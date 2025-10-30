I'm a Mom and Business Owner—These Are The Items I'm Wearing to Look Chic in My Busy Life

model jasmine tookes poses for bumpsuit x brunel shoot
(Image credit: Bumpsuit x Brunel)
Chichi Offor's avatar
By
published
in Features

Nicole Trunfio's fashion maternity clothing brand Bumpsuit has officially entered a new era with the launch of its latest campaign in collaboration with model Jasmine Tookes and her viral wellness brand Brunel. Bumpsuit officially launched in 2020 and has been on an uphill trajectory since then by revolutionizing the maternity clothing space.

"Product innovation is really where my focus lies in the company; we are creating products that are helpful, truly helpful during such an important time of transition in a mother's life. We set out to create highly functional clothing, underwear, and accessories that women can wear and use throughout their pregnancies and beyond into the rest of their lives," explains Trunfio.

jas tookes posing in pj set at the beach

(Image credit: Bumpsuit x Jasmine Tookes)

In this latest collection, Tookes uses her modeling prowess to bring the campaign to life with stunning photos captured at El Matador Beach in Malibu. Not only that, but on site you can shop special Bumpsuit x Jasmine Tookes gift sets featuring some of Bumpsuit's most popular items and Brunel's luxurious Renew Body Oil.

Shop Bumpsuit x Brunel Gift Sets

We got a chance to chat with Trunfio about her go-to wardrobe staples. From a chic channel bag to a stunning cinched blazer. Keep reading to see exactly what pieces this mother and entrepreneur depend on everyday.

Shop Nicole Trunfio's Go-To Wardrobe Staples

Shop More Pieces From Bumpsuit

Chichi Offor
Chichi Offor
Associate Shopping Editor

Chinazor "Chichi" Offor is a Georgia-born, Los Angeles–based associate editor who relocated from Brooklyn, New York, and joined Who What Wear's West Coast office in 2022. At WWW, she utilizes over 10 years of editorial experience to dish out shopping advice to the masses and analyze key pop-cultural moments. Chichi previously worked at Refinery29, where she helped revolutionize the brand’s plus-size and inclusive fashion coverage. In her spare time, she’s keeping up with the latest movie releases, enjoying a relaxing day at the spa, or obsessing over her latest ADHD-fueled hyperfixation (e.g., Jesse McCartney's underrated career, the negative effects of bicoastal intellectual elitism, and Gen Z’s loneliness epidemic). You can find her online @thechichio on Instagram.

