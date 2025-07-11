From Sofia in Monaco to Millie in Malta—4 Trends Chic Celebs Always Pack for Euro Summers
As much as it pains me to admit it, I don't have any European travel plans this summer. As it stands, I'll be staying in SoCal, going back and forth between Los Angeles and San Diego with some potential road trips to Lake Arrowhead and Santa Barbara. While I'm certainly lucky to live in an area that tourists flock to, I'm still bummed to not be missing out on a Euro summer—and celebrity Instagram posts are not helping.
Dakota Johnson, Sofia Richie Grainge, Kylie Jenner, and Millie Bobby Brown are just a few of the many celebs who have been spotted frolicking around Italy, Spain, Monaco, Malta, and other hotspots. Naturally, they all packed their chicest summer clothes. Johnson, for instance, was photographed in Ibiza with Kate Hudson wearing a crochet swimsuit cover-up. Scroll down to see and shop four trends celebrities always pack for Euro summers.
1. Crochet Cover-Up
2. Animal-Print Pants
3. White Miniskirt
4. Black-and-White Striped Dress
