Not Gen Z, Not Millennials—6 Elegant Summer Trends That Look Chicest on Over 50s

More so than ever before has the concept of taste been mired in discourse. To me, however, the notion of possessing great taste is akin to having enough life experience to distinguish between something that’s trending, passé, or pastiche, and to know the precise contexts that suit each best. So, when it comes to fashion, that’s why I always look to those slightly older than myself for inspiration.
This summer, specifically, I’m turning to a set of over-50s style savants for guidance on how to dress, using their personal sartorial philosophies as a lens to filter out anything that could easily date, appear trite or simply convey that I’m replicating some niche aesthetic espoused as “in” on the internet.
As far as seasons go, those over 50 really do summer trends best. In part because they’ve had close to five decades to cultivate and hone a wardrobe that complements them, but also because the warm weather invites a more minimalistic approach that’s more in keeping with how many quinquagenarians like to dress.
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Whilst many Gen Zers like myself often find ourselves asking tedious questions when putting together an ensemble to ensure what we wear reflects our self-expression—like whether this piece of clothing is truly “me”—those over 50 tend to be less pensive. With more impulsivity and spontaneity, their looks are instilled with a sense of quiet confidence and effortless elegance.
Still, if you’re looking for practical tips from this cohort, there’s a lot to be gleaned. The primary lesson is to never overlook the power of a solid basic, which is something the likes of Cindy Crawford and Jennifer Aniston have proved time and time again with their adoration for a pair of sturdy denim jeans and crisp white t-shirts.
Because, ultimately, the bona fide way to express that you have good taste is to study the masters, learn their techniques and apply what resonates with you most. Miuccia Prada said it best when she said, “Study, study, study. Learn, watch movies, look at art, read literature.” Or, in this case, scroll through for a comprehensive breakdown of the 6 key summer trends those over 50s will be wearing all season long.
6 Chic Over 50s Summer 2026 Fashion Trends
1. White Skirts
Style Notes: White skirts have been a mainstay in summer for nearly a century. Though the calf-grazing length can sometimes feel a bit matronly—perhaps due to its connotations with nurse uniforms, which is a trope Prada reinforced in its autumn/winter 2023 collection—stars like Demi Moore and former J.CREW creative director, Jenna Lyons is proving just how versatile the trend is this season. Pair with everything from a ribbed tank top and suede ballet flats to structured tailoring and oversized sunglasses.
Shop the Trend:
M&S
Pure Cotton Pleated Midi A-Line Skirt
The pleats in this skirt are incredibly well executed.
ALIGNE
Julie Pleated Cotton Midi Skirt
Such an effortless outfit, but one that makes a very high impact.
RÓHE
Pleated Cotton-Poplin Maxi Skirt
This look earns this fashion editor's approval.
2. Dark Wash Jeans
Style Notes: Though the natural inclination when the temperature rises is to wear lighter hues that match this climatic mood, stars like Tracee Ellis Ross are making a case for subverting the norm. Indeed, opting for dark-wash jeans rendered in rich-looking indigo shade, like the Pattern Beauty founder has for Dior’s recent Cruise 2027 collection presentation in Los Angeles, adds a depth and sense of intrigue to your look. Plus, for moments when monochrome, all-black dressing starts to wane, this colour scheme offers a point of difference, while still retaining the same qualities.
Shop the Trend:
COS
Bay Barrel-Leg Jeans
So many fashion insiders own this pair.
CALVIN KLEIN
90's Straight Jeans
Dark wash jeans have an inherently '90s sensibility.
Reformation
Greta Super Stretch Low Rise Wide Leg Jeans
The mid-rise and wide-leg proportions make this a great option for someone looking for a clean-cut shape.
3. Royal Purple Hues
Style Notes: In a similar vein, royal purple palettes have become one of the most commanding colours of summer. This makes sense considering it’s the scion of two of the biggest shades of the year (tomato red and cobalt blue), but for those after something a little more enigmatic while still capturing the trend cycle, this colour does it all. Already traipsing down the runway, from magnetic plums at Prada to vibrant violets at Balenciaga, follow in suit through sheer touches, lightweight knits and functional base layers.
Shop the Trend:
ZARA
Straight Trousers With Belt
From the cropped length to the straight leg, these pants feel entirely Parisienne.
Style Notes: The button-down shirt is fashion’s workhorse. Dependable, practical and often overlooked, this is a staple that serves as the canvas for so many looks, whether it be something more proper for office settings or deliciously languid for holidays. This summer, the stylish over-50s are thrusting it back into the spotlight. Perennially appealing with a loose-cut insouciance, style with stovepipe jeans and slingbacks or that white skirt you picked up earlier in the article.
Shop the Trend:
With Nothing Underneath
Kew Blouse
For channeling your inner Sloan Ranger.
COS
Open-Collar Cotton-Poplin Shirt
The contrast between this cornflower shade and the navy trousers is a lesson in balance.