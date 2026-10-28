Just So You Know—These Fall Jackets Are Incredibly Chic and Under $300

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An image of a woman wearing best under 300 fall jacket 2026
(Image credit: @smythsisters; @lucyalston_)
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The under-$300 jacket selection for fall 2026 is looking particularly strong, and there are plenty of styles worth adding to your radar. Whether you're in the market for a new everyday layer or something a little more fashion-forward, this season's offerings cover just about every category. Think sleek leather jackets, cropped styles, cool silk silhouettes, and updated classics that you'll find yourself reaching for on repeat. With so many great options available right now, finding a jacket that fits both your personal style and your budget is easier than ever.

A few outerwear trends are standing out this season, starting with structured silhouettes and interesting details that give familiar styles a fresh perspective. Funnel-neck jackets remain a favorite, while suede-effect finishes, relaxed leather styles, and tailored short coats are also worth considering. Color is another area where things are getting interesting, with rich chocolate brown, deep burgundy, and olive green joining the usual lineup of black, gray, and beige. And while these jackets certainly make a statement on their own, they're also incredibly easy to work into an existing wardrobe, whether your go-to outfit involves denim, trousers, or skirts.

Ahead, we've rounded up the chicest fall jackets under $300 to shop right now. The selection includes a mix of timeless styles, current trends, and versatile pieces that can easily be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. From lightweight options perfect for transitional weather to more substantial layers for cooler days, consider this your guide to finding a new favorite jacket for fall without exceeding your budget.

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Michelle Scanga
Contributing Fashion Editor