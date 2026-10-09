If there's one thing the fall 2026 runways made abundantly clear, it's that the jacket is no longer merely the thing you throw on before heading out the door. This season, it's the outfit. Designers are giving outerwear, from richly embellished floral styles to sharply cut tuxedo jackets, a key role in the fall wardrobe. They're pieces that make a simple jeans-and-shoe situation feel decidedly more intentional. Consider it a fashion shortcut: Slip on the right jacket, and suddenly, you look like you know exactly what you're doing.
There's no single silhouette defining the season. At Dries Van Noten, jackets are finished with ornate florals, bringing a romantic quality to fall dressing. Saint Laurent leaned into the enduring allure of the tuxedo jacket, and Kallmeyer embraced the pankou-closure jackets that are on the rise. Elsewhere, Gucci made a case for shrunken proportions, Dior ushered in the elevated evening jacket, and Khaite gave military-inspired tailoring a sleek, modern edge.
In other words, fall's jacket lineup is incredibly varied. Whether your version of an It-girl wardrobe skews romantic, minimalist, glamorous, or slightly rebellious, there's a runway-approved jacket waiting to become the most talked-about thing in your closet. Ahead, see the six major jacket trends to know now and the key styles to shop.
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Ornate Floral Jackets
Forget delicate floral prints. At Dries Van Noten, the print arrived with richness and drama, transforming the jacket into a statement piece. These fall florals have a decidedly more decadent attitude, perfect for anyone who prefers their outerwear to complete the look.
Reformation
Matilda Faux Fur Trim Jacket
ROAME
Kennedy Jacket
zara
Floral Jacquard Jacket
Tuxedo Jackets
Saint Laurent proved once again that few things are as effortless and enduring as a perfectly cut tuxedo jacket. With its sharp tailoring and inherent evening appeal, the style has an instant polish that can make even the most casual wardrobe staples feel sophisticated.
Lauren Ralph Lauren
Satin-Trimmed Double Breasted Stretch Wool Blazer
SAINT LAURENT
Double-Breasted Satin-Trimmed Wool-Crepe Blazer
ZARA
Wool Blend Asymmetric Blazer
Pankou-Closure Jackets
Kallmeyer showed its version of the pankou-closure jacket on its F/W 26 runway, finished in a gilded jacquard. The chartreuse colorway the designer opted for is particularly popular this season, also embraced by other brands this season.
KALLMEYER
Tilda Jacket
Reformation
Eleanor Jacket
Róhe
Jacket
Shrunken Jackets
At Gucci, shrunken jackets brought a deliberately abbreviated proportion to the fall wardrobe, creating a sharper silhouette that feels fresh in the form of a matching skirt suit.
J.Crew
High-Button Blazer
GUCCI
Silk-Faille Blazer
ZARA
Cropped Seamed Blazer
Evening Jackets
Dior made a compelling case for the evening jacket. Elegant and polished, these are the pieces that can turn a simple after-dark look into something that feels occasion-worthy.
KARTIK RESEARCH
Bead-Embroidered Denim Jacket
Reformation
Stella Cropped Satin Jacket
ALICE + OLIVIA
Kidman Embellished Jacket
Military Jackets
Khaite tapped into the enduring appeal of military-inspired dressing, balancing structured details with the label's distinctly modern sensibility. Think commanding silhouettes, utilitarian references, and just enough polish to keep the look firmly in fashion, not costume, territory.
Kristen Nichols is the Associate Director, Special Projects at Who What Wear. She oversees luxury and runway content, and covers fashion within the luxury market, runway reporting, shopping features, trends, and interviews with leading industry experts. Kristen has worked with brands including Prada, Chanel, and Tiffany & Co., and her style has been featured in publications including The New York Times, Vogue.com, Vogue France, WWD, and the CFDA. Kristen began her career at Rodarte and Allure. She graduated from the University of Southern California, where she studied art history and business, and currently lives in New York.