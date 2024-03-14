Spring’s New, Scandi-Inspired Top Trend Is Here and, Yes, It Looks Great with Jeans
There's a new top trend on the scene and fashion people are flocking to it like ducks to water. Featuring tie-front details and a comfortable, boxy cut, the top in question is one we've seen before but, featuring heavily in the recent wardrobe rotations of Scandi women, it has since been given a brand-new moniker: The "Copenhagen blouse".
Making its way around fashion circles at a speed we've not seen for some time now, the Copenhagen blouse is setting itself up to be spring's most-important buy. Ideal for styling with denim in the early spring months, the Copenhagen blouse offers a breezy, casual finish that wears well with colourful trainers or open-toe sandals. Found in light cotton and linen fabrics, the lightweight shirt layers well for in-between days but can hold its own when the sun in shining.
A new staple amongst retailers, the Copenhagen blouse is championed by European brands such as Ganni and Damson Madder, but has also been swept up by high street heroes' including H&M and Anthropologie this season.
Offering a subtle take on the bow-detail trend, the Copenhagen blouse nods to the blossoming coquette trend, without letting it dictate the energy of the outfit.
Already a favourite amongst so many of my favourite influencers (Scandi or not), read on to discover the Copenhagen blouse trend and shop my edit of the best styles below.
SHOP THE COPENHAGEN BLOUSE TREND HERE:
Ganni's blouses are a fashion persons favourite come spring time.
This lightweight blouse offers an easy way to style black well into summer time.
Style with a white cotton skirt or wear with baggy jeans.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends.
-
9 Trends Set to Define Fall 2024 Fashion
This is where style is headed.
By Kristen Nichols
-
Kaia Gerber Wore the Spring Sweater Trend L.A. Girls Own in Multiple Colors
Just like in the 1990s.
By Allyson Payer
-
It's Official: Boho Fashion is Back, and We're About to Dress Like It's 2004 Again
Dust off your disc belts.
By Remy Farrell
-
It's True: This Trending Trouser Colour Makes Every Outfit Look Expensive
Spoiler: it's not black.
By Natalie Munro
-
6 Spring Colour Combinations to Try If You Want to Look On-Trend in 2024
Perfect pairings.
By Remy Farrell
-
Sydney Sweeney Just Wore Crystal Underwear With Platforms in Paris
C'est magnifique!
By Eliza Huber
-
7 Major Spring Outfit Trends That Are Giving Florals a Run for Their Money
The new classics.
By Remy Farrell
-
5 Chic and Tasteful Shoe Trends I’ve Seen All Over Paris This Week
Put your French foot forward.
By Natalie Munro