Just So You Know—These Fall Jackets Are Incredibly Chic and Under $300

The under-$300 jacket selection for fall 2026 is looking particularly strong, and there are plenty of styles worth adding to your radar. Whether you're in the market for a new everyday layer or something a little more fashion-forward, this season's offerings cover just about every category. Think sleek leather jackets, cropped styles, cool silk silhouettes, and updated classics that you'll find yourself reaching for on repeat. With so many great options available right now, finding a jacket that fits both your personal style and your budget is easier than ever.
A few outerwear trends are standing out this season, starting with structured silhouettes and interesting details that give familiar styles a fresh perspective. Funnel-neck jackets remain a favorite, while suede-effect finishes, relaxed leather styles, and tailored short coats are also worth considering. Color is another area where things are getting interesting, with rich chocolate brown, deep burgundy, and olive green joining the usual lineup of black, gray, and beige. And while these jackets certainly make a statement on their own, they're also incredibly easy to work into an existing wardrobe, whether your go-to outfit involves denim, trousers, or skirts.
Ahead, we've rounded up the chicest fall jackets under $300 to shop right now. The selection includes a mix of timeless styles, current trends, and versatile pieces that can easily be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. From lightweight options perfect for transitional weather to more substantial layers for cooler days, consider this your guide to finding a new favorite jacket for fall without exceeding your budget.
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Shop the Best Under-$300 Fall Jackets
Niihai
Trench Hoodie Jacket
This jacket is so versatile.
Stone Cold Fox
x REVOLVE Ophelia Jacket
Yes to frog details.
4th & Reckless
Jaden Faux Leather Jacket
We love the slightly longer silhouette on this jacket.
Amanda Uprichard
Anya Jacket
This as a set, we're obsessed.
I.Am.Gia
Dove Cropped Jacket
The draped scarf situation here is so cool.
ALIGNE
Josie Blazer
This is chic.
Madewell
Funnel Neck Windbreaker Jacket
Wear this to and from pilates class.
Superdown
Eloise Faux Fur Jacket
Bambi-print everything right now.
Lioness
Off Duty Faux Leather Coat
No notes, so good.
Z Supply
Peyton Jacket
Very feminine vibes.
Lioness
Form Jacket
This bright color is everything.
Madewell
Field Jacket in Birkdale
An update take on the denim jacket.
Lioness
Angel Faux Leather Jacket
A little animal-print moment.
Sndys
Roxana Coat
Long and luxe.
Susana Monaco
Faux Leather Boyfriend Blazer
You'll get so much wear out of this camel blazer.
Z Supply
Decker Suede Chore Jacket
A fall wardrobe always needs a little suede.
Superdown
Caroline Faux Leather Jacket
We love the fitted shape here.
Lovers and Friends
Romee Jacket
You'll wear this on repeat this fall.
Reformation
Kinsley Jacket
Beyond elegant.
More to Come
Johnson Faux Fur Jacket
Wear this as a top or over a simple white t-shirt.
Show Me Your Mumu
Ventura Jacket
A pop of green for good luck this season.
Pistola
Bex Shrunken Faux Leather Jacket
Style this with jeans, dresses, and everything in between.