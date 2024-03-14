Spring’s New, Scandi-Inspired Top Trend Is Here and, Yes, It Looks Great with Jeans

By Natalie Munro
published

There's a new top trend on the scene and fashion people are flocking to it like ducks to water. Featuring tie-front details and a comfortable, boxy cut, the top in question is one we've seen before but, featuring heavily in the recent wardrobe rotations of Scandi women, it has since been given a brand-new moniker: The "Copenhagen blouse".

monikh

(Image credit: @monikh)

Making its way around fashion circles at a speed we've not seen for some time now, the Copenhagen blouse is setting itself up to be spring's most-important buy. Ideal for styling with denim in the early spring months, the Copenhagen blouse offers a breezy, casual finish that wears well with colourful trainers or open-toe sandals. Found in light cotton and linen fabrics, the lightweight shirt layers well for in-between days but can hold its own when the sun in shining.

chiarasatelier

(Image credit: @chiarasatelier)

A new staple amongst retailers, the Copenhagen blouse is championed by European brands such as Ganni and Damson Madder, but has also been swept up by high street heroes' including H&M and Anthropologie this season.

chrystelleeriksberger

(Image credit: @chrystelleeriksberger)

Offering a subtle take on the bow-detail trend, the Copenhagen blouse nods to the blossoming coquette trend, without letting it dictate the energy of the outfit.

copenhagen blouse

(Image credit: @pia_mbd)

Already a favourite amongst so many of my favourite influencers (Scandi or not), read on to discover the Copenhagen blouse trend and shop my edit of the best styles below.

SHOP THE COPENHAGEN BLOUSE TREND HERE:

Blue Striped Cotton Poplin Peplum Tie Blouse
Ganni
Blue Striped Cotton Poplin Peplum Tie Blouse

Ganni's blouses are a fashion persons favourite come spring time.

By Anthropologie Bow-Front Tiered Top
Anthropologie
Bow-Front Tiered Top

This oversized shirt will fall to hip height.

Calero Tie-Front Poplin Open Shirt - Christopher Esber - Women | Luisaviaroma
Christopher Esber
Calero Tie-Front Poplin Open Shirt

This lightweight blouse offers an easy way to style black well into summer time.

Lana Blouse - Broderie
Damson Madder
Lana Blouse

The square neck cut creates a canvas for your favourite jewellery.

copenhagen blouse
Reformation
Lucinda Silk Top

A more elegant take on the casual trend

Tie-Front Poplin Blouse
H&M
Tie-Front Poplin Blouse

Wear with jeans in spring before graduating to shorts come summer.

Berry - Umbrella Floral Black
Rixo
Berry Blouse

Add some vibrancy into your transeasonal wardrobe.

The Tie Top (+ Colours)
BOHÈME
Tie Top

Tie-Front Cotton-Poplin Peplum Blouse
Ganni
Tie-Front Cotton-Poplin Peplum Blouse

Style with a white cotton skirt or wear with baggy jeans.

Bianca Ruffle Blouse - Leopard
Damson Madder
Bianca Ruffle Blouse

The leopard print trend is taking off this season.

Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends. 

