pieces this mother and entrepreneur depend on everyday.
Shop Nicole Trunfio's Go-To Wardrobe Staples
Chanel
2025 Medium 25 Backpack
" I am loving the backpack at the moment, its giving me a little edge and freshness that I love."
lucchese
Priscilla
" I am in Texas so you need some boots, but really they are super comfortable and can be worn casually or dressed up."
Cartier
Juste Un Clou Bracelet, Classic Model, Diamonds
"My Cartier Pieces remind me of my husband[and] all of the celebrations we have had over the years together—so timeless... I know they will be passed down throughout generations. "
WARDROBE.NYC
X Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Rhw Blazer Dress
I wore this look for our recent pop up opening.
Helsa
The Tweed S Curve Blazer
"I love everything Elsa is doing right now. I wore this set on a recent podcast."
[It's] truly the best active. I wear this almost every day.
BUMPSUIT
The Armadillo Baby Carrier - Cloud
"Hailey Bieber mentioned it as her cant live without product during motherhood. It was such an honor as I know she has probably tried them all! I gift one to every new mom I meet. It's a game changer and a must..."
BUMPSUIT
The Support Belly Band
The belly band is used for flying (prevents bloating), support in office chair, working out, and sleeping (if you want to wake up feeling flat).
