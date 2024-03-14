Spring’s New, Scandi-Inspired Top Trend Is Here and, Yes, It Looks Great with Jeans

There's a new top trend on the scene and fashion people are flocking to it like ducks to water. Featuring tie-front details and a comfortable, boxy cut, the top in question is one we've seen before but, featuring heavily in the recent wardrobe rotations of Scandi women, it has since been given a brand-new moniker: The "Copenhagen blouse".

Making its way around fashion circles at a speed we've not seen for some time now, the Copenhagen blouse is setting itself up to be spring's most-important buy. Ideal for styling with denim in the early spring months, the Copenhagen blouse offers a breezy, casual finish that wears well with colourful trainers or open-toe sandals. Found in light cotton and linen fabrics, the lightweight shirt layers well for in-between days but can hold its own when the sun in shining.

A new staple amongst retailers, the Copenhagen blouse is championed by European brands such as Ganni and Damson Madder, but has also been swept up by high street heroes' including H&M and Anthropologie this season.

Offering a subtle take on the bow-detail trend, the Copenhagen blouse nods to the blossoming coquette trend, without letting it dictate the energy of the outfit.

Already a favourite amongst so many of my favourite influencers (Scandi or not), read on to discover the Copenhagen blouse trend and shop my edit of the best styles below.

SHOP THE COPENHAGEN BLOUSE TREND HERE:

Ganni Blue Striped Cotton Poplin Peplum Tie Blouse £155 SHOP NOW Ganni's blouses are a fashion persons favourite come spring time.

Anthropologie Bow-Front Tiered Top £48 SHOP NOW This oversized shirt will fall to hip height.

Christopher Esber Calero Tie-Front Poplin Open Shirt £330 SHOP NOW This lightweight blouse offers an easy way to style black well into summer time.

Damson Madder Lana Blouse £95 SHOP NOW The square neck cut creates a canvas for your favourite jewellery.

Reformation Lucinda Silk Top £168 SHOP NOW A more elegant take on the casual trend

H&M Tie-Front Poplin Blouse £15 SHOP NOW Wear with jeans in spring before graduating to shorts come summer.

Rixo Berry Blouse £155 SHOP NOW Add some vibrancy into your transeasonal wardrobe.

BOHÈME Tie Top £166 SHOP NOW

Ganni Tie-Front Cotton-Poplin Peplum Blouse £145 SHOP NOW Style with a white cotton skirt or wear with baggy jeans.