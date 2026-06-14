Growing up, it was constantly drilled into me to respect my elders, so it comes as no surprise that now, as a fashion editor in her late 20s, I revere the wardrobes of incredibly stylish women over 50 more than anyone else my age.
Miuccia Prada! Isabelle Huppert! Pamela Anderson! Each of my style muses are unique in the way that they never deviate from a defined sensibility that they’ve honed and developed over the years. But they also share the common trait of owning incredibly lust-worthy fashion collections that, at least in my opinion, are incredibly undervalued. This fact is especially true when it comes to the summer shoe trends that this stylish cohort wears.
The notion of over 50s fashion instantly conjures images of silhouettes that are fragile, matronly and truthfully, a little dowdy. However, I’d argue that this demographic is far more rebellious and experimental than they’re given credit for, often being the first ones to adopt an exploratory trend or try their hand—or should I say feet—at something a little unconventional.
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This is a belief that Carolyn Mair, a professor and author of The Psychology of Fashion, also shares. “Many older women have had decades to establish a stronger sense of self and a clearer understanding of what they like and how they want to present themselves,” she explains over email. “The challenge is often not developing a personal style but being able to express it, as many negative stereotypes about ageing persist, from becoming ‘invisible’ to being told to ‘dress your age’”.
“Real empowerment comes from having the freedom to express yourself without feeling constrained by assumptions about what is considered age-appropriate,” Mair adds. When it comes to the key summer shoe trends refined women over 50 are adopting in 2026, she also cautions against treating them as a “homogeneous group”. Still, she notes that an overall theme is versatility, explaining that “people want pieces that feel authentic to them, work hard in their wardrobes and offer practicality and self-expression.”
“We’re seeing strong interest in fisherman sandals, Mary Janes, refined flip-flops, loafers, slim retro trainers,” Mair says. Yet, when it comes to the key contenders, it’s hard to overlook the impact these five styles are having. And as someone who really only wants to look their most self-assured, confident and chic self, which is certainly a trait that women over 50 embody, these are the trends I’m incorporating into my own summer uniform. Step out in style this season, below.
5 Shoe Trends Chic Women Over 50s Are Wearing This Summer
1. Lace-Up Derbies
Style Notes: Far more character-driven than any gathered loafer or satin ballet flat could conceivably be, lace-up derbies bring a timeless glamour to any ensemble. Synonymous with the golden age of cinema and collegiate elites, the lace-up flat is a subversive style that’s quickly become a mainstay amongst discerning dressers, especially those who worship at the altar of Celine since incumbent creative director, Michael Rider, helped revive the silhouette in his debut collection for the French maison.
Shop the Trend:
COS
Soft Leather Brogues
A reimagined classic, designed to last you years.
Reformation
Buffy Oxford
These are not your grandfather's Oxfords.
Soeur
Derbies Orso Black
Parisian-approved.
2. Pointed-Toe Slingbacks
Style Notes: “There does appear to be a move away from shoes that demand significant compromise without offering enough practical or emotional reward,” Mair explains. “Extremely high stilettos for daytime wear have been losing favour for some time,” she adds. In their place, quaint slingbacks are hot on their heels. Synonymous with luxury brands like Chanel and Dior, these are styles that are inherently feminine and graceful, especially given these origins and associations. Worn with everything from slip skirts to lace-trim shorts, as Lebanese-Canadian fashion icon Grece Ghanem does above, this is a style as effortless as it is elegant.
White heels will always be a worthy addition to a summer wardrobe.
H&M
Kitten-Heeled Slingbacks
A smaller heel is a shortcut to look more "ladylike".
3. Slipper Mules
Style Notes: After calling Marseille home for close to two years, it’s no wonder that Pamela Anderson’s personal style is imbued with a penchant for flirty classics and ethereal staples. But keeping that slight rebellious streak she was known for in the ‘90s, you can always trust her shoe choice to be slightly unexpected. This was the case for her polished slipper mules. Not quite a house shoe, not quite a going-out shoe, this style strikes the perfect balance between ease and sophistication, making it the perfect choice for minimalists seeking something slightly more outlandish, albeit still pared-back, this season.
Shop the Trend:
M&S
Slip on Flat Square Toe Mules
You'll never want to take these off.
H&M
Mules
The suede-like finish brings such a depth to this style.
Le Monde Béryl
Venetian Mule
Inspired by the fashion landscape of Venice, Le Monde Béryl's mules are a cosmopolitan staple.
4. Two-Toned Heels
Style Notes: As it turns out, no one is immune to Matthieu Blazy’s impact at Chanel. Two-tone heels have quickly become one of the most revered silhouettes this season. Though you can trace this motif’s beginnings to Gabrielle Chanel herself, Blazy’s interpretation feels far more impactful, dynamic and, by direct correlation, covetable. Opt for a traditional beige-and-black pair, or go full throttle with a more avant-garde colour combination.