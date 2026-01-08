If You Want to Look Your Best in 2026, These 15 Gap Winter Sale Finds Will Get You There

Chichi Offor's avatar
By
published
in News
A woman is pictured wearing a blue denim set with a black leather blazer layered over it. Her outfit also includes an oversized beige coat with a large handbag and black boots.
(Image credit: Style Stalker for Who What Wear)

If you're looking to update your 2026 wardrobe with chic, elevated-looking finds without breaking the bank, you've come to the right place. Gap is having a huge sitewide winter sale where you can score up to 60% off on many amazing products. Yes, you can get cool yet versatile Gap items like jeans, basics, jackets, and more at such a steep discount through January 12. As your resident shopping bestie, I've done the hard work for you, and I've handpicked some products worth scooping up ASAP.

For anyone wanting to add a few items to freshen up your current rotation, this sale is for you. From a mixed-media dress that you'll wear on repeat to the recycled sherpa jacket, there's an array of stylish winter sale finds ready for you to snatch up. Keep scrolling to discover my editor-approved shopping list of the best Gap winter sale items today.

Explore More:
Chichi Offor
Chichi Offor
Associate Shopping Editor

Chinazor "Chichi" Offor is a Georgia-born, Los Angeles–based associate editor who relocated from Brooklyn, New York, and joined Who What Wear's West Coast office in 2022. At WWW, she utilizes over 10 years of editorial experience to dish out shopping advice to the masses and analyze key pop-cultural moments. Chichi previously worked at Refinery29, where she helped revolutionize the brand’s plus-size and inclusive fashion coverage. In her spare time, she’s keeping up with the latest movie releases, enjoying a relaxing day at the spa, or obsessing over her latest ADHD-fueled hyperfixation (e.g., Jesse McCartney's underrated career, the negative effects of bicoastal intellectual elitism, and Gen Z’s loneliness epidemic). You can find her online @thechichio on Instagram.